Roule, Billy ! : Billy Eckstine

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, Billy Eckstine chante, Billy Eckstine compose, Billy Eckstine brille et éclaire tous ceux qu'il touche !

Programmation musicale

Billy Eckstine - Anything You Wanna Do (I wanna Do with You) (Phil Medley, Ray Passman)

Single de 1959

Billy Eckstine (voix), Joe Reisman's Orchestra et Chorus

Roulette

Ryo Fukui - I Want to Talk About You (Billy Eckstine)

Album Scenery

Ryo Fukui (piano), Satoshi Denpo (contrebasse), Yoshinori Fukui (batterie)

Trio Records

Tenderlonious - Song For My Father

EP On Flute

Tenderlonious

22a

The Tubby Hayes Orchestra - Pedro’s Walk (Ian Hamer)

Album Tubb’s Tour

Tubby Hayes (saxophone ténor, flûte, vibraphone, percussions), Bert Courtley (trompette), Jimmie Deuchar (trompette, mellophone), Bobby Wellins (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Peter King (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Alan Branscombe (saxophones, clarinette basse), Jackie Sharpe (saxophone baryton, clarinette), Keith Christie (trombone), Ken Wray (valve trombone), Terry Shannon (piano), Freddie Logan (basse), Allan Ganley (batterie),

Fontana

Web Web - Warlock (Roberto Di Dioia)

Album Worshippers

Roberto Di Gioia (piano, clavinet, percussions), Tony Lakatos (flûte, saxophone ténor), Christian Von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie), Stefan Pintev (violon, alto), Boris Matchin (violoncelle)

Compost

Avishai Cohen - Song for My Brother (Avishai Cohen)

Album Almah

Avishai Cohen (basse), Nitai Hershkovits (piano), Ofri Nehemya (batterie), Cordella Hagmann (violon), Amit Landau (alto), Noam Haimovitz Weinschel (alto), Yael Shapira (violoncelle), Yoram Lachish (hautbois, cor anglais)

Warner

Guy Lafitte - Lonesome Lover Blues (Billy Eckstine)

Album Guy Lafitte Et Son Quartette Avec Kenny Hagood

Guy Lafitte (saxophone), Kenny Hagood (voix), Raymonf Fol (piano), Paul Rovère (contrebasse), CHristian Garros (batterie)

Columbia

Dexter Gordon - Second Balcony Jump (Billy Eckstine, Gerald Valentine)

Album Go !

Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Butch Warren (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)

Blue Note

Billy Eckstine, Benny Carter, Helen Merrill - You’d Be So Nice To Come To (Cole Porter)

Album Billy Eckstine Sings With Benny Carter

Billy Eckstine (voix), Helen Merrill (voix), Benny Carter (saxophone alto), Bobby Tucker (piano), Paul West (contrebasse), Verniel Fournier (batterie)

Emarcy

Gloria Lynne - Stormy Monday Blues (Crowder, Eckstine, Heins)

Album Miss Gloria Lynne With Wild Bill Davis And His Group

Gloria Lynne (voix), Harry Edison (trompette), Sam Taylor (saxophone ténor), Eddie Costa (piano), Wild Bill Davis (orgue), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Milt Hilton (basse), Goerge Duvivier (basse), Tom Bryant (basse), Jo Jones (batterie)

Everest

Michael Blicher, Dan Hemmer, Steve Gadd - Roll - live (Michael Blicher)

Album Get That Motor Runnin’

Michael Blicher (saxophone), Dan Hemmer (orgue), Steve Gadd (batterie), Eddi Jarl (percussions)

C-Nut