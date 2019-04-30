Banzzaï
Mardi 30 avril 2019
59 min

Rocks in my bed : Lorez Alexandria, Baptiste Trotignon, Chick Corea, Theon Cross and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Lorez Alexandria

Des cailloux dans le lit? Pas grave, on rêve quand même. Un concert terminé? Pas grave, on applaudit plus fort. Ce soir, contre vents et marées, on verra la vie du bon côté!

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Lorez Alexandria

    « Early in the Morning » Rocks in my bed

    Lorez Alexandria (chant), Frank Wess (flûte Traversière, Saxophone Ténor), Joe Newman (trompette), Al Grey (trombone), Johnny Gray (guitare), Ramsey Lewis (piano), Eldee Young (contrebasse), Red Holt (batterie)LABEL : ARGO/MARATHON MUSIC INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 1960
    « Early in the Morning » Rocks in my bed
    19:05
    Paolo Fresu, Richard Galliano, Jan Lundgren

    « Mare Nostrum III » Love land

    Paolo Fresu (trompette), Richard Galliano (accordéon), Jan Lundgren (piano)LABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2019
    « Mare Nostrum III » Love land
    19:09
    Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Al Foster, Chick Corea, Junior Cook

    « The Thing to Do » Chick's tune

    Blue Mitchell (trompette), Junior Cook (saxophone Ténor), Chick Corea (piano), Gene Taylor (contrebasse), Al Foster (batterie)LABEL : Blue NoteANNÉE : 1965
    « The Thing to Do » Chick's tune
    19:20
    Chick Corea, Dave Samuels, Poncho Sanchez

    « Jam Miami: a celebration of Latin Jazz » Guachi guaro (soul sauce)

    Dave Valentin (flûte), Chick Corea (fender Rhodes), Dave Samuels (vibraphone), Poncho Sanchez (congas), Pete Escovedo (timbales), Eddie Resto (contrebasse), The Latin All Stars Big BandLABEL : CONCORD RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
    « Jam Miami: a celebration of Latin Jazz » Guachi guaro (soul sauce)
