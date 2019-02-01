Volare : Sinne Eeg, Archie Shepp, Girls in Airports, Peggy Lee and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir on a de grandes ailes, et on compte bien s'en servir. Avec elles, nous survolerons la France des années 70, l'Italie, le Danemark, et nous ferons la course avec les avions...
Programmation musicale
Peggy Lee - There’ll Be Some Changes Made
Album BD Music Presents Peggy Lee
BD Music
Frank De Vol’s Rocking Big Band - Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu)
Album Big Beat Special
Columbia
Full Moon Ensemble - Samba Miaou
Album Spiritual Jazz volume 3: Europe
Jazzman
Archie Shepp - Blasé
Album Blasé
série Actuel du label BYG
Dave Brubeck Quartet - Calcutta Blues
Album Jazz Impressions of Eurasia
Columbia
Horace Silver - Calcutta Cutie
Album Song for my Father
Blue Note
Girls in Airports - Kaikoura
Album Kaikoura
Gateway
Sinne Eeg - The Bitter End
Album Dreams
Stunt
Bob Rockwell 5 - I Like It Here
Album Plays The Music Of Alec Wilder
Stunt
