Mardi 8 octobre 2019

Dossier France Musique au Royaume-Uni

59 min

Semaine anglaise: les labels 22a et Naim - Yazz Ahmed, Gauthier Toux, Tenderlonious and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Semaine anglaise: les labels 22a et Naim - Yazz Ahmed, Gauthier Toux, Tenderlonious and more
22a - Naim

Semaine anglaise dans Banzzaï, avec l'actualité du jazz UK, par le prisme des labels. Ce soir, deux labels: le jeune et funky label 22a, piloté par le saxophoniste Tenderlonious, et les amoureux du son du label Naim.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Sv disco - ED CAWTHORNE
    Tenderlonious, 22archestra

    SV Disco

    Ed Cawthorne. : compositeur, Ed Cawthorne (flûte, synthétiseur), Hamish Balfour (claviers), Fergus Ireland (basse), Yussef Dayes (batterie), Jeen Bassa (percussions), Konrad (percussions), Reggie Omas (percussions)
    Album The Shakedown Label 22A Music (206483) Année 2018
  • 19h07
    Eleven grapes - AIDAN SHEPHERD
    Ruby Rushton

    Eleven Grapes

    Aidan Shepherd. : compositeur, Nick Walters (trompette), Ed Cawthorne (flûte), Aidan Shepherd (claviers), Tim Carnegie (batterie)
    Album Ironside Label 22A Music (267937) Année 2019
  • 19h11
    34268 - NICK WALTERS
    Nick Walters & The Paradox Ensemble

    34268

    Nick Walters. : compositeur, Aidan Shepherd (accordéon, synthétiseur), Sam Healey (saxophone alto), Paul Michael (basse), Jim Molyneux (batterie), Ed Cawthorne (flûte, saxophone ténor), Anton Hunter (guitare), Carla Ibled (harpe), Adesose Wallace (percussions), Kodjovi Kush (percussions), Rebecca Nash (piano), Ben Kelly (sousaphone), Richard Foote (trombone), Nick Walters (trompette)
    Album Awakening Label 22A Music (233041) Année 2018
  • 19h22
    Svantetic - KRZYSZTOF KOMEDA
    EABS

    Svantetic

    Krzysztof Komeda. : compositeur, Marek Pedziwiatr. : compositeur, Marek Pedziwiatr (piano, synthétiseurs, Vojto Monteur (guitare électrique), Pawel Stachowiak (guitare basse), Jakub Kurek (trompette), Olaf Wegier (saxophone ténor), Marcin Rak (batterie), Spisek Jednego (percussions), Tenderlonious (flûte, saxophone soprano)
    Album Kraksa / Svantetic Label 22A Music (242577) Année 2018
  • 19h32
    Body talking - JEEN BASSA
    Jeen Bassa

    Body Talking

    Album All My People Label 22A Music Année 2018
  • 19h34
    The landscapes - JEEN BASSA
    Jeen Bassa

    The Landscapes

    Album All My People Label 22A Music Année 2018
  • 19h36
    Soul sub city - JAMES 'CREOLE' THOMAS
    Omas Sextet, James 'Creole' Thomas

    Soul Sub City

    Reginald Omas Mamode IV. : compositeur, Mo Kolours (congas, percussions), Bassa (percussions, kazoo), Reginald Omas Mamode IV (tambura, percussion, synthétiseur
    Album Omas Sextet Label 22A Music (206484) Année 2018
  • 19h39
    Play mass - SHABAKA HUTCHINGS
    Sons Of Kemet

    Play Mass

    Shabaka Hutchings. : compositeur, Shabaka Hutchings (saxophone ténor), Theon Cross (tuba), Tom Skinner (batterie), Sebastian Rochford (batterie)
    Album Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do Label Naim. (NAIMCD217) Année 2015
  • 19h46
    Bloom - YAZZ AHMED
    Yazz Ahmed

    Bloom

    Thom Yorke. : compositeur, Ed O'Brien. : compositeur, Jonny Greenwood. : compositeur, Colin Greenwood. : compositeur, Phil Selway. : compositeur, Yazz Ahmed (trompette), Lewis Wright (vibraphone), Shabaka Hutchings (clarinette basse), Naadia Sheriff (Fender Rhodes), Deva Manington (guitare basse), Corrina SIlvester (percussions), Dudley Phillips (guitare basse), Martin France (batterie), Samuel Hällkvist (guitares)
    Album La Saboteuse Label Naim (NAIMCD340) Année 2017
  • 19h51
    Chase - TRICHOTOMY
    Trichotomy

    Chase

    Sean Foran. : compositeur, Sean Foran (piano), Pat Marchisella (basse acoustique), John Parker (percussions)
    Album The Gentle War Label Naim Année 2010
  • 19h56
    Same answer - GAUTHIER TOUX
    Gauthier Toux Trio

    Same Answer

    Gauthier Toux. : compositeur, Gauthier Toux (piano), Kenneth Dahl Knudsen (contrebasse), Maxence Sibille (batterie)
    Album The Colours You See Label Naim (NAIMCD365) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
