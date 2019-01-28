Banzzaï
Lundi 28 janvier 2019
59 min

Brother, Where are You ? : Robert Mitchum, The Rongetz Foundation, Mario Canonge, Ulf Wakenius and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, Marvin Parks se demande où se trouve son frère. On a peut être la réponse : il a filé du côté des Caraïbes, où les songes sont cuivrés, et où les rythmes sont sucrés. Et nous, on est partis avec lui.

Brother, Where are You ?
Brother, Where are You ?

Programmation musicale

Marvin Parks - Brother, Where are You ?
Album Marvin Parks
Schema

Marvin Parks
Marvin Parks

The Rongetz Foundation - Sugar Man
Album Piano Solo, Noctantropes and Folk Songs
Brooklyn Butterfly Sound

Piano Solo, Noctantropes and Folk Songs
Piano Solo, Noctantropes and Folk Songs

Ulf Wakenius - Sugar Man
 Album Momento Magico
ACT

Momento Magico
Momento Magico

Oscar Peterson - Nightime
Album A Night in Vienna
Verve

A Night in Vienna
A Night in Vienna

Gerald Clayton - Bossa Beguine
Album Oscar, With Love : The Songs of Oscar Peterson
Two Lions

Oscar, With Love : The Songs of Oscar Peterson
Oscar, With Love : The Songs of Oscar Peterson

Mario Canonge, Michel Zenino - Calypsonge
Album Quint’Up
PIAS

Quint’Up
Quint’Up

Robert Mitchum - My Honey’s Loving Arms
Album Calypso - Is Like So !
Capitol

Calypso - Is Like So !
Calypso - Is Like So !

Wes Montgomery - Cariba
Album Full House, live at Tsubo - Berkeley, California
Riverside

Full House, live at Tsubo - Berkeley, California
Full House, live at Tsubo - Berkeley, California

Anthony Wilson, Gerald Clayton - In Canton
Album Songs and Photographs
Goat Hill Recordings

Songs and Photographs
Songs and Photographs

James Brandon Lewis, Chad Taylor - With Sorrow Lonnie
Album Radiant Imprints
Off

Radiant Imprints
Radiant Imprints
