Soleil Caraïbes : Leyla McCalla, Moutin Factory, Sonny Rollins, Marc Ribot and more

Jeudi 6 juin 2019
Jeudi 6 juin 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Leyla McCalla, © Getty / Josh Brasted

Ce soir, Betty Carter nous propose une virée du côté des Caraïbes. Elle nous promet des combats, des lions rugissants, des berceuses chaloupées, de l'argent qui coule à flot. Tentés ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Caribbean sun - BETTY CARTER
    Betty Carter

    Caribbean Sun

    Carlos Garnett : compositeur, Betty Carter (voix), John Hicks (piano), Curtis Lundy (contrebasse), Kenny Washington (batterie)
    Album The Audience With Betty Carter Label Verve Année 1980
  • 19h07
    Ugly woman - ROARING LION
    Roaring Lion

    Ugly woman

    Roaring Lion. : compositeur, Roaring Lion (voix)
    Album Muriel's Treasure, Vol. 3 : Vintage Calypso From The 1950S & 1960S Label Muriel's Treasure Année 2016
  • 19h10
    Caribbean Lullaby - CLIVE ZANDA
    Clive Zanda

    Caribbean Lullaby

    Clive Zanda. : compositeur, Clive Zanda (piano, percussions), Mike Georges (basse), Toby Tobas (batterie)
    Album Clive Zanda Is Here ! With 'dat Kinda Ting' Label Cree Année 1975
  • 19h15
    Hold 'em Joe - SONNY ROLLINS
    Sonny Rollins

    Hold 'Em Joe

    Harry Thomas : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Ray Bryant (piano), Walter Booker (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie)
    Album Sonny Rollins On Impulse ! Label Impulse ! (254613-2) Année 1987
  • 19h20
    Barbados - CHARLIE PARKER
    Charlie Parker

    Barbados

    Charlie Parker. : compositeur, Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Miles Davis (trompette), John Lewis (piano), Curley Russell (basse), Max Roach (batterie)
    Album Caribbean In America 1915-1962 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5664) Année 2017
  • 19h24
    Money is king - LEYLA MCCALLA
    Leyla McCalla

    Money is King

    Neville Marcano : compositeur, Leyla McCalla (banjo ténor, voix), Ben Polcer (trompette), Daniel Tremblay (guitare), King James (basse électrique, percussions), Damas 'Fanfan' Louis (percussions), Free Feral (alto)
    Album The Capitalist Blues Label Jazz Village (JV33570154) Année 2019
  • 19h27
    For malena - MARC RIBOT's CERAMIC DOG
    Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dogs

    For Malena

    Marc Ribot. : compositeur, Marc Ribot (guitare, voix), Ches Smith (batterie, percussions, électroniques, voix), Shahzad Ismaily (voix, moog)
    Album Party Intellectuals Label Yellow Bird (YEB-7707 2) Année 2008
  • 19h31
    The continental - CAL TJADER
    Cal Tjader

    The Continental

    Con Conrad : compositeur, Herb Magidson : compositeur, Cal Tjader (vibraphone), Mark Levine (piano), Rob Fisher (basse), Poncho Sanchez (congas), Gary Foster (saxophone soprano), Ramon Banda (timbales)
    Album A Fuego Vivo Label Concord Jazz Picante (CCD 4176 , CD) Année 1982
  • 19h37
    Nannou - THE NEW TALENT JAZZ ORCHESTRA
    The New Talent Jazz Orchestra

    Nannou

    Aphex Twin : compositeur, Taylor Haskins (trompette, Diego Urcola (trompette), Richard Nant (trompette, bugle), Avi Lebovich (trombone), Sandro Tomasi (trombone), Miguel Zenon (saxophone alto, flûte), Chris Cheek (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano), Bill McHenry (saxophone ténor), Ben Monder (guitare électrique), Aaron Goldberg (piano), Guillermo Klein (Fender Rhodes), Fernando Huergo (basse électrique), Jeff Ballard (batterie), Jorge Rossy (batterie)
    Album The Sound Of New York Jazz Underground Label Fresh Sound New Talent (FSNT 200)
  • 19h44
    Poem for You Today - JASON LINDNER BIG BAND
    The Jason Lindner Big Band

    Poem for You Today

    Jay Collins. : compositeur, Jason Lindner. : compositeur, Jason Lindner (claviers), Omer Avital (contrebasse), Eric McPherson (batterie), Miguel Zenon (saxophone alto), Jay Collins (saxophones, flûte, voix), Anat Cohen (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Chris Karlic (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Duane Eubanks (trompette), Avishai Cohen (trompette), Joe Fiedler (trombone), Rafi Malkiel (trombone)
    Album Live At Jazz Gallery Label Anzic (ANZIC 4101)
  • 19h53
    Fight and anger - MOUTIN FACTORY QUINTET
    Moutin Factory Quintet

    Fight and Anger

    Francois Moutin. : compositeur, Louis Moutin. : compositeur, François Moutin (basse), Louis Moutin (batterie), Paul Lay (piano), Manu Codjia (guitare électrique), Christophe Monniot (saxophones)
    Album Mythical River Label Laborie Jazz (LJ54) Année 2019
