Jeudi 13 mai 2021
58 min

Sentir le feu : ALA.NI, Rouge, Pharoah Sanders, Cannonball Adderley, Ben Webster and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, Oscar Brown Jr. nous apprend à sentir le feu. Car sentir le feu, c'est se sentir vivant...

Programmation musicale

Oscar Brown Jr. - Feel the Fire (Oscar Brown Jr., Bill Eaton)
Oscar Brown Jr. (voix), Cornelle Dupree (voix), Ray Beckenstein (saxophone alto), David Newman (flûte), Richard Tee (piano), Bill Salter (basse), Jimmy Johnson (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Cissy Houston (choeurs), Tender Loving Care (choeurs)
Album Movin’ On
Atlantic

Movin’ On
Movin’ On

Cannonball Adderley Sextet - Work Song (Nat Adderley)
Nat Adderley (cornet), Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto) Joe Zawinul (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
Album Cannonball in Europe !
Capitol

Cannonball in Europe !
Cannonball in Europe !

Rouge - Etincelles (Madeleine Cazenave)
Madeleine Cazenave (piano), Sylvain Didou (contrebasse), Boris Louvet (batterie)
 Album Derrière les paupières
Laborie 

Derrière les paupières
Derrière les paupières

Simon Denizart & Elli Miller Maboungou- Zoha (Simon Denizart, Elli Miller Maboungou (arrangements))
Simon Denizart (piano), Elli Miller Maboungou (percussions)
Album Nomad
Laborie

Ben Webster - How High The Moon (Morgan Lewis, Nancy Hamilton)
Ben Webster (saxophone ténor)
Compilation Dig Ben !
Storyville

Dig Ben !
Dig Ben !

Pharoah Sanders - Moon Child (Pharoah Sanders)
Pharoah Sanders (voix, saxophone soprano), William Henderson (piano), Stafford James (contrebasse), Eddie Moore (batterie), Cheikh Tidiane Fale (percussions)
Album Moon Child
Timeless

Moon Child
Moon Child

Owen Marshall - Evo Love (Owen Marshall)
Owen Marshall (flûte)
Album In The Naked Truth
(réédition 2002, Jazzman Records)

In The Naked Truth
In The Naked Truth

Pierre Perchaud, Chris Cheek, Nicolas Moreaux - No Moon at All
Pierre Perchaud (guitare), Chris Cheek (saxophone ténor), Nicolas Moreaux (contrebasse)
Album Waterfalls
Gemini

Waterfalls
Waterfalls

ALA.NI-Cherry Blossom (ALAN.NI)
ALAN.NI (voix, choeurs), Rob Updegraff (guitare)
Album You & I
Nø Førmat

You & I
You & I

Albert Mangelsdorff Quintet - Sakura Waltz
Albert Mangelsdorff (trombone), Heinz Sauer (saxophone ténor), Günther Kronberg (saxophone alto), Günter Lenz (contrebasse), Rolf Hübner (batterie)
Album No Jazz Ramwong
CBS

No Jazz Ramwong
No Jazz Ramwong
