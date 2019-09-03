Banzzaï
Mardi 3 septembre 2019
59 min

Salut Harlem : Josephine Premice, Julien Lourau, Yusef Lateef, Theo Croker and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Josephine Premice, © Getty / Gilles Petard

Qu'on agite nos mains, qu'on chante le blues, qu'on se relaxe ou qu'on danse, ce soir tout nous ramène à Harlem. 

Programmation musicale

Lil Hardin Armstrong - Harlem On Saturday Night
Album Lil Harding In Chronology
Complete Jazz Series

Monty Alexander - Hi Heel Sneakers
Album Harlem Kingston Express live !
Motema 

Tommy Tucker - High Heel Sneakers
Single de 1964
Pye International 

Barney Kessel Quartet - Salute to Charlie Christian
Album BD Music et Cabu Presents Barney Kessel
BD Music 

Charlie ParkerRelaxin’ at Camarillo
Single de 1947
Dial 

Yusef Lateef Slippin’ and Slidin’
Album Live at Pep’s
Impulse !

Josephine Premice, Barney Kessel - Song of the Jumbies
Album Caribe
Verve 

Pekka Pohjola - Sekoilu Seestyy - The Madness Subsides
Album Harakka Bialoipokku
Love Record 

Dr Lonnie Smith - Move Your Hand
Album Move Your Hand
Blue Note 

Julien Lourau - Lisa et Flavio
Album Fire 1
Label Bleu 

Elmo Hope Trio - Hot Sauce
Album Trio and Quintet
Blue Note

Theo CrokerGotta Right to Sing the Blues
Album In the Tradition
Arbor Records 

Big Bill Broonzy - Black, Brown and White
Album An Evening With Big Bill Broonzy (Rec In Club Montmartre Copenhagen 1956) 

