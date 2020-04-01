Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 1 avril 2020
59 min

Seuls : Melanie de Biasio, Thomas Bramerie, Miles Davis, Surnatural Orchestra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Seuls : Melanie de Biasio, Thomas Bramerie, Miles Davis, Surnatural Orchestra and more
Melanie de Biasio, © Getty / Andy Sheppard

La solitude, on peut la subir... Mais on peut la choisir, aussi. Comme l'énergique Joe Williams qui hurle "sors de ma vie" à son amante. On fait quoi, quand on est seuls? On regarde la neige tomber, on fait sonner les contrebasses, on voyage, et on se refait une santé. En toute liberté.

[première diffusion le 13 juin 2018]

Programmation musicale

Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, Joe Williams - Get Out of My Life Woman
Album Blue Break Beats / Volume 3
Blue  Note

Blue Break Beats
Arnett Cobb - The Shy One
Album Cobb's Idea
Ocium

Cobb's Idea
Gene Harris - Funky Business
Album Nexus
Blue Note

Nexus
Johnny Adams - You Make a New Man Out of Me
Compil New Orleans Funk Vol 4
Soul Jazz Records

New Orleans Funk
Thomas Bramerie Trio, Eric Legnini - All Alone
Album Side Stories
Jazz Eleven

Side Stories
Eric Legnini, The Afro jazz Beat, Hugh Coltman - Snow Falls
Album Sing Twice !
Discograph

Sing Twice !
Dominique Fillon - Haritzaldea
Album Detours
Label Ames

Detours
Miles Davis -Black Comedy
Album Miles in the Sky
Columbia

Miles in the Sky
Melanie de Biasio - Your Freedom is the End of Me
Album Lilies
Pias

Lilies
Vijay Iyer, Wadada Leo Smith - Passage
Album A Cosmic Rhythm With Each Stroke
ECM

A Cosmic Rhythm With Each Stroke
Surnatural Orchestra - Pauvre Paris
Album Ronde
Nomad Music

