Rêves de jour : Aretha Franklin, Sylvain Rifflet, Ramsey Lewis, Hubert Laws and more

Lundi 12 avril 2021
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Aretha Franklin, © Getty / David Redfern/Redfern

Ce soir, comme des dormeurs, nous avançons dans la musique les yeux mi-clos. Les notes éclairent et guident nos songes... Plongez, rêvez, c'est Banzzai.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Day dreaming - ARETHA FRANKLIN
    Aretha Franklin

    Day Dreaming

    Aretha Franklin. : compositeur, Aretha Frankin (chant, piano), Donny Hathaway (piano électrique), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Chuck Rainey (contrebasse), Bernard Purdie (batterie)
    Album Young Gfted And Black Label Atlantic (40 323) Année 1972
  • 19h06
    No more - HUBERT LAWS
    Hubert Laws

    No More

    Rodgers Grant : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte), Alan Rubin (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), James Buffington (cor), Phil Bodner (clarinette), Romeo Penque (flûte, clarinette), Jack Knitzer (basson), Bob James (piano électrique), John Tropea (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie), Dave Friedman (vibraphone, percussion), Ralph MacDonald (percussions), Harry Cykman (violon), Max Ellen (violon), Emanuel Green (violon), Harry Lookofsky (violon), David Nadien (violon), Gene Orloff (violon), Elliot Rosoff (violon), Irving Spice (violon), George Koutzen (violoncelle), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Lucie Schmit (violoncelle), Gloria Agostini (harpe), Lani Groves (choeurs), Eloise Laws (choeurs), Debra Laws (choeurs), Tasha Thomas (choeurs), Don Sebesky (direction)
    Album Morning Star Label Masterworks Jazz (088697 7683329) Année 1973
  • 19h11
    Das' dat - JACKIE MCLEAN
    Jackie McLean

    Das' Dat

    Jackie McLean. : compositeur, Charles Tolliver (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Herbie Hancock (piano), Cecil Mc Bee (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)
    Album It's Time Label Blue Note (094635828528) Année 2006
  • 19h19
    Peace with myself - CHARLES TOLLIVER AND HIS ALL STARS
    Charles Tolliver And His All Stars

    Peace With Myself

    Charles Tolliver. : compositeur, Charles Tolliver (trompette), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)
    Album Charles Tolliver And His All Stars Label Black Lion Records (BLP 30117) Année 1971
  • 19h29
    Morning light (feat Ria Moran) - RIA MORAN
    Nubiyan Twist

    Morning Light (feat Ria Moran)

    Ria Moran, Thomas Excell, Jonathan Enser, Nickolas Richards, Oliver Cadman : compositeur, Ria Moran (chant), Jonny Enser (trompette), Nick Richards (saxophone alto), Denis Scully (saxophone ténor), Joe Henwood (saxophone baryton), Tom Excell (Guitare éléectrique, basse, claviers, synthétiseurs, shakers, tambouin, congas), Oli Cadman (piano), Finn Booth (batterie)
    Album Freedom fables Label Strut Records Année 2021
