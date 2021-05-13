Sentir le feu : ALA.NI, Rouge, Pharoah Sanders, Cannonball Adderley, Ben Webster and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Oscar Brown Jr. nous apprend à sentir le feu. Car sentir le feu, c'est se sentir vivant...
Programmation musicale
Oscar Brown Jr. - Feel the Fire (Oscar Brown Jr., Bill Eaton)
Oscar Brown Jr. (voix), Cornelle Dupree (voix), Ray Beckenstein (saxophone alto), David Newman (flûte), Richard Tee (piano), Bill Salter (basse), Jimmy Johnson (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions), Cissy Houston (choeurs), Tender Loving Care (choeurs)
Album Movin’ On
Atlantic
Cannonball Adderley Sextet - Work Song (Nat Adderley)
Nat Adderley (cornet), Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto) Joe Zawinul (piano), Sam Jones (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
Album Cannonball in Europe !
Capitol
Rouge - Etincelles (Madeleine Cazenave)
Madeleine Cazenave (piano), Sylvain Didou (contrebasse), Boris Louvet (batterie)
Album Derrière les paupières
Laborie
Simon Denizart & Elli Miller Maboungou- Zoha (Simon Denizart, Elli Miller Maboungou (arrangements))
Simon Denizart (piano), Elli Miller Maboungou (percussions)
Album Nomad
Laborie
Ben Webster - How High The Moon (Morgan Lewis, Nancy Hamilton)
Ben Webster (saxophone ténor)
Compilation Dig Ben !
Storyville
Pharoah Sanders - Moon Child (Pharoah Sanders)
Pharoah Sanders (voix, saxophone soprano), William Henderson (piano), Stafford James (contrebasse), Eddie Moore (batterie), Cheikh Tidiane Fale (percussions)
Album Moon Child
Timeless
Owen Marshall - Evo Love (Owen Marshall)
Owen Marshall (flûte)
Album In The Naked Truth
(réédition 2002, Jazzman Records)
Pierre Perchaud, Chris Cheek, Nicolas Moreaux - No Moon at All
Pierre Perchaud (guitare), Chris Cheek (saxophone ténor), Nicolas Moreaux (contrebasse)
Album Waterfalls
Gemini
ALA.NI-Cherry Blossom (ALAN.NI)
ALAN.NI (voix, choeurs), Rob Updegraff (guitare)
Album You & I
Nø Førmat
Albert Mangelsdorff Quintet - Sakura Waltz
Albert Mangelsdorff (trombone), Heinz Sauer (saxophone ténor), Günther Kronberg (saxophone alto), Günter Lenz (contrebasse), Rolf Hübner (batterie)
Album No Jazz Ramwong
CBS
