Jeudi 10 octobre 2019
Semaine anglaise : le label Gearbox - Michael Garrick, Binker and Moses, Thelonious Monk and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Semaine anglaise dans Banzzaï, avec l'actualité du jazz UK, par le prisme des labels. Ce soir, le label Gearbox, label londonien qui mélange les rééditions cinq étoiles avec les nouveaux artisans du jazz d'aujourd'hui.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Michael Garrick Quartet
I Saw StarsAl Goodhart. : compositeur, Al Hoffman. : compositeur, Maurice Sigler. : compositeur, Josephine Stahl (voix), Michael Garrick (piano), Paul Hemmings (contrebasse), Brian Barnes (batterie), Peter Shade (vibraphone)Album Silhouette Label Gearbox Année 2010
- 19h05Michael Garrick Sextet
Heart Is a LotusMichael Garrick. : compositeur, Michael Garrick (clavecin), Don Rendell (saxophone soprano), Ian Carr (trompette), Jim Philip (flûte), Coleridge Goode (contrebasse), Trevor Tomkins (batterie)Album Prelude To Heart Is A Lotus Label Gearbox (GB1517) Année 2013
- 19h13Sarathy Korwar And Upaj Collective
Mind EcologyJohn Mc Laughlin. : compositeur, Sarathy Korwar (tabla, batterie), Domenico Angarano (basse), Aravindhan Baheerathan (flûte bansuri), Giuliano Modarelli (guitare acoustique), Al McSween (claviers), Tamar Osborn (saxophone baryton, flûte), Jasdeep Singh Degun (sitar), John Ball (santour, tabla), Jesse Bannister (saxophone alto), Aditya Prakash (voix), B C Manjunath (mridangam, kanjira)Album My East Is Your West Label Gearbox (GB1549CD) Année 2018
- 19h20Binker & Moses
Fete by the RiverBinker Golding. : compositeur, Moses Boyd. : compositeur, Binker Golding (saxophone ténor), Moses Boyd (batterie)Album Journey To The Mountain Of Forever Label Gearbox (GB1537CD) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
