Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 12 avril 2021
Rêves de jour : Aretha Franklin, Sylvain Rifflet, Ramsey Lewis, Hubert Laws and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, comme des dormeurs, nous avançons dans la musique les yeux mi-clos. Les notes éclairent et guident nos songes... Plongez, rêvez, c'est Banzzai.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Aretha Franklin
Day DreamingAretha Franklin. : compositeur, Aretha Frankin (chant, piano), Donny Hathaway (piano électrique), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Chuck Rainey (contrebasse), Bernard Purdie (batterie)Album Young Gfted And Black Label Atlantic (40 323) Année 1972
- 19h06Hubert Laws
No MoreRodgers Grant : compositeur, Hubert Laws (flûte), Alan Rubin (trompette), Marvin Stamm (trompette), Garnett Brown (trombone), James Buffington (cor), Phil Bodner (clarinette), Romeo Penque (flûte, clarinette), Jack Knitzer (basson), Bob James (piano électrique), John Tropea (guitare), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Billy Cobham (batterie), Dave Friedman (vibraphone, percussion), Ralph MacDonald (percussions), Harry Cykman (violon), Max Ellen (violon), Emanuel Green (violon), Harry Lookofsky (violon), David Nadien (violon), Gene Orloff (violon), Elliot Rosoff (violon), Irving Spice (violon), George Koutzen (violoncelle), Charles McCracken (violoncelle), Lucie Schmit (violoncelle), Gloria Agostini (harpe), Lani Groves (choeurs), Eloise Laws (choeurs), Debra Laws (choeurs), Tasha Thomas (choeurs), Don Sebesky (direction)Album Morning Star Label Masterworks Jazz (088697 7683329) Année 1973
- 19h11Jackie McLean
Das' DatJackie McLean. : compositeur, Charles Tolliver (trompette), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Herbie Hancock (piano), Cecil Mc Bee (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)Album It's Time Label Blue Note (094635828528) Année 2006
- 19h19Charles Tolliver And His All Stars
Peace With MyselfCharles Tolliver. : compositeur, Charles Tolliver (trompette), Herbie Hancock (piano), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Joe Chambers (batterie)Album Charles Tolliver And His All Stars Label Black Lion Records (BLP 30117) Année 1971
- 19h29Nubiyan Twist
Morning Light (feat Ria Moran)Ria Moran, Thomas Excell, Jonathan Enser, Nickolas Richards, Oliver Cadman : compositeur, Ria Moran (chant), Jonny Enser (trompette), Nick Richards (saxophone alto), Denis Scully (saxophone ténor), Joe Henwood (saxophone baryton), Tom Excell (Guitare éléectrique, basse, claviers, synthétiseurs, shakers, tambouin, congas), Oli Cadman (piano), Finn Booth (batterie)Album Freedom fables Label Strut Records Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 9 avril 2021
émission suivantemardi 13 avril 2021