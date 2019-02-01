Volare : Sinne Eeg, Archie Shepp, Girls in Airports, Peggy Lee and more

Ce soir on a de grandes ailes, et on compte bien s'en servir. Avec elles, nous survolerons la France des années 70, l'Italie, le Danemark, et nous ferons la course avec les avions...

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee - There’ll Be Some Changes Made

Album BD Music Presents Peggy Lee

BD Music

Frank De Vol’s Rocking Big Band - Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)

Album Big Beat Special

Columbia

Full Moon Ensemble - Samba Miaou

Album Spiritual Jazz volume 3: Europe

Jazzman

Archie Shepp - Blasé

Album Blasé

série Actuel du label BYG

Dave Brubeck Quartet - Calcutta Blues

Album Jazz Impressions of Eurasia

Columbia

Horace Silver - Calcutta Cutie

Album Song for my Father

Blue Note

Girls in Airports - Kaikoura

Album Kaikoura

Gateway

Sinne Eeg - The Bitter End

Album Dreams

Stunt

Bob Rockwell 5 - I Like It Here

Album Plays The Music Of Alec Wilder

Stunt