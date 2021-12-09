Banzzaï
Jeudi 9 décembre 2021
59 min

Rotations : Nina Simone, Duke Jordan, Théo Girard, Trans Kabar and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Rotations : Nina Simone, Duke Jordan, Théo Girard, Trans Kabar and more
Nina Simone, © Getty / Evening Standard

Ce soir, tout tourne !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Dawn yawn - GEORGIE FAME and THE HARRY SOUTH BIG BAND
    Georgie Fame & The Harry South Big Band

    Dawn Yawn

    Clive Powell. : compositeur, Georgie Fame (voix, claviers), Kenny Wheeler (trompette), Bert Courtley (trompette), Jimmy Deuchar (trompette), Tony Fisher (trompette), Ian Hamer (trompette), Keith Christie (trombone), Ken Goldie (trombone), Alan Branscombe (saxophone), Tubby Hayes (saxophone ténor), Dick Morrissey (saxophone ténor), Ronnie Scott (saxophone ténor), Tony Coe (saxophone ténor), Harry Klein (saxophone), Jackie Sharpe (saxophone), Ray Warleigh (saxophone), Roy Willox (saxophone), Stan Tracey (claviers), Colin Green (guitare), Phil Bates (contrebasse), Bill Eyden (batterie), Phil Seamen (batterie)
    Album Sound Venture Label Columbia Année 1966
  • 19h04
    The hustler - GORDON BECK
    Gordon Beck

    The Hustler

    Gordon Beck. : compositeur, Gordon Beck (piano, voix), Kenny Baldock (contrebasse), Jackie Dougan (batterie)
    Album That's What Friends Are For Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 008) Année 2004
  • 19h06
    1993 - THEO GIRARD
    Théo Girard

    1993

    Théo Girard. : compositeur, Théo Girard (contrebasse), Simon Arnaud (trompette), Antoine Berjeaut (trompette), Julien Rousseau (trompette), Jérôme Fouquet (trompette), Nicolas Souchal (trompette), Basile Naudet (saxophone alto), Martin Daguerre (saxophone alto), Adrien Amey (saxophone alto), Raphaël Quenehen (saxophone alto), Théo Nguyen Duc Long (saxophone ténor), Morgane Carnet (saxophone ténor), Nicolas Stephan (saxophone ténor), Sakina Abdou (saxophone ténor), Sebastian Rochford (batterie)
    Album Pensées rotatives Label Discobole (CD052021) Année 2021
  • 19h16
    O Linndé - TRANS KABAR
    Trans Kabar

    O Linndé

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Stéphane Hoareau. : compositeur, Jean-Didier Hoareau (voix, kayamb), Stéphane Hoareau (guitare, choeurs), Théo Girard (contrebasse, choeurs), Ianik Tallet (batterie, choeurs)
    Album Maligasé Label Discobole (SD445NX)
  • 19h20
    Where love's a grown-up god - PAT MARTINO
    Pat Martino

    Where Love's a Grown-up God

    Pat Martino. : compositeur, Pat Martino (guitare), Bobby Rose (guitare), Gregory Herbert (flûte), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Charlie Persip (batterie), Reggie Ferguson (tabla), Balakrishna (tamboura)
    Album Baiyina Label Prestige (OJCCD-355-2)
  • 19h29
    Song for my lady (pt 2) - LOUIS BANKS
    Louiz Banks

    Song For my Lady

    Louiz Banks. : compositeur, Louiz Banks (claviers), Braz Gonsalves (saxophone soprano), Carlton Kitto (guitare), Peter Saldanha (basse), John Edmonds (batterie), Buster Grant (percussions), Ramesh Shotham (percussions, thavil), Sunil Bannerjee (tabla)
    Album Spiritual Jazz vol. 5 Label Jazzman Records Année 2014
  • 19h33
    Bismillah - SARATHY KORWAR
    Sarathy Korwar

    Bismillah

    Sarathy Korwar. : compositeur, Al McSween. : compositeur, Domenico Angarano. : compositeur, Giuliano Modarelli. : compositeur, Sarathy Korwar (percussions), Domenico Angarano (basse), Giuliano Modarelli (guitare), Al McSween (claviers), Shabaka Hutchings (saxophone ténor), Sidi Goma Troupe (voix, batterie)
    Album Day to day Label Ninja Tune / Steve Reid Foundation Année 2016
  • 19h42
    Silver city bound (live at Carnegie hall) - NINA SIMONE
    Nina Simone

    Silver City Bound

    Leadbelly. : compositeur, Alan Lomax. : compositeur, Nina Simone (piano, voix)
    Album Best Of Label Emi (5099990531521)
  • 19h47
    Wigglin - FREDDIE REDD QUARTET
    Freddie Redd

    Wigglin

    Freddie Redd. : compositeur, Freddie Redd (piano), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Michael Mattos (contrebasse), Larry Ritchie (batterie)
    Album The Music From ""The Connection"" Label Blue Note (7893922) Année 1993
  • 19h54
    No problem - DUKE JORDAN
    Duke Jordan

    No Problem

    Duke Jordan. : compositeur, Duke Jordan (piano), Mads Vinding (contrebasse), Ed Thigpen (batterie)
    Album Flight to Denmark Label Steeplechase (SCCD 31011)
