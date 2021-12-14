Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 14 décembre 2021
Retours : Pearl Bailey, Ozma, Alex Stuart, Dexter Gordon and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Excité ou paniqué, enchanté ou obligé : de toutes les façons, ce soir, on rentre à la maison.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Pearl Bailey
Bill Bailey, won't you please come homeAlbum A Broad Label Roulette / Marathon Année 1958
- 19h04Dexter Gordoncompositeur, Dexter GordonSaxophone ténor
Home runMartin Banks : Trompette, Richard Boone : Trombone, Dolo Coker : Piano, Charles Green : Contrebasse, Lawrence Marable : BatterieAlbum The resurgence of Dexter Gordon : from Los Angeles to New York Label Fresh Sound Records (FSRCD944) Année 2017
- 19h09Ozma
Magnus effectJulien Soro : Saxophone, Guillaumr Nuss : Trombone, Tam De Villiers : Guitare, Edouard Sero-Guillaume : Basse électrique, Stephane Scharle : BatterieAlbum Welcome home Label Cristal Records (CR253) Année 2016
- 19h16Dojo Cuts
Easy to come homeRay Roxie : VoixAlbum Take from me Label Record Kicks Année 2012
- 19h20Solomon Ilori
Gbogbo Omo Ibile (Going home)Album African High Life Label Blue Note Records Année 2006
- 19h33Alex Stuart
HomeAlexander Stuart : compositeurAlbum Aftermath Label Jazz Family (183961) Année 2017
- 19h35Adam Baldych Quintet & Paolo Fresu
I rememberAdam Baldych, Paolo Fresu, Marek Konarski, Krzysztof Dys, Adam Baldych : auteurAlbum Poetry Label Act Music Année 2021
- 19h42Mathias Eick
ArvoMathias Eick. : compositeur, Mathias Eick (trompette, claviers, voix), Håkon Aase (violon, percussions), Stian Carstensen (pedal steel guitare), Andreas Ulvo (piano), Audun Erlien (basse), Torstein Lofthus (batterie), Helge Andreas Norbakken (batterie)Album When We Leave Label Ecm (ECM2660) Année 2021
- 19h48In The Country
DerrickMorten Qvenild : Piano, Roger Arntzen : Basse, Pal Hausken : TambourAlbum Sunset sunrise Label Actm (ACT 9548-2) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration