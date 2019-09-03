Salut Harlem : Josephine Premice, Julien Lourau, Yusef Lateef, Theo Croker and more

Qu'on agite nos mains, qu'on chante le blues, qu'on se relaxe ou qu'on danse, ce soir tout nous ramène à Harlem.

Programmation musicale

Lil Hardin Armstrong - Harlem On Saturday Night

Album Lil Harding In Chronology

Complete Jazz Series

Monty Alexander - Hi Heel Sneakers

Album Harlem Kingston Express live !

Motema

Tommy Tucker - High Heel Sneakers

Single de 1964

Pye International

Barney Kessel Quartet - Salute to Charlie Christian

Album BD Music et Cabu Presents Barney Kessel

BD Music

Charlie Parker - Relaxin’ at Camarillo

Single de 1947

Dial

Yusef Lateef - Slippin’ and Slidin’

Album Live at Pep’s

Impulse !

Josephine Premice, Barney Kessel - Song of the Jumbies

Album Caribe

Verve

Pekka Pohjola - Sekoilu Seestyy - The Madness Subsides

Album Harakka Bialoipokku

Love Record

Dr Lonnie Smith - Move Your Hand

Album Move Your Hand

Blue Note

Julien Lourau - Lisa et Flavio

Album Fire 1

Label Bleu

Elmo Hope Trio - Hot Sauce

Album Trio and Quintet

Blue Note

Theo Croker - Gotta Right to Sing the Blues

Album In the Tradition

Arbor Records

Big Bill Broonzy - Black, Brown and White

Album An Evening With Big Bill Broonzy (Rec In Club Montmartre Copenhagen 1956)