Seuls : Melanie de Biasio, Thomas Bramerie, Miles Davis, Surnatural Orchestra and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
La solitude, on peut la subir... Mais on peut la choisir, aussi. Comme l'énergique Joe Williams qui hurle "sors de ma vie" à son amante. On fait quoi, quand on est seuls? On regarde la neige tomber, on fait sonner les contrebasses, on voyage, et on se refait une santé. En toute liberté.
[première diffusion le 13 juin 2018]
Programmation musicale
Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, Joe Williams - Get Out of My Life Woman
Album Blue Break Beats / Volume 3
Blue Note
Arnett Cobb - The Shy One
Album Cobb's Idea
Ocium
Gene Harris - Funky Business
Album Nexus
Blue Note
Johnny Adams - You Make a New Man Out of Me
Compil New Orleans Funk Vol 4
Soul Jazz Records
Thomas Bramerie Trio, Eric Legnini - All Alone
Album Side Stories
Jazz Eleven
Eric Legnini, The Afro jazz Beat, Hugh Coltman - Snow Falls
Album Sing Twice !
Discograph
Dominique Fillon - Haritzaldea
Album Detours
Label Ames
Miles Davis -Black Comedy
Album Miles in the Sky
Columbia
Melanie de Biasio - Your Freedom is the End of Me
Album Lilies
Pias
Vijay Iyer, Wadada Leo Smith - Passage
Album A Cosmic Rhythm With Each Stroke
ECM
Surnatural Orchestra - Pauvre Paris
Album Ronde
Nomad Music
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration