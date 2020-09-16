Roule, Billy ! : Billy Eckstine
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Billy Eckstine chante, Billy Eckstine compose, Billy Eckstine brille et éclaire tous ceux qu'il touche !
Programmation musicale
Billy Eckstine - Anything You Wanna Do (I wanna Do with You) (Phil Medley, Ray Passman)
Single de 1959
Billy Eckstine (voix), Joe Reisman's Orchestra et Chorus
Roulette
Ryo Fukui - I Want to Talk About You (Billy Eckstine)
Album Scenery
Ryo Fukui (piano), Satoshi Denpo (contrebasse), Yoshinori Fukui (batterie)
Trio Records
Tenderlonious - Song For My Father
EP On Flute
Tenderlonious
22a
The Tubby Hayes Orchestra - Pedro’s Walk (Ian Hamer)
Album Tubb’s Tour
Tubby Hayes (saxophone ténor, flûte, vibraphone, percussions), Bert Courtley (trompette), Jimmie Deuchar (trompette, mellophone), Bobby Wellins (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Peter King (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Alan Branscombe (saxophones, clarinette basse), Jackie Sharpe (saxophone baryton, clarinette), Keith Christie (trombone), Ken Wray (valve trombone), Terry Shannon (piano), Freddie Logan (basse), Allan Ganley (batterie),
Fontana
Web Web - Warlock (Roberto Di Dioia)
Album Worshippers
Roberto Di Gioia (piano, clavinet, percussions), Tony Lakatos (flûte, saxophone ténor), Christian Von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie), Stefan Pintev (violon, alto), Boris Matchin (violoncelle)
Compost
Avishai Cohen - Song for My Brother (Avishai Cohen)
Album Almah
Avishai Cohen (basse), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Ofri Nehemya (batterie), Cordella Hagmann (violon), Amit Landau (alto), Noam Haimovitz Weinschel (alto), Yael Shapira (violoncelle), Yoram Lachish (hautbois, cor anglais)
Warner
Guy Lafitte - Lonesome Lover Blues (Billy Eckstine)
Album Guy Lafitte Et Son Quartette Avec Kenny Hagood
Guy Lafitte (saxophone), Kenny Hagood (voix), Raymonf Fol (piano), Paul Rovère (contrebasse), CHristian Garros (batterie)
Columbia
Dexter Gordon - Second Balcony Jump (Billy Eckstine, Gerald Valentine)
Album Go !
Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
Blue Note
Billy Eckstine, Benny Carter, Helen Merrill - You’d Be So Nice To Come To (Cole Porter)
Album Billy Eckstine Sings With Benny Carter
Billy Eckstine (voix), Helen Merrill (voix), Benny Carter (saxophone alto), Bobby Tucker (piano), Paul West (contrebasse), Verniel Fournier (batterie)
Emarcy
Gloria Lynne - Stormy Monday Blues (Crowder, Eckstine, Heins)
Album Miss Gloria Lynne With Wild Bill Davis And His Group
Gloria Lynne (voix), Harry Edison (trompette), Sam Taylor (saxophone ténor), Eddie Costa (piano), Wild Bill Davis (orgue), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Milt Hilton (basse), Goerge Duvivier (basse), Tom Bryant (basse), Jo Jones (batterie)
Everest
Michael Blicher, Dan Hemmer, Steve Gadd - Roll - live (Michael Blicher)
Album Get That Motor Runnin’
Michael Blicher (saxophone), Dan Hemmer (orgue), Steve Gadd (batterie), Eddi Jarl (percussions)
C-Nut
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration