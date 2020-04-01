Seuls : Melanie de Biasio, Thomas Bramerie, Miles Davis, Surnatural Orchestra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

La solitude, on peut la subir... Mais on peut la choisir, aussi. Comme l'énergique Joe Williams qui hurle "sors de ma vie" à son amante. On fait quoi, quand on est seuls? On regarde la neige tomber, on fait sonner les contrebasses, on voyage, et on se refait une santé. En toute liberté.

[première diffusion le 13 juin 2018]

Programmation musicale

Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, Joe Williams - Get Out of My Life Woman

Album Blue Break Beats / Volume 3

Blue Note

Arnett Cobb - The Shy One

Album Cobb's Idea

Ocium

Gene Harris - Funky Business

Album Nexus

Blue Note

Johnny Adams - You Make a New Man Out of Me

Compil New Orleans Funk Vol 4

Soul Jazz Records

Thomas Bramerie Trio, Eric Legnini - All Alone

Album Side Stories

Jazz Eleven

Eric Legnini, The Afro jazz Beat, Hugh Coltman - Snow Falls

Album Sing Twice !

Discograph

Dominique Fillon - Haritzaldea

Album Detours

Label Ames

Miles Davis -Black Comedy

Album Miles in the Sky

Columbia

Melanie de Biasio - Your Freedom is the End of Me

Album Lilies

Pias

Vijay Iyer, Wadada Leo Smith - Passage

Album A Cosmic Rhythm With Each Stroke

ECM

Surnatural Orchestra - Pauvre Paris

Album Ronde

Nomad Music