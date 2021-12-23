Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 23 décembre 2021
Rêves : Mélanie De Biasio, Herbie Hancock, Nathalia M King, Kurt Rosenwinkel and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, dans nos songes, on croise des caravanes bleues, du hasard organisé, des prisonniers libérés.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Mel Torme & Buddy Rich
YesterdayMel Torme (chant), Buddy Rich (batterie)Album Together again for the first time Label Passport Audio Année 2006
- 19h05Buddy Rich
Br bluesSam Most (flûte traversière), Johnny Morris (piano), Mike Ericson (trompette), Mike Mainieri (vibraphone), Wyatt Ruther (contrabsse), Buddy Rich (batterie)Album Blues caravan Label Verve (V6-8425) Année 2005
- 19h08Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Black times (feat. Carlos Santana)Seun Kuti (chant), Carlos Santana (guitare éléctrique)Album Black times Label Strut Records (STRUT163CD) Année 2018
- 19h19The Robert Glasper Trio
So beautifulRobert Glasper (piano), Vicente Archer (basse), Damion Reid (batterie)Album Covered Label Blue Note (602547245700) Année 2015
- 19h28Herbie Hancock
I have a dreamHerbie Hancock. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), Johnny Coles (bugle), Jerome Richardson (clarinette basse), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Garnett Brown (trombone), Tony Studd (trombone basse), Buster Williams (basse), Albert 'Tootie' Heath (batterie), Hubert Laws (flûte)Album The Prisoner Label Blue Note (7468452) Année 1969
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 22 décembre 2021