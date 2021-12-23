Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 23 décembre 2021
59 min

Rêves : Mélanie De Biasio, Herbie Hancock, Nathalia M King, Kurt Rosenwinkel and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Rêves : Mélanie De Biasio, Herbie Hancock, Nathalia M King, Kurt Rosenwinkel and more
Melanie De Biasio, Middelheim Festival, 2013, © Getty / Peter Van Breukelen/Redferns

Ce soir, dans nos songes, on croise des caravanes bleues, du hasard organisé, des prisonniers libérés.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Yesterday - MEL TORME & BUDDY RICH
    Mel Torme & Buddy Rich

    Yesterday

    Mel Torme (chant), Buddy Rich (batterie)
    Album Together again for the first time Label Passport Audio Année 2006
  • 19h05
    Br blues - BUDDY RICH
    Buddy Rich

    Br blues

    Sam Most (flûte traversière), Johnny Morris (piano), Mike Ericson (trompette), Mike Mainieri (vibraphone), Wyatt Ruther (contrabsse), Buddy Rich (batterie)
    Album Blues caravan Label Verve (V6-8425) Année 2005
  • 19h08
    Black times (feat. Carlos Santana) - SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80
    Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

    Black times (feat. Carlos Santana)

    Seun Kuti (chant), Carlos Santana (guitare éléctrique)
    Album Black times Label Strut Records (STRUT163CD) Année 2018
  • 19h19
    So beautiful - THE ROBERT GLASPER TRIO
    The Robert Glasper Trio

    So beautiful

    Robert Glasper (piano), Vicente Archer (basse), Damion Reid (batterie)
    Album Covered Label Blue Note (602547245700) Année 2015
  • 19h28
    I Have a Dream - HERBIE HANCOCK
    Herbie Hancock

    I have a dream

    Herbie Hancock. : compositeur, Herbie Hancock (piano), Johnny Coles (bugle), Jerome Richardson (clarinette basse), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Garnett Brown (trombone), Tony Studd (trombone basse), Buster Williams (basse), Albert 'Tootie' Heath (batterie), Hubert Laws (flûte)
    Album The Prisoner Label Blue Note (7468452) Année 1969
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 22 décembre 2021
59 min
Les profiteurs : Laura Mvula, Dizzy Gillepsie, Paul Lay, Azmari and more
émission suivante
vendredi 24 décembre 2021
59 min
Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas : Carla Bley, Louis Armstrong, Ibrahim Maalouf, Vulfpeck and more