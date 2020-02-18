Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 18 février 2020
On s'accroche : Rémi Panossian, Miles Davis, Mel Tormé, Woody Shaw and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
On avance, on regarde droit devant, un nouveau jour se lève et il y aura de la musique dedans.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00The James Hunter Six
This Is Where We Came InJames Hunter. : compositeur, James Hunter (guitare, voix), Damian Hand (saxophone ténor), Lee Badau (saxophone baryton), Andrew Kingslow (piano, percussions), Jason Wilson (basse), Jonathan Lee (batterie)Album Hold On ! Label Daptone (DAP040)
- 19h07The Daktaris
Eltsuhg Ibal LasitiA. B. Oluremi. : compositeur, Clément Apaokagi. : compositeur, Jo Jo Quo (congas), Alaji Boniface Luremi (guitare), G. G. Vikey (guitare ténor), Olu 'Rocksteady' Owudemi (batterie), Clément Apaokagi (basse), Joe Hrbeck (saxophone alto), Femi 'Dokita' Doolittle (saxophone baryton), Neal Pawley (trombone), Alaji Milificient Agbede (trompette), Abou Sylla (sticks), Azouhouni Adou (claviers), Idowu Perkins (shaker), Adrian Bako (saxophone ténor), Martin Ogbene (flûte), Gbenro 'Mr Ice' Fakeye (clarinette, mélodica, cloches)Album Soul Explosion Label Daptone (DAP-009) Année 2009
- 19h12Isaac Hayes
HyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymisticAlvertis Isbell. : compositeur, Isaac Hayes. : compositeurAlbum Hot Buttered Soul Label Stax (STX 4 114) Année 1978
- 19h23Mel Tormé
Walk On ByBurt Bacharach. : compositeur, Hal David. : compositeurAlbum In the Lounge With ... Label Columbia
- 19h26Miles Davis Quintet
Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Lee Gaines. : compositeur, Miles Davis (trompette), John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Miles : The New Miles Davis Quintet Label Prestige (0888072313439) Année 2009
- 19h34Woody Shaw Quintet
In a Capricornian WayWoody Shaw (trompette), Carter Jefferson (saxophone), Onaje Allan Gumbs (piano), Stafford James (basse), Victor Lewis (batterie)Album At Onkel PÖ's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1979 Label Jazzline Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration