Vendredi 1 février 2019
59 min

Volare : Sinne Eeg, Archie Shepp, Girls in Airports, Peggy Lee and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Peggy Lee, © Getty / ABC Photo Archives

Ce soir on a de grandes ailes, et on compte bien s'en servir. Avec elles, nous survolerons la France des années 70, l'Italie, le Danemark, et nous ferons la course avec les avions...

Peggy Lee - There’ll Be Some Changes Made
Album BD Music Presents Peggy Lee
BD Music

BD Music Presents Peggy Lee
BD Music Presents Peggy Lee

Frank De Vol’s Rocking Big Band - Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)
Album Big Beat Special
Columbia

Big Beat Special
Big Beat Special

Full Moon Ensemble - Samba Miaou
Album Spiritual Jazz volume 3: Europe
Jazzman

Spiritual Jazz volume 3: Europe
Spiritual Jazz volume 3: Europe

Archie Shepp - Blasé
Album Blasé
série Actuel du label BYG

Blasé
Blasé

Dave Brubeck Quartet - Calcutta Blues
Album Jazz Impressions of Eurasia
Columbia

Jazz Impressions of Eurasia
Jazz Impressions of Eurasia

Horace Silver - Calcutta Cutie
Album Song for my Father
Blue Note

Song for my Father
Song for my Father

Girls in Airports - Kaikoura
Album Kaikoura
Gateway

Kaikoura
Kaikoura

Sinne Eeg - The Bitter End
Album Dreams
Stunt

Dreams
Dreams

Bob Rockwell 5 - I Like It Here
Album Plays The Music Of Alec Wilder
Stunt

Plays The Music Of Alec Wilder
Plays The Music Of Alec Wilder
