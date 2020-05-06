S'écrire des lettres : Esperanza Spalding, Terry Callier, John Coltrane, Fats Waller and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on ne compte que sur nous même. On veut recevoir du courrier ? On s’assoit et on s'écrit ses propres lettres. On veut danser ? On créé notre propre radio. On se sent seul ? On regarde le ciel bleu, et on sourit !
[première diffusion le 28 février 2018]
Programmation musicale
Fats Waller - I’m gonna sit right down and write myself a letter
Album Most important recordings
Official 83030-2
Booker Ervin - Franess
Album Structurally Sound
Blue Note 5275452
Terry Callier - You Goin’ Miss Your Candyman
Album What Color is Love
MCA MCA UMD 80510
John Coltrane - Dahomey Dance
Album Olé Coltrane
Atlantic 7567-81349-2
Esperanza Spalding - Radio Song
Album Radio Music Society
Heads Up
Harold Land - Mtume
Album A New Shade of Blue
Mainstream
Uri Gurvich - Dance of the Nanigos
Album Kinship
Jazz Family
Oscar Aleman - Cielos Azules (Blue Skies)
Album Ritmo Loco - El Rey De La Guitarra Swing
Sagajazz
