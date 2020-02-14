Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 14 février 2020
59 min

Shout Sister : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Erroll Garner, Lizz Wright, Horace Silver and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Shout Sister : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Erroll Garner, Lizz Wright, Horace Silver and more
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, les sisters chantent. Ce soir, on leur joue des sérénades, on leur envoie nos remerciements, et on les porte au firmament.

Programmation musicale

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Lucky Millinder Orchestra - Shout Sister Shout
Album Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Vol. 1 (1938-1943)
Frémeaux & Associés

Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Vol. 1 (1938-1943)
Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Vol. 1 (1938-1943)

Horace Silver - Serenade to a Soul Sister
Album Serenade to a Soul Sister
Blue Note

Serenade to a Soul Sister
Serenade to a Soul Sister

Lizz Wright - My Heart
Album The Orchard
Verve

The Orchard
The Orchard

Allen Toussaint - Southern Nights
Album American Tunes
Nonesuch

American Tunes
American Tunes

Mal Waldron - La Gloire du Noir
Album Black Glory
enja

Black Glory
Black Glory

Erroll Garner - Wild Music
Album Ready Take One
Legacy

Ready Take One
Ready Take One

Nils Landgren, Jan Lundgren - Didn’t We
Album Kristallen
ACT

Kristallen
Kristallen

Sonny Criss - Up, Up and Away
Album Up, Up and Away
Prestige

Up, Up and Away
Up, Up and Away

Surprise Chef - Flip Shelton
Album All News is Good News
College of Knowledge

All News is Good News
All News is Good News

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Ain’t It Hard
Album Dap Dippin’ with Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
Daptone

Dap Dippin’ with Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
Dap Dippin’ with Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
