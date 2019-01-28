Brother, Where are You ? : Robert Mitchum, The Rongetz Foundation, Mario Canonge, Ulf Wakenius and more

Ce soir, Marvin Parks se demande où se trouve son frère. On a peut être la réponse : il a filé du côté des Caraïbes, où les songes sont cuivrés, et où les rythmes sont sucrés. Et nous, on est partis avec lui.

Programmation musicale

Marvin Parks - Brother, Where are You ?

Album Marvin Parks

Schema

The Rongetz Foundation - Sugar Man

Album Piano Solo, Noctantropes and Folk Songs

Brooklyn Butterfly Sound

Ulf Wakenius - Sugar Man

Album Momento Magico

ACT

Oscar Peterson - Nightime

Album A Night in Vienna

Verve

Gerald Clayton - Bossa Beguine

Album Oscar, With Love : The Songs of Oscar Peterson

Two Lions

Mario Canonge, Michel Zenino - Calypsonge

Album Quint’Up

PIAS

Robert Mitchum - My Honey’s Loving Arms

Album Calypso - Is Like So !

Capitol

Wes Montgomery - Cariba

Album Full House, live at Tsubo - Berkeley, California

Riverside

Anthony Wilson, Gerald Clayton - In Canton

Album Songs and Photographs

Goat Hill Recordings

James Brandon Lewis, Chad Taylor - With Sorrow Lonnie

Album Radiant Imprints

Off