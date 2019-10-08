Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 8 octobre 2019
Dossier France Musique au Royaume-Uni
Semaine anglaise: les labels 22a et Naim - Yazz Ahmed, Gauthier Toux, Tenderlonious and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Semaine anglaise dans Banzzaï, avec l'actualité du jazz UK, par le prisme des labels. Ce soir, deux labels: le jeune et funky label 22a, piloté par le saxophoniste Tenderlonious, et les amoureux du son du label Naim.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Tenderlonious, 22archestra
SV DiscoEd Cawthorne. : compositeur, Ed Cawthorne (flûte, synthétiseur), Hamish Balfour (claviers), Fergus Ireland (basse), Yussef Dayes (batterie), Jeen Bassa (percussions), Konrad (percussions), Reggie Omas (percussions)Album The Shakedown Label 22A Music (206483) Année 2018
- 19h07Ruby Rushton
Eleven GrapesAidan Shepherd. : compositeur, Nick Walters (trompette), Ed Cawthorne (flûte), Aidan Shepherd (claviers), Tim Carnegie (batterie)Album Ironside Label 22A Music (267937) Année 2019
- 19h11Nick Walters & The Paradox Ensemble
34268Nick Walters. : compositeur, Aidan Shepherd (accordéon, synthétiseur), Sam Healey (saxophone alto), Paul Michael (basse), Jim Molyneux (batterie), Ed Cawthorne (flûte, saxophone ténor), Anton Hunter (guitare), Carla Ibled (harpe), Adesose Wallace (percussions), Kodjovi Kush (percussions), Rebecca Nash (piano), Ben Kelly (sousaphone), Richard Foote (trombone), Nick Walters (trompette)Album Awakening Label 22A Music (233041) Année 2018
- 19h22EABS
SvanteticKrzysztof Komeda. : compositeur, Marek Pedziwiatr. : compositeur, Marek Pedziwiatr (piano, synthétiseurs, Vojto Monteur (guitare électrique), Pawel Stachowiak (guitare basse), Jakub Kurek (trompette), Olaf Wegier (saxophone ténor), Marcin Rak (batterie), Spisek Jednego (percussions), Tenderlonious (flûte, saxophone soprano)Album Kraksa / Svantetic Label 22A Music (242577) Année 2018
- 19h32Jeen Bassa
Body TalkingAlbum All My People Label 22A Music Année 2018
- 19h34Jeen Bassa
The LandscapesAlbum All My People Label 22A Music Année 2018
- 19h36Omas Sextet, James 'Creole' Thomas
Soul Sub CityReginald Omas Mamode IV. : compositeur, Mo Kolours (congas, percussions), Bassa (percussions, kazoo), Reginald Omas Mamode IV (tambura, percussion, synthétiseurAlbum Omas Sextet Label 22A Music (206484) Année 2018
- 19h39Sons Of Kemet
Play MassShabaka Hutchings. : compositeur, Shabaka Hutchings (saxophone ténor), Theon Cross (tuba), Tom Skinner (batterie), Sebastian Rochford (batterie)Album Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do Label Naim. (NAIMCD217) Année 2015
- 19h46Yazz Ahmed
BloomThom Yorke. : compositeur, Ed O'Brien. : compositeur, Jonny Greenwood. : compositeur, Colin Greenwood. : compositeur, Phil Selway. : compositeur, Yazz Ahmed (trompette), Lewis Wright (vibraphone), Shabaka Hutchings (clarinette basse), Naadia Sheriff (Fender Rhodes), Deva Manington (guitare basse), Corrina SIlvester (percussions), Dudley Phillips (guitare basse), Martin France (batterie), Samuel Hällkvist (guitares)Album La Saboteuse Label Naim (NAIMCD340) Année 2017
- 19h51Trichotomy
ChaseSean Foran. : compositeur, Sean Foran (piano), Pat Marchisella (basse acoustique), John Parker (percussions)Album The Gentle War Label Naim Année 2010
- 19h56Gauthier Toux Trio
Same AnswerGauthier Toux. : compositeur, Gauthier Toux (piano), Kenneth Dahl Knudsen (contrebasse), Maxence Sibille (batterie)Album The Colours You See Label Naim (NAIMCD365) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration