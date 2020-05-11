Smiling Faces : Irma Thomas, Bud Powell, Guilhem Flouzat, Elvin Jones and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, nous avons toutes les raisons de sourire. Elvin Jones valse, Caecilie Norby honore la Motown, et Oscar Pettiford chauffe tellement la scène qu'il la transforme en fumée. Qui sait... ces "Smiling Faces", chantées par Bobbi Humphrey, ce sont peut être les nôtres ?

[première diffusion le 19 mars 2018]

Programmation musicale

Irma Thomas - I Did My Part

Album New Orleans roots of soul 1941-1962

Frémeaux FA5633

Elvin Jones - Half And Half

Album Illumination !

Impulse ! MP-12502

Bobbi Humphrey - Smiling Faces Sometimes

Album Capitol Rare

Blue Note 5211472

Caecilie Norby - Papa was a Rolling Stone

Album Silent Ways

ACT 9725-2

Ben Williams - Black Villain Music

Album Coming of Age

Concord

Oscar Pettiford - Smoke Signal

Album Complete Studio Big Band Recordings

Lone Hill Jazz LHJ10168

Bud Powell - Collard Greens and Black-Eye Peas

Album The Amazing Bud Powell, Volume 2

Blue Note 7815042

Bobo Stenson Trio - Oktoberhavet

Album Contra la Indecision

ECM

Guilhem Flouzat, Becca Stevens - Where We Should Go

Album Portraits

Sunnyside SSC1398

Michael Naura Quartet - Soledad De Murcia

Album Call

MPS

Laurel Aitken - Jeannie Is Back

Album Aitken Laurel/Boogie in my Bones /The Early Years (1957 to 1960)

Pressure Drop