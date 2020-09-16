Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 16 septembre 2020
59 min

Roule, Billy ! : Billy Eckstine

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Billy Eckstine, © Donaldson Collection

Ce soir, Billy Eckstine chante, Billy Eckstine compose, Billy Eckstine brille et éclaire tous ceux qu'il touche !

Programmation musicale

Billy Eckstine - Anything You Wanna Do (I wanna Do with You) (Phil Medley, Ray Passman)
Single de 1959
Billy Eckstine (voix), Joe Reisman's Orchestra et Chorus
Roulette

Billy Eckstine
Billy Eckstine

Ryo Fukui - I Want to Talk About You (Billy Eckstine)
Album Scenery
Ryo Fukui (piano), Satoshi Denpo (contrebasse), Yoshinori Fukui (batterie)
Trio Records

Scenery
Scenery

Tenderlonious - Song For My Father
 EP On Flute
Tenderlonious
22a

On Flute
On Flute

The Tubby Hayes Orchestra - Pedro’s Walk (Ian Hamer)
Album Tubb’s Tour
Tubby Hayes (saxophone ténor, flûte, vibraphone, percussions), Bert Courtley (trompette), Jimmie Deuchar (trompette, mellophone), Bobby Wellins (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Peter King (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Alan Branscombe (saxophones, clarinette basse), Jackie Sharpe (saxophone baryton, clarinette), Keith Christie (trombone), Ken Wray (valve trombone), Terry Shannon (piano), Freddie Logan (basse), Allan Ganley (batterie),
Fontana

Tubb’s Tour
Tubb’s Tour

Web Web - Warlock (Roberto Di Dioia)
Album Worshippers
Roberto Di Gioia (piano, clavinet, percussions), Tony Lakatos (flûte, saxophone ténor), Christian Von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie), Stefan Pintev (violon, alto), Boris Matchin (violoncelle)
Compost

Worshippers
Worshippers

Avishai Cohen - Song for My Brother (Avishai Cohen)
Album Almah
Avishai Cohen (basse), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Ofri Nehemya (batterie), Cordella Hagmann (violon), Amit Landau (alto), Noam Haimovitz Weinschel (alto), Yael Shapira (violoncelle), Yoram Lachish (hautbois, cor anglais)
Warner

Almah
Almah

Guy Lafitte - Lonesome Lover Blues (Billy Eckstine)
Album Guy Lafitte Et Son Quartette Avec Kenny Hagood
Guy Lafitte (saxophone), Kenny Hagood (voix), Raymonf Fol (piano), Paul Rovère (contrebasse), CHristian Garros (batterie)
Columbia

Guy Lafitte Et Son Quartette Avec Kenny Hagood
Guy Lafitte Et Son Quartette Avec Kenny Hagood

Dexter Gordon - Second Balcony Jump (Billy Eckstine, Gerald Valentine)
Album Go !
Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
Blue Note

Go !
Go !

Billy Eckstine, Benny Carter, Helen Merrill - You’d Be So Nice To Come To (Cole Porter)
Album Billy Eckstine Sings With Benny Carter
Billy Eckstine (voix), Helen Merrill (voix), Benny Carter (saxophone alto), Bobby Tucker (piano), Paul West (contrebasse), Verniel Fournier (batterie)
Emarcy

Billy Eckstine Sings With Benny Carter
Billy Eckstine Sings With Benny Carter

Gloria Lynne - Stormy Monday Blues (Crowder, Eckstine, Heins)
Album Miss Gloria Lynne With Wild Bill Davis And His Group
Gloria Lynne (voix), Harry Edison (trompette), Sam Taylor (saxophone ténor), Eddie Costa (piano), Wild Bill Davis (orgue), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Milt Hilton (basse), Goerge Duvivier (basse), Tom Bryant (basse), Jo Jones (batterie)
Everest

Miss Gloria Lynne With Wild Bill Davis And His Group
Miss Gloria Lynne With Wild Bill Davis And His Group

Michael Blicher, Dan Hemmer, Steve Gadd - Roll - live (Michael Blicher)
Album Get That Motor Runnin’
Michael Blicher (saxophone), Dan Hemmer (orgue), Steve Gadd (batterie), Eddi Jarl (percussions)
C-Nut

Get That Motor Runnin’
Get That Motor Runnin’
