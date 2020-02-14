Shout Sister : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Erroll Garner, Lizz Wright, Horace Silver and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, les sisters chantent. Ce soir, on leur joue des sérénades, on leur envoie nos remerciements, et on les porte au firmament.
Programmation musicale
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Lucky Millinder Orchestra - Shout Sister Shout
Album Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Vol. 1 (1938-1943)
Frémeaux & Associés
Horace Silver - Serenade to a Soul Sister
Album Serenade to a Soul Sister
Blue Note
Lizz Wright - My Heart
Album The Orchard
Verve
Allen Toussaint - Southern Nights
Album American Tunes
Nonesuch
Mal Waldron - La Gloire du Noir
Album Black Glory
enja
Erroll Garner - Wild Music
Album Ready Take One
Legacy
Nils Landgren, Jan Lundgren - Didn’t We
Album Kristallen
ACT
Sonny Criss - Up, Up and Away
Album Up, Up and Away
Prestige
Surprise Chef - Flip Shelton
Album All News is Good News
College of Knowledge
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Ain’t It Hard
Album Dap Dippin’ with Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
Daptone
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration