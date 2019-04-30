Programmation musicale
Mardi 30 avril 2019
Rocks in my bed : Lorez Alexandria, Baptiste Trotignon, Chick Corea, Theon Cross and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Des cailloux dans le lit? Pas grave, on rêve quand même. Un concert terminé? Pas grave, on applaudit plus fort. Ce soir, contre vents et marées, on verra la vie du bon côté!
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Lorez Alexandria
« Early in the Morning » Rocks in my bedLorez Alexandria (chant), Frank Wess (flûte Traversière, Saxophone Ténor), Joe Newman (trompette), Al Grey (trombone), Johnny Gray (guitare), Ramsey Lewis (piano), Eldee Young (contrebasse), Red Holt (batterie)LABEL : ARGO/MARATHON MUSIC INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 1960
19:05
Paolo Fresu, Richard Galliano, Jan Lundgren
« Mare Nostrum III » Love landPaolo Fresu (trompette), Richard Galliano (accordéon), Jan Lundgren (piano)LABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2019
19:09
Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Al Foster, Chick Corea, Junior Cook
« The Thing to Do » Chick's tuneBlue Mitchell (trompette), Junior Cook (saxophone Ténor), Chick Corea (piano), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Al Foster (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1965
19:20
Chick Corea, Dave Samuels, Poncho Sanchez
« Jam Miami: a celebration of Latin Jazz » Guachi guaro (soul sauce)Dave Valentin (flûte), Chick Corea (fender Rhodes), Dave Samuels (vibraphone), Poncho Sanchez (congas), Pete Escovedo (timbales), Eddie Resto (contrebasse), The Latin All Stars Big BandLABEL : CONCORD RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
