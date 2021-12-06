Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 6 décembre 2021
Sans blague : Santana, Sophie Alour, Bobby Hutcherson, Pierre Fenichel, Ralph Lavital and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, des larmes chaudes et salées sortent des contrebasses, des vitamines surgissent des saxophones, des musiciens lavent leur vaisselle en musique. Sans blague !
La programmation musicale :
- Mose Allison
You Can Count On Me To Do My PartMose Allison. : compositeur, Mose Allison (piano, voix), Clyde Flowers (contrebasse), Eddie Charlton (batterie)Album Mose in Your Ear Label Atlantic Année 1972
- Braxton Cook
Somewhere in BetweenBraxton Cook. : compositeur, Braxton Cook (voix, saxophone alto, claviers), Mathis Picard (piano, Fender Rhodes), Andrew Renfroe (guitare), Joshua Crumbly (basse électrique), Jonathon Pinson (batterie), Lauren Desberg (choeurs)Album Somewhere in Between Label Fresh Selects Année 2017
- McCoy Tyner
Señor CarlosMcCoy Tyner. : compositeur, McCoy Tyner (piano), Avery Sharpe (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)Album Live at the Musicians Exchange Café, Fort Lauderdale Florida Label Kingdom Jazz (CDGATE 7021) Année 1988
- Willie Bobo
Evil WaysSonny Henry. : compositeur, Willie Bobo (voix), Sonny Henry (guitare)Album Talkin' Verve Label Verve (5375752) Année 1997
- Santana
Song of the WindGregg Rolie. : compositeur, Neal Schon. : compositeur, Carlos Santana. : compositeur, Carlos Santana (guitare), Neal Schon (guitare), Gregg Rolie (orgue), Douglas Rauch (basse), Mike Shrieve (batterie), James Mingo Lewis (congas)Album Caravanserai Label Cbs (CDCBS 65299) Année 1972
- Tito Puente.compositeur
Oye como vaBobby Hutcherson, Bobby Hutcherson (marimba), Oscar Brashear (trompette), Blue Mitchell (trompette), Ernie Watts (saxophone ténor, flûte), Larry Nash (Fender Rhodes), Eddie Cano (piano), Dave Troncoso (basse), Bobby Matos (percussions), Vitor Pantoja (percussions), Johnny Paloma (percussions), Rudy Calzado (percussions)Album Montara Label Blue Note (BNLA 551) Année 1975
- Pierre Fenichel
I Don't Want to See You CryKen Booth. : compositeur, Pierre Fenichel (contrebasse), Marcus Wyatt (trompette), Romain Morello (trombone), Thomas Weirich (guitare), Braka (batterie)Album Frenchtown Connection Label Label Durance (PF022020) Année 2021
- Ralph Lavital & Laurent Coq
Mwen two kontanLaurent Coq. : compositeur, Ralph Lavital (guitare), Laurent Coq (fender rhodes, choeurs), Swaeli M'Bappé (basse), Tilo Bertholo (batterie), Nicolas Pélage (voix)Album Bwa Label 88Trees (88TREES04) Année 2019
- Sophie Alour
JokeSophie Alour. : compositeur, Sophie Alour (saxophone soprano), Fred Nardin (orgue), Fred Pasqua (batterie)Album Shaker Label Naïve (NJ 623511) Année 2013
- Don Wilkerson
San Antonio RoseBob Wills. : compositeur, Don Wilkerson (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare électrique), Johnny Acea (piano), Lloyd Trotman (contrebasse), Willie Bobo (batterie)Album Elder Don Label Blue Note (4 121) Année 1963
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration