Salle de bal : Tropical Jazz Trio, Sylvain Daniel, Kokoroko, Horace Silver and more

Mercredi 26 juin 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Xavier Cugat & Abbe Lane, © Getty / Hy Peskin Archive

Il était une fois, une salle de bal, à l'orée d'une forêt magique. A l'intérieur, on danse la Carioca, on boit des thés brûlants, en contemplant les portraits accrochés aux murs. Jolie début d'histoire, non ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    The carioca - Edward Eliscu / Gus Kahn / Vincent Youmans
    Mel Tormé, Marty Paich & His Dek-Tette

    The Carioca

    Mel Tormé (voix), Pete Candoli (trompette), Don Fagerquist (trompette), Bob Enevoldsen (trombone), Bud Shank (saxophone alto), Bob Cooper (saxophone ténor), Jack Montrose (saxophone ténor), Jack Dulong (saxophone baryton), Vince de Rosa (cor), John Cave (cor), Al Pollan (tuba), Marty Paich (piano), Red Mitchell (basse), Mel Lewis (batterie)
    Album Lulu's Back In Town Label Affinity (CD CHARLY 5) Année 1986
  • 19h05
    Tea for two - Irving Caesar / Vincent Youmans
    Xavier Cugat And His Orchestra

    Tea For two (Cha Cha Cha)

    Vicent Youmans. : compositeur, Caesar. : compositeur
    Album The Best Of Cugat Label Mercury (PPS 6 015) Année 1961
  • 19h08
    Morena's rêverie - Alain Jean-Marie
    Tropical Jazz Trio

    Morena's rêverie

    Alain Jean-Marie. : compositeur, Alain Jean-Marie (piano), Patrice Caratini (basse), Roger Raspail (percussions)
    Album Tropical Jazz Trio Label French Paradox (FP02) Année 2019
  • 19h14
    Senor Blues (Vocal Version) (2000 Digital remaster) - HORACE SILVER
    Horace Silver

    Senor Blues (Vocal Version)

    Horace Silver. : compositeur, Bill Henderson (voix), Horace Silver (piano), Junior Cook (saxophone ténor), Donald Byrd (trompette), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
    Album Six Pieces Of Silver Label Blue Note Année 2000
  • 19h20
    Boom Jackie boom chick - PAUL GONSALVES
    Paul Gonsalves

    Boom Jackie Boom Chick

    Paul Gonsalves. : compositeur, Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Pat Smythe (piano), Kenny Napper (basse), Ronnie Stephenson (batterie)
    Album Impressed Label Universal (0602498201428) Année 2004
  • 19h25
    Vanity ballroom - SYLVAIN DANIEL
    Sylvain Daniel, Palimpseste

    Vanity Ballroom

    Sylvain Daniel. : compositeur, Sylvain Daniel (basse électrique), Laurent Bardainne (saxophone ténor), Manuel Peskine (Fender Rhodes), Mathieu Panot (batterie)
    Album Voyage Imaginaire Dans Les Ruines De Detroit Label Onj Records (194256) Année 2018
