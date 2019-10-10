Semaine anglaise : le label Gearbox - Michael Garrick, Binker and Moses, Thelonious Monk and more

Sarathy Korwar And Upaj Collective

Mind Ecology

John Mc Laughlin. : compositeur, Sarathy Korwar (tabla, batterie), Domenico Angarano (basse), Aravindhan Baheerathan (flûte bansuri), Giuliano Modarelli (guitare acoustique), Al McSween (claviers), Tamar Osborn (saxophone baryton, flûte), Jasdeep Singh Degun (sitar), John Ball (santour, tabla), Jesse Bannister (saxophone alto), Aditya Prakash (voix), B C Manjunath (mridangam, kanjira)