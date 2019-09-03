Salut Harlem : Josephine Premice, Julien Lourau, Yusef Lateef, Theo Croker and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qu'on agite nos mains, qu'on chante le blues, qu'on se relaxe ou qu'on danse, ce soir tout nous ramène à Harlem.
Programmation musicale
Lil Hardin Armstrong - Harlem On Saturday Night
Album Lil Harding In Chronology
Complete Jazz Series
Monty Alexander - Hi Heel Sneakers
Album Harlem Kingston Express live !
Motema
Tommy Tucker - High Heel Sneakers
Single de 1964
Pye International
Barney Kessel Quartet - Salute to Charlie Christian
Album BD Music et Cabu Presents Barney Kessel
BD Music
Charlie Parker - Relaxin’ at Camarillo
Single de 1947
Dial
Yusef Lateef - Slippin’ and Slidin’
Album Live at Pep’s
Impulse !
Josephine Premice, Barney Kessel - Song of the Jumbies
Album Caribe
Verve
Pekka Pohjola - Sekoilu Seestyy - The Madness Subsides
Album Harakka Bialoipokku
Love Record
Dr Lonnie Smith - Move Your Hand
Album Move Your Hand
Blue Note
Julien Lourau - Lisa et Flavio
Album Fire 1
Label Bleu
Elmo Hope Trio - Hot Sauce
Album Trio and Quintet
Blue Note
Theo Croker - Gotta Right to Sing the Blues
Album In the Tradition
Arbor Records
Big Bill Broonzy - Black, Brown and White
Album An Evening With Big Bill Broonzy (Rec In Club Montmartre Copenhagen 1956)
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration