Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 6 décembre 2021
59 min

Sans blague : Santana, Sophie Alour, Bobby Hutcherson, Pierre Fenichel, Ralph Lavital and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sans blague : Santana, Sophie Alour, Bobby Hutcherson, Pierre Fenichel, Ralph Lavital and more
Carlos Santana, © Getty / Tom Copi

Ce soir, des larmes chaudes et salées sortent des contrebasses, des vitamines surgissent des saxophones, des musiciens lavent leur vaisselle en musique. Sans blague !

La programmation musicale :
  • You Can Count On Me To Do My Part - Mose Allison
    Mose Allison

    You Can Count On Me To Do My Part

    Mose Allison. : compositeur, Mose Allison (piano, voix), Clyde Flowers (contrebasse), Eddie Charlton (batterie)
    Album Mose in Your Ear Label Atlantic Année 1972
  • Somewhere in Between - Braxton Cook
    Braxton Cook

    Somewhere in Between

    Braxton Cook. : compositeur, Braxton Cook (voix, saxophone alto, claviers), Mathis Picard (piano, Fender Rhodes), Andrew Renfroe (guitare), Joshua Crumbly (basse électrique), Jonathon Pinson (batterie), Lauren Desberg (choeurs)
    Album Somewhere in Between Label Fresh Selects Année 2017
  • Señor Carlos - McCoy Tyner
    McCoy Tyner

    Señor Carlos

    McCoy Tyner. : compositeur, McCoy Tyner (piano), Avery Sharpe (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
    Album Live at the Musicians Exchange Café, Fort Lauderdale Florida Label Kingdom Jazz (CDGATE 7021) Année 1988
  • Evil Ways - Willie Bobo
    Willie Bobo

    Evil Ways

    Sonny Henry. : compositeur, Willie Bobo (voix), Sonny Henry (guitare)
    Album Talkin' Verve Label Verve (5375752) Année 1997
  • Song of the Wind - Santana
    Santana

    Song of the Wind

    Gregg Rolie. : compositeur, Neal Schon. : compositeur, Carlos Santana. : compositeur, Carlos Santana (guitare), Neal Schon (guitare), Gregg Rolie (orgue), Douglas Rauch (basse), Mike Shrieve (batterie), James Mingo Lewis (congas)
    Album Caravanserai Label Cbs (CDCBS 65299) Année 1972
  • Oye como va - Bobby Hutcherson
    Tito Puente.compositeur

    Oye como va

    Bobby Hutcherson, Bobby Hutcherson (marimba), Oscar Brashear (trompette), Blue Mitchell (trompette), Ernie Watts (saxophone ténor, flûte), Larry Nash (Fender Rhodes), Eddie Cano (piano), Dave Troncoso (basse), Bobby Matos (percussions), Vitor Pantoja (percussions), Johnny Paloma (percussions), Rudy Calzado (percussions)
    Album Montara Label Blue Note (BNLA 551) Année 1975
  • I Don't Want to See You Cry - Pierre Fenichel
    Pierre Fenichel

    I Don't Want to See You Cry

    Ken Booth. : compositeur, Pierre Fenichel (contrebasse), Marcus Wyatt (trompette), Romain Morello (trombone), Thomas Weirich (guitare), Braka (batterie)
    Album Frenchtown Connection Label Label Durance (PF022020) Année 2021
  • Mwen two kontan - Ralph Lavital & Laurent Coq
    Ralph Lavital & Laurent Coq

    Mwen two kontan

    Laurent Coq. : compositeur, Ralph Lavital (guitare), Laurent Coq (fender rhodes, choeurs), Swaeli M'Bappé (basse), Tilo Bertholo (batterie), Nicolas Pélage (voix)
    Album Bwa Label 88Trees (88TREES04) Année 2019
  • Joke - Sophie Alour
    Sophie Alour

    Joke

    Sophie Alour. : compositeur, Sophie Alour (saxophone soprano), Fred Nardin (orgue), Fred Pasqua (batterie)
    Album Shaker Label Naïve (NJ 623511) Année 2013
  • San Antonio Rose - Don Wilkerson
    Don Wilkerson

    San Antonio Rose

    Bob Wills. : compositeur, Don Wilkerson (saxophone ténor), Grant Green (guitare électrique), Johnny Acea (piano), Lloyd Trotman (contrebasse), Willie Bobo (batterie)
    Album Elder Don Label Blue Note (4 121) Année 1963
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 3 décembre 2021
59 min
All Right : Keith Jarrett, Julien Lourau, Cynthia Abraham, George Benson, Sonny Rollins and more
émission suivante
mardi 7 décembre 2021
59 min
Hey There : Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Perrine Mansuy, Lakecia Benjamin and more