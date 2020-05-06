Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 6 mai 2020
59 min

S'écrire des lettres : Esperanza Spalding, Terry Callier, John Coltrane, Fats Waller and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

S'écrire des lettres : Esperanza Spalding, Terry Callier, John Coltrane, Fats Waller and more
Esperanza Spalding, © Getty / Adam Berry

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on ne compte que sur nous même. On veut recevoir du courrier ? On s’assoit et on s'écrit ses propres lettres. On veut danser ? On créé notre propre radio. On se sent seul ? On regarde le ciel bleu, et on sourit !

[première diffusion le 28 février 2018]

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller - I’m gonna sit right down and write myself a letter
Album Most important recordings
Official 83030-2

Fats Waller
Fats Waller

Booker Ervin - Franess
Album Structurally Sound
Blue Note 5275452

Structurally Sound
Structurally Sound

Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman
Album What Color is Love
MCA MCA UMD 80510

What Color is Love
What Color is Love

John Coltrane - Dahomey Dance
Album Olé Coltrane
Atlantic 7567-81349-2

Olé Coltrane
Olé Coltrane

Esperanza Spalding  - Radio Song
Album Radio Music Society
Heads Up

Radio Music Society
Radio Music Society

Harold Land - Mtume
Album A New Shade of Blue
Mainstream

A New Shade of Blue
A New Shade of Blue

Uri Gurvich - Dance of the Nanigos
Album Kinship
Jazz Family

Kinship
Kinship

Oscar Aleman - Cielos Azules (Blue Skies)
Album Ritmo Loco - El Rey De La Guitarra Swing
Sagajazz

Ritmo Loco
Ritmo Loco
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 5 mai 2020
59 min
Le coiffeur : Youn Sun Nah, Nicholas Payton, Roberto Negro, Jamie Saft and more
émission suivante
jeudi 7 mai 2020
59 min
Security : Hiromi, Henri Texier, Otis Redding, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh and more