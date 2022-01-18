Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Mardi 18 janvier 2022
Rêveries : Josephine Baker, Sonny Rollins, Julien Brunetaud, Girls in Airports and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on rêve en couleur. Dans nos songes, le bleu des mers chaudes, l'ocre des déserts... et les nuances de gris des aéroports !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Joséphine Baker
Madiana (Mélodie antillaise)Maïotte Almaby. : compositeur, Joséphine Baker (voix), Orchestre InconnuAlbum BD Music Presents Joséphine Baker Label Bdmusic (78472) Année 2015
- 19h05Sonny Rollins Quartet
My ReverieLarry Clinton. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Tenor Madness Label Original Jazz Classics (OJC20 124)
- 19h11The Three Sounds
Repeat After MeMonk Higgins. : compositeur, Henry Franklin (basse), Carl Burnett (batterie), David Duke (cor), Freddie Robinson (guitare), Alan Estes (percussions), Gene Harris (piano), Buddy Collette (flûte), Sid Sharp (direction cordes)Album Soul Symphony Label Blue Note Année 2008
- 19h20Julien Brunetaud Trio
SaelJulien Brunetaud. : compositeur, Julien Brunetaud (piano), Sam Favreau (contrebasse), Cédrick Bec (batterie)Album Feels Like Home Label Swing Alley (SA043) Année 2021
- 19h24Johnny Dyani
RadebeDudu Pukwana. : compositeur, Johnny Dyani (basse), John Tchicai (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor), Dudu Pukwana (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor), Alfredo Do Nascimento (guitare), Luez 'Chuim' Carlos de Sequaira (batterie), Mohamed Al-Jabry (congas, percussions)Album Witchdoctor's Son Label Steeplechase (SCCD-31098) Année 1987
- 19h32Gideon 'Mgibe' Nxumalo
DimpleGideon 'Mgibe' Nxumalo. : compositeur, Gideon 'Mgibe' Nxumalo (claviers), Mackay Davashe (saxpohone ténor), Shakes Mgudlwa (orgue), Dennis Nene (flûte), Maurice 'Nto' Manana (basse), Gordon Mjandu (battrie)Album Gideon Plays Label Matsuli Music Année 1968
- 19h35Oneness Of Juju
African RhythmsOneness Of Juju. : compositeur, Eka-Ete Jackie Lewis (voix), Plunky Branch (saxophone ténor, percussions, voix), Al-Hammed Rasul (piano, claviers, voix), Muzi Branch (Fender basse, percussions, voix), Babatunde Michael Leo (conga, percussions, balafon, batterie, voix), Lon Moshe (vibraphone, marimba), Ronnie Toler (batterie)Album African Rhythms Label Strut (STRUT188CD) Année 2018
- 19h41Lon Moshe & Southern Freedom Arkestra
Doin’ The Carvin’ for ThaboLon Moshe. : compositeur, Lon Moshe (vibraphone), Marvin Daniels (trompette), 'Ras Mel' Melvin Glover Jr. (guitare), Nathanial 'Nat' Lee (piano), Timothy A. Hall (piano), Tommy Spencer (Fender basse), Calvin Craddock (basse), Reggie Brisbane Jr. (batterie), Ndikho Xaba (percussions)Album Soul Love Now : The Black Fire Records 1975-1993 Label Strut Année 2020
- 19h46Brussels Art Quintet
Vas-y voirDaniel Schell. : compositeur, Babs Robert (saxophone ténor), Jean-Pierre Destree (vibraphone), Daniel Schell (guitare), Martial Van Hille (contrebasse), Robert Pernet (batterie)Album Utopic Cities : Progressive Jazz in Belgium 1968-1979 Label Sdban Année 2021
- 19h52Girls In Airports & Aarhus Jazz Orchestra
MyanmarGirls in Airports. : compositeur, Martin Stender (saxophone), Mathias Holm (claviers), Nils Gröndahl (violon), Anders Vestergaard (batterie), Victor Dybbroe (percussions), Aarhus Jazz OrchestraAlbum Leap Label Kaja Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
