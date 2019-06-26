Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 26 juin 2019
Salle de bal : Tropical Jazz Trio, Sylvain Daniel, Kokoroko, Horace Silver and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Il était une fois, une salle de bal, à l'orée d'une forêt magique. A l'intérieur, on danse la Carioca, on boit des thés brûlants, en contemplant les portraits accrochés aux murs. Jolie début d'histoire, non ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Mel Tormé, Marty Paich & His Dek-Tette
The CariocaMel Tormé (voix), Pete Candoli (trompette), Don Fagerquist (trompette), Bob Enevoldsen (trombone), Bud Shank (saxophone alto), Bob Cooper (saxophone ténor), Jack Montrose (saxophone ténor), Jack Dulong (saxophone baryton), Vince de Rosa (cor), John Cave (cor), Al Pollan (tuba), Marty Paich (piano), Red Mitchell (basse), Mel Lewis (batterie)Album Lulu's Back In Town Label Affinity (CD CHARLY 5) Année 1986
- 19h05Xavier Cugat And His Orchestra
Tea For two (Cha Cha Cha)Vicent Youmans. : compositeur, Caesar. : compositeurAlbum The Best Of Cugat Label Mercury (PPS 6 015) Année 1961
- 19h08Tropical Jazz Trio
Morena's rêverieAlain Jean-Marie. : compositeur, Alain Jean-Marie (piano), Patrice Caratini (basse), Roger Raspail (percussions)Album Tropical Jazz Trio Label French Paradox (FP02) Année 2019
- 19h14Horace Silver
Senor Blues (Vocal Version)Horace Silver. : compositeur, Bill Henderson (voix), Horace Silver (piano), Junior Cook (saxophone ténor), Donald Byrd (trompette), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)Album Six Pieces Of Silver Label Blue Note Année 2000
- 19h20Paul Gonsalves
Boom Jackie Boom ChickPaul Gonsalves. : compositeur, Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Pat Smythe (piano), Kenny Napper (basse), Ronnie Stephenson (batterie)Album Impressed Label Universal (0602498201428) Année 2004
- 19h25Sylvain Daniel, Palimpseste
Vanity BallroomSylvain Daniel. : compositeur, Sylvain Daniel (basse électrique), Laurent Bardainne (saxophone ténor), Manuel Peskine (Fender Rhodes), Mathieu Panot (batterie)Album Voyage Imaginaire Dans Les Ruines De Detroit Label Onj Records (194256) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
