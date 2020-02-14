Shout Sister : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Erroll Garner, Lizz Wright, Horace Silver and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, les sisters chantent. Ce soir, on leur joue des sérénades, on leur envoie nos remerciements, et on les porte au firmament.

Programmation musicale

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Lucky Millinder Orchestra - Shout Sister Shout

Album Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Vol. 1 (1938-1943)

Frémeaux & Associés

Horace Silver - Serenade to a Soul Sister

Album Serenade to a Soul Sister

Blue Note

Lizz Wright - My Heart

Album The Orchard

Verve

Allen Toussaint - Southern Nights

Album American Tunes

Nonesuch

Mal Waldron - La Gloire du Noir

Album Black Glory

enja

Erroll Garner - Wild Music

Album Ready Take One

Legacy

Nils Landgren, Jan Lundgren - Didn’t We

Album Kristallen

ACT

Sonny Criss - Up, Up and Away

Album Up, Up and Away

Prestige

Surprise Chef - Flip Shelton

Album All News is Good News

College of Knowledge

Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Ain’t It Hard

Album Dap Dippin’ with Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings

Daptone