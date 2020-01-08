Sans peurs : Omar Sosa, Alban Darche, Otis Redding, James Moody and more

Surfer sur des océans déchaînés ? Recréer des jardins disparus ? Sourire à l'amour qui croise notre chemin ? Même pas peur. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on n'a pas froid aux yeux !

Programmation musicale

, © Stax

Oscar Mack - Phil Walden - Otis Redding

Remember Me : Don't Be Afraid of Love

Otis Redding

Stax

, © Act

Edmar Castadena

Harp vs. harp : No Fear (feat. Béla Fleck)

Edmar Castaneda, harpe

Gregoire Maret, harmonica

Bela Fleck, banjo

Act

, © Half Note Records

Traditionnel arr Omar Sosa

Across the divide : Gabriel's Trumpet

The Omar Sosa Sextet

Omar Sosa, piano et synthétiseurs

Tim Eriksen, chant, banjo et violon

Marque Gilmore, batterie

Leandro Saint-Hill, saxophone tenor

David Gilmore, guitar

Roman Diaz, batterie et percussions

Half Note Records

, © Blue Note

Charles Lloyd & The Marvels

Vanished Gardens : Vanished Gardens

Charles Lloyd & The Marvels

Charles Lloyd, saxophone tenor

Bill Frisell, guitare

Greg Leisz, guitare

Reuben Rogers, basse

Eric Harland, percussions

Blue Note

, © Hubro

Even Helte Hermansen

Et han mot overklassen : Sly Love With a Midnight Creeper

Gard Nilssen, batterie percussions, vibraphone

Rune Nergaard, basse, orgue et percussions

Even Helte Hermansen, guitar

Hubro

, © Hubro

Oyvind Skarbo

Skarbo skulekorps : Gliploss

Signe Emmeluth, saxophone tenor

Eirik Hegdal, clarinette

Stian Omenas, trompette

Anja Lauvdal, orgue

Chris Holm, basse

Oyvind Skarbo, batterie

Hubro

, © Blue Note

Herbie Hancock

Free Form : Three Wishes

Donald Byrd, trompette

Wayne Shorter, saxophone tenor

Herbie Hancock, piano

Butch Warren, basse

Billy Higgins, batterie

Blue Note

, © Yolk

Mathieu Donarier

Being Wild : Roadmap

Longboard

Alban Darche, saxophone, synthétiseurs

Matthieu Donarier, saxophone, clarinette et guitar

Meivelyan Jacquot, batterie

Yolk

, © Blue Velvet

Tom McIntosh

James Moody: Cookin' in the blues / Another bag : Cup bearers

James Moody, saxophone tenor

Paul Serrano, trompette

John Avant, trombone

Kenny Barron, piano

Ernest Outlaw, contrebasse

Marshall Thompson, batterie

Blue Velvet