Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 9 décembre 2021
Rotations : Nina Simone, Duke Jordan, Théo Girard, Trans Kabar and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, tout tourne !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Georgie Fame & The Harry South Big Band
Dawn YawnClive Powell. : compositeur, Georgie Fame (voix, claviers), Kenny Wheeler (trompette), Bert Courtley (trompette), Jimmy Deuchar (trompette), Tony Fisher (trompette), Ian Hamer (trompette), Keith Christie (trombone), Ken Goldie (trombone), Alan Branscombe (saxophone), Tubby Hayes (saxophone ténor), Dick Morrissey (saxophone ténor), Ronnie Scott (saxophone ténor), Tony Coe (saxophone ténor), Harry Klein (saxophone), Jackie Sharpe (saxophone), Ray Warleigh (saxophone), Roy Willox (saxophone), Stan Tracey (claviers), Colin Green (guitare), Phil Bates (contrebasse), Bill Eyden (batterie), Phil Seamen (batterie)Album Sound Venture Label Columbia Année 1966
- 19h04Gordon Beck
The HustlerGordon Beck. : compositeur, Gordon Beck (piano, voix), Kenny Baldock (contrebasse), Jackie Dougan (batterie)Album That's What Friends Are For Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 008) Année 2004
- 19h06Théo Girard
1993Théo Girard. : compositeur, Théo Girard (contrebasse), Simon Arnaud (trompette), Antoine Berjeaut (trompette), Julien Rousseau (trompette), Jérôme Fouquet (trompette), Nicolas Souchal (trompette), Basile Naudet (saxophone alto), Martin Daguerre (saxophone alto), Adrien Amey (saxophone alto), Raphaël Quenehen (saxophone alto), Théo Nguyen Duc Long (saxophone ténor), Morgane Carnet (saxophone ténor), Nicolas Stephan (saxophone ténor), Sakina Abdou (saxophone ténor), Sebastian Rochford (batterie)Album Pensées rotatives Label Discobole (CD052021) Année 2021
- 19h16Trans Kabar
O LinndéTraditionnel. : compositeur, Stéphane Hoareau. : compositeur, Jean-Didier Hoareau (voix, kayamb), Stéphane Hoareau (guitare, choeurs), Théo Girard (contrebasse, choeurs), Ianik Tallet (batterie, choeurs)Album Maligasé Label Discobole (SD445NX)
- 19h20Pat Martino
Where Love's a Grown-up GodPat Martino. : compositeur, Pat Martino (guitare), Bobby Rose (guitare), Gregory Herbert (flûte), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Charlie Persip (batterie), Reggie Ferguson (tabla), Balakrishna (tamboura)Album Baiyina Label Prestige (OJCCD-355-2)
- 19h29Louiz Banks
Song For my LadyLouiz Banks. : compositeur, Louiz Banks (claviers), Braz Gonsalves (saxophone soprano), Carlton Kitto (guitare), Peter Saldanha (basse), John Edmonds (batterie), Buster Grant (percussions), Ramesh Shotham (percussions, thavil), Sunil Bannerjee (tabla)Album Spiritual Jazz vol. 5 Label Jazzman Records Année 2014
- 19h33Sarathy Korwar
BismillahSarathy Korwar. : compositeur, Al McSween. : compositeur, Domenico Angarano. : compositeur, Giuliano Modarelli. : compositeur, Sarathy Korwar (percussions), Domenico Angarano (basse), Giuliano Modarelli (guitare), Al McSween (claviers), Shabaka Hutchings (saxophone ténor), Sidi Goma Troupe (voix, batterie)Album Day to day Label Ninja Tune / Steve Reid Foundation Année 2016
- 19h42Nina Simone
Silver City BoundLeadbelly. : compositeur, Alan Lomax. : compositeur, Nina Simone (piano, voix)Album Best Of Label Emi (5099990531521)
- 19h47Freddie Redd
WigglinFreddie Redd. : compositeur, Freddie Redd (piano), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Michael Mattos (contrebasse), Larry Ritchie (batterie)Album The Music From ""The Connection"" Label Blue Note (7893922) Année 1993
- 19h54Duke Jordan
No ProblemDuke Jordan. : compositeur, Duke Jordan (piano), Mads Vinding (contrebasse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)Album Flight to Denmark Label Steeplechase (SCCD 31011)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration