Mardi 18 janvier 2022
59 min

Rêveries : Josephine Baker, Sonny Rollins, Julien Brunetaud, Girls in Airports and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Josephine Baker, © Getty / General Photographic Agency

Ce soir, on rêve en couleur. Dans nos songes, le bleu des mers chaudes, l'ocre des déserts... et les nuances de gris des aéroports !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Madiana (Mélodie antillaise) - JOSEPHINE BAKER
    Joséphine Baker

    Madiana (Mélodie antillaise)

    Maïotte Almaby. : compositeur, Joséphine Baker (voix), Orchestre Inconnu
    Album BD Music Presents Joséphine Baker Label Bdmusic (78472) Année 2015
  • 19h05
    My reverie - SONNY ROLLINS QUARTET
    Sonny Rollins Quartet

    My Reverie

    Larry Clinton. : compositeur, Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Tenor Madness Label Original Jazz Classics (OJC20 124)
  • 19h11
    Repeat after me - THE THREE SOUNDS
    The Three Sounds

    Repeat After Me

    Monk Higgins. : compositeur, Henry Franklin (basse), Carl Burnett (batterie), David Duke (cor), Freddie Robinson (guitare), Alan Estes (percussions), Gene Harris (piano), Buddy Collette (flûte), Sid Sharp (direction cordes)
    Album Soul Symphony Label Blue Note Année 2008
  • 19h20
    Sael - JULIEN BRUNETAUD TRIO
    Julien Brunetaud Trio

    Sael

    Julien Brunetaud. : compositeur, Julien Brunetaud (piano), Sam Favreau (contrebasse), Cédrick Bec (batterie)
    Album Feels Like Home Label Swing Alley (SA043) Année 2021
  • 19h24
    Radebe - JOHNNY DYANI, JOHN TCHICAL, DUDU PUKWANA
    Johnny Dyani

    Radebe

    Dudu Pukwana. : compositeur, Johnny Dyani (basse), John Tchicai (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor), Dudu Pukwana (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor), Alfredo Do Nascimento (guitare), Luez 'Chuim' Carlos de Sequaira (batterie), Mohamed Al-Jabry (congas, percussions)
    Album Witchdoctor's Son Label Steeplechase (SCCD-31098) Année 1987
  • 19h32
    Dimple - GIDEON MGIBE NXUMALO
    Gideon 'Mgibe' Nxumalo

    Dimple

    Gideon 'Mgibe' Nxumalo. : compositeur, Gideon 'Mgibe' Nxumalo (claviers), Mackay Davashe (saxpohone ténor), Shakes Mgudlwa (orgue), Dennis Nene (flûte), Maurice 'Nto' Manana (basse), Gordon Mjandu (battrie)
    Album Gideon Plays Label Matsuli Music Année 1968
  • 19h35
    African rhythms - ONENESS OF JUJU
    Oneness Of Juju

    African Rhythms

    Oneness Of Juju. : compositeur, Eka-Ete Jackie Lewis (voix), Plunky Branch (saxophone ténor, percussions, voix), Al-Hammed Rasul (piano, claviers, voix), Muzi Branch (Fender basse, percussions, voix), Babatunde Michael Leo (conga, percussions, balafon, batterie, voix), Lon Moshe (vibraphone, marimba), Ronnie Toler (batterie)
    Album African Rhythms Label Strut (STRUT188CD) Année 2018
  • 19h41
    Doin' the carvin' for Thabo - LON MOSHE
    Lon Moshe & Southern Freedom Arkestra

    Doin’ The Carvin’ for Thabo

    Lon Moshe. : compositeur, Lon Moshe (vibraphone), Marvin Daniels (trompette), 'Ras Mel' Melvin Glover Jr. (guitare), Nathanial 'Nat' Lee (piano), Timothy A. Hall (piano), Tommy Spencer (Fender basse), Calvin Craddock (basse), Reggie Brisbane Jr. (batterie), Ndikho Xaba (percussions)
    Album Soul Love Now : The Black Fire Records 1975-1993 Label Strut Année 2020
  • 19h46
    Vas-y voir - BRUSSELS ART QUINTET
    Brussels Art Quintet

    Vas-y voir

    Daniel Schell. : compositeur, Babs Robert (saxophone ténor), Jean-Pierre Destree (vibraphone), Daniel Schell (guitare), Martial Van Hille (contrebasse), Robert Pernet (batterie)
    Album Utopic Cities : Progressive Jazz in Belgium 1968-1979 Label Sdban Année 2021
  • 19h52
    Myanmar - GIRLS IN AIRPORTS & AARHUS JAZZ ORCHESTRA
    Girls In Airports & Aarhus Jazz Orchestra

    Myanmar

    Girls in Airports. : compositeur, Martin Stender (saxophone), Mathias Holm (claviers), Nils Gröndahl (violon), Anders Vestergaard (batterie), Victor Dybbroe (percussions), Aarhus Jazz Orchestra
    Album Leap Label Kaja Année 2021
