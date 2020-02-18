Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 18 février 2020
59 min

On s'accroche : Rémi Panossian, Miles Davis, Mel Tormé, Woody Shaw and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

On s'accroche : Rémi Panossian, Miles Davis, Mel Tormé, Woody Shaw and more
Rémi Panossian, © remipanossian.com

On avance, on regarde droit devant, un nouveau jour se lève et il y aura de la musique dedans.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    This is where we came in - THE JAMES HUNTER SIX
    The James Hunter Six

    This Is Where We Came In

    James Hunter. : compositeur, James Hunter (guitare, voix), Damian Hand (saxophone ténor), Lee Badau (saxophone baryton), Andrew Kingslow (piano, percussions), Jason Wilson (basse), Jonathan Lee (batterie)
    Album Hold On ! Label Daptone (DAP040)
  • 19h07
    Eltsuhg ibal lasiti - THE DAKTARIS
    The Daktaris

    Eltsuhg Ibal Lasiti

    A. B. Oluremi. : compositeur, Clément Apaokagi. : compositeur, Jo Jo Quo (congas), Alaji Boniface Luremi (guitare), G. G. Vikey (guitare ténor), Olu 'Rocksteady' Owudemi (batterie), Clément Apaokagi (basse), Joe Hrbeck (saxophone alto), Femi 'Dokita' Doolittle (saxophone baryton), Neal Pawley (trombone), Alaji Milificient Agbede (trompette), Abou Sylla (sticks), Azouhouni Adou (claviers), Idowu Perkins (shaker), Adrian Bako (saxophone ténor), Martin Ogbene (flûte), Gbenro 'Mr Ice' Fakeye (clarinette, mélodica, cloches)
    Album Soul Explosion Label Daptone (DAP-009) Année 2009
  • 19h12
    Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic - ISAAC HAYES
    Isaac Hayes

    Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic

    Alvertis Isbell. : compositeur, Isaac Hayes. : compositeur
    Album Hot Buttered Soul Label Stax (STX 4 114) Année 1978
  • 19h23
    Walk on by - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    Walk On By

    Burt Bacharach. : compositeur, Hal David. : compositeur
    Album In the Lounge With ... Label Columbia
  • 19h26
    Just squeeze me - MILES DAVIS QUINTET
    Miles Davis Quintet

    Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Lee Gaines. : compositeur, Miles Davis (trompette), John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Miles : The New Miles Davis Quintet Label Prestige (0888072313439) Année 2009
  • 19h34
    In a capricornian way - WOODY SHAW
    Woody Shaw Quintet

    In a Capricornian Way

    Woody Shaw (trompette), Carter Jefferson (saxophone), Onaje Allan Gumbs (piano), Stafford James (basse), Victor Lewis (batterie)
    Album At Onkel PÖ's Carnegie Hall, Hamburg 1979 Label Jazzline Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 17 février 2020
59 min
Tu dis la vérité ? : Airelle Besson, Kamasi Washington, Ray Charles, Bobby Hutcherson and more
émission suivante
mercredi 19 février 2020
59 min
Y’a d’la joie : Blanche Calloway, Duke Ellington, Laurent Coulondre, Sun Ra and more