Smiling Faces : Irma Thomas, Bud Powell, Guilhem Flouzat, Elvin Jones and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous avons toutes les raisons de sourire. Elvin Jones valse, Caecilie Norby honore la Motown, et Oscar Pettiford chauffe tellement la scène qu'il la transforme en fumée. Qui sait... ces "Smiling Faces", chantées par Bobbi Humphrey, ce sont peut être les nôtres ?
[première diffusion le 19 mars 2018]
Programmation musicale
Irma Thomas - I Did My Part
Album New Orleans roots of soul 1941-1962
Frémeaux FA5633
Elvin Jones - Half And Half
Album Illumination !
Impulse ! MP-12502
Bobbi Humphrey - Smiling Faces Sometimes
Album Capitol Rare
Blue Note 5211472
Caecilie Norby - Papa was a Rolling Stone
Album Silent Ways
ACT 9725-2
Ben Williams - Black Villain Music
Album Coming of Age
Concord
Oscar Pettiford - Smoke Signal
Album Complete Studio Big Band Recordings
Lone Hill Jazz LHJ10168
Bud Powell - Collard Greens and Black-Eye Peas
Album The Amazing Bud Powell, Volume 2
Blue Note 7815042
Bobo Stenson Trio - Oktoberhavet
Album Contra la Indecision
ECM
Guilhem Flouzat, Becca Stevens - Where We Should Go
Album Portraits
Sunnyside SSC1398
Michael Naura Quartet - Soledad De Murcia
Album Call
MPS
Laurel Aitken - Jeannie Is Back
Album Aitken Laurel/Boogie in my Bones /The Early Years (1957 to 1960)
Pressure Drop
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration