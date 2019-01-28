Brother, Where are You ? : Robert Mitchum, The Rongetz Foundation, Mario Canonge, Ulf Wakenius and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Marvin Parks se demande où se trouve son frère. On a peut être la réponse : il a filé du côté des Caraïbes, où les songes sont cuivrés, et où les rythmes sont sucrés. Et nous, on est partis avec lui.
Programmation musicale
Marvin Parks - Brother, Where are You ?
Album Marvin Parks
Schema
The Rongetz Foundation - Sugar Man
Album Piano Solo, Noctantropes and Folk Songs
Brooklyn Butterfly Sound
Ulf Wakenius - Sugar Man
Album Momento Magico
ACT
Oscar Peterson - Nightime
Album A Night in Vienna
Verve
Gerald Clayton - Bossa Beguine
Album Oscar, With Love : The Songs of Oscar Peterson
Two Lions
Mario Canonge, Michel Zenino - Calypsonge
Album Quint’Up
PIAS
Robert Mitchum - My Honey’s Loving Arms
Album Calypso - Is Like So !
Capitol
Wes Montgomery - Cariba
Album Full House, live at Tsubo - Berkeley, California
Riverside
Anthony Wilson, Gerald Clayton - In Canton
Album Songs and Photographs
Goat Hill Recordings
James Brandon Lewis, Chad Taylor - With Sorrow Lonnie
Album Radiant Imprints
Off
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration