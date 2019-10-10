Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 10 octobre 2019
59 min

Semaine anglaise : le label Gearbox - Michael Garrick, Binker and Moses, Thelonious Monk and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Semaine anglaise : le label Gearbox - Michael Garrick, Binker and Moses, Thelonious Monk and more
Gearbox

Semaine anglaise dans Banzzaï, avec l'actualité du jazz UK, par le prisme des labels. Ce soir, le label Gearbox, label londonien qui mélange les rééditions cinq étoiles avec les nouveaux artisans du jazz d'aujourd'hui.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I saw stars - MICHAEL GARRICK
    Michael Garrick Quartet

    I Saw Stars

    Al Goodhart. : compositeur, Al Hoffman. : compositeur, Maurice Sigler. : compositeur, Josephine Stahl (voix), Michael Garrick (piano), Paul Hemmings (contrebasse), Brian Barnes (batterie), Peter Shade (vibraphone)
    Album Silhouette Label Gearbox Année 2010
  • 19h05
    Heart is a lotus - MICHAEL GARRICK
    Michael Garrick Sextet

    Heart Is a Lotus

    Michael Garrick. : compositeur, Michael Garrick (clavecin), Don Rendell (saxophone soprano), Ian Carr (trompette), Jim Philip (flûte), Coleridge Goode (contrebasse), Trevor Tomkins (batterie)
    Album Prelude To Heart Is A Lotus Label Gearbox (GB1517) Année 2013
  • 19h13
    Mind ecology - SARATHY KORWAR AND UPAJ COLLECTIVE
    Sarathy Korwar And Upaj Collective

    Mind Ecology

    John Mc Laughlin. : compositeur, Sarathy Korwar (tabla, batterie), Domenico Angarano (basse), Aravindhan Baheerathan (flûte bansuri), Giuliano Modarelli (guitare acoustique), Al McSween (claviers), Tamar Osborn (saxophone baryton, flûte), Jasdeep Singh Degun (sitar), John Ball (santour, tabla), Jesse Bannister (saxophone alto), Aditya Prakash (voix), B C Manjunath (mridangam, kanjira)
    Album My East Is Your West Label Gearbox (GB1549CD) Année 2018
  • 19h20
    Fete by the river - BINKER GOLDING , MOSES BOYD
    Binker & Moses

    Fete by the River

    Binker Golding. : compositeur, Moses Boyd. : compositeur, Binker Golding (saxophone ténor), Moses Boyd (batterie)
    Album Journey To The Mountain Of Forever Label Gearbox (GB1537CD) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 9 octobre 2019
59 min
Semaine anglaise : le label Gondwana - Dwight Trible, GoGo Penguin, Portico Quartet and more
émission suivante
vendredi 11 octobre 2019
59 min
Banzzaï du vendredi 11 octobre 2019