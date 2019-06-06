Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 6 juin 2019
Soleil Caraïbes : Leyla McCalla, Moutin Factory, Sonny Rollins, Marc Ribot and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Betty Carter nous propose une virée du côté des Caraïbes. Elle nous promet des combats, des lions rugissants, des berceuses chaloupées, de l'argent qui coule à flot. Tentés ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Betty Carter
Caribbean SunCarlos Garnett : compositeur, Betty Carter (voix), John Hicks (piano), Curtis Lundy (contrebasse), Kenny Washington (batterie)Album The Audience With Betty Carter Label Verve Année 1980
- 19h07Roaring Lion
Ugly womanRoaring Lion. : compositeur, Roaring Lion (voix)Album Muriel's Treasure, Vol. 3 : Vintage Calypso From The 1950S & 1960S Label Muriel's Treasure Année 2016
- 19h10Clive Zanda
Caribbean LullabyClive Zanda. : compositeur, Clive Zanda (piano, percussions), Mike Georges (basse), Toby Tobas (batterie)Album Clive Zanda Is Here ! With 'dat Kinda Ting' Label Cree Année 1975
- 19h15Sonny Rollins
Hold 'Em JoeHarry Thomas : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Ray Bryant (piano), Walter Booker (basse), Mickey Roker (batterie)Album Sonny Rollins On Impulse ! Label Impulse ! (254613-2) Année 1987
- 19h20Charlie Parker
BarbadosCharlie Parker. : compositeur, Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Miles Davis (trompette), John Lewis (piano), Curley Russell (basse), Max Roach (batterie)Album Caribbean In America 1915-1962 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5664) Année 2017
- 19h24Leyla McCalla
Money is KingNeville Marcano : compositeur, Leyla McCalla (banjo ténor, voix), Ben Polcer (trompette), Daniel Tremblay (guitare), King James (basse électrique, percussions), Damas 'Fanfan' Louis (percussions), Free Feral (alto)Album The Capitalist Blues Label Jazz Village (JV33570154) Année 2019
- 19h27Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dogs
For MalenaMarc Ribot. : compositeur, Marc Ribot (guitare, voix), Ches Smith (batterie, percussions, électroniques, voix), Shahzad Ismaily (voix, moog)Album Party Intellectuals Label Yellow Bird (YEB-7707 2) Année 2008
- 19h31Cal Tjader
The ContinentalCon Conrad : compositeur, Herb Magidson : compositeur, Cal Tjader (vibraphone), Mark Levine (piano), Rob Fisher (basse), Poncho Sanchez (congas), Gary Foster (saxophone soprano), Ramon Banda (timbales)Album A Fuego Vivo Label Concord Jazz Picante (CCD 4176 , CD) Année 1982
- 19h37The New Talent Jazz Orchestra
NannouAphex Twin : compositeur, Taylor Haskins (trompette, Diego Urcola (trompette), Richard Nant (trompette, bugle), Avi Lebovich (trombone), Sandro Tomasi (trombone), Miguel Zenon (saxophone alto, flûte), Chris Cheek (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano), Bill McHenry (saxophone ténor), Ben Monder (guitare électrique), Aaron Goldberg (piano), Guillermo Klein (Fender Rhodes), Fernando Huergo (basse électrique), Jeff Ballard (batterie), Jorge Rossy (batterie)Album The Sound Of New York Jazz Underground Label Fresh Sound New Talent (FSNT 200)
- 19h44The Jason Lindner Big Band
Poem for You TodayJay Collins. : compositeur, Jason Lindner. : compositeur, Jason Lindner (claviers), Omer Avital (contrebasse), Eric McPherson (batterie), Miguel Zenon (saxophone alto), Jay Collins (saxophones, flûte, voix), Anat Cohen (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Chris Karlic (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Duane Eubanks (trompette), Avishai Cohen (trompette), Joe Fiedler (trombone), Rafi Malkiel (trombone)Album Live At Jazz Gallery Label Anzic (ANZIC 4101)
- 19h53Moutin Factory Quintet
Fight and AngerFrancois Moutin. : compositeur, Louis Moutin. : compositeur, François Moutin (basse), Louis Moutin (batterie), Paul Lay (piano), Manu Codjia (guitare électrique), Christophe Monniot (saxophones)Album Mythical River Label Laborie Jazz (LJ54) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
