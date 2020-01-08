Sans peurs : Omar Sosa, Alban Darche, Otis Redding, James Moody and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Surfer sur des océans déchaînés ? Recréer des jardins disparus ? Sourire à l'amour qui croise notre chemin ? Même pas peur. Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on n'a pas froid aux yeux !
Programmation musicale
Oscar Mack - Phil Walden - Otis Redding
Remember Me : Don't Be Afraid of Love
Otis Redding
Stax
Edmar Castadena
Harp vs. harp : No Fear (feat. Béla Fleck)
Edmar Castaneda, harpe
Gregoire Maret, harmonica
Bela Fleck, banjo
Act
Traditionnel arr Omar Sosa
Across the divide : Gabriel's Trumpet
The Omar Sosa Sextet
Omar Sosa, piano et synthétiseurs
Tim Eriksen, chant, banjo et violon
Marque Gilmore, batterie
Leandro Saint-Hill, saxophone tenor
David Gilmore, guitar
Roman Diaz, batterie et percussions
Half Note Records
Charles Lloyd & The Marvels
Vanished Gardens : Vanished Gardens
Charles Lloyd & The Marvels
Charles Lloyd, saxophone tenor
Bill Frisell, guitare
Greg Leisz, guitare
Reuben Rogers, basse
Eric Harland, percussions
Blue Note
Even Helte Hermansen
Et han mot overklassen : Sly Love With a Midnight Creeper
Gard Nilssen, batterie percussions, vibraphone
Rune Nergaard, basse, orgue et percussions
Even Helte Hermansen, guitar
Hubro
Oyvind Skarbo
Skarbo skulekorps : Gliploss
Signe Emmeluth, saxophone tenor
Eirik Hegdal, clarinette
Stian Omenas, trompette
Anja Lauvdal, orgue
Chris Holm, basse
Oyvind Skarbo, batterie
Hubro
Herbie Hancock
Free Form : Three Wishes
Donald Byrd, trompette
Wayne Shorter, saxophone tenor
Herbie Hancock, piano
Butch Warren, basse
Billy Higgins, batterie
Blue Note
Mathieu Donarier
Being Wild : Roadmap
Longboard
Alban Darche, saxophone, synthétiseurs
Matthieu Donarier, saxophone, clarinette et guitar
Meivelyan Jacquot, batterie
Yolk
Tom McIntosh
James Moody: Cookin' in the blues / Another bag : Cup bearers
James Moody, saxophone tenor
Paul Serrano, trompette
John Avant, trombone
Kenny Barron, piano
Ernest Outlaw, contrebasse
Marshall Thompson, batterie
Blue Velvet
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Solal MazeranCollaboration