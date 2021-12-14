Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 14 décembre 2021
59 min

Retours : Pearl Bailey, Ozma, Alex Stuart, Dexter Gordon and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Retours : Pearl Bailey, Ozma, Alex Stuart, Dexter Gordon and more
Pearl Bailey, © Getty / Ron Galella

Excité ou paniqué, enchanté ou obligé : de toutes les façons, ce soir, on rentre à la maison.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Bill Bailey, won't you please come home - PEARL BAILEY
    Pearl Bailey

    Bill Bailey, won't you please come home

    Album A Broad Label Roulette / Marathon Année 1958
  • 19h04
    Home run - DEXTER GORDON
    Dexter Gordoncompositeur, Dexter GordonSaxophone ténor

    Home run

    Martin Banks : Trompette, Richard Boone : Trombone, Dolo Coker : Piano, Charles Green : Contrebasse, Lawrence Marable : Batterie
    Album The resurgence of Dexter Gordon : from Los Angeles to New York Label Fresh Sound Records (FSRCD944) Année 2017
  • 19h09
    Magnus effect - OZMA
    Ozma

    Magnus effect

    Julien Soro : Saxophone, Guillaumr Nuss : Trombone, Tam De Villiers : Guitare, Edouard Sero-Guillaume : Basse électrique, Stephane Scharle : Batterie
    Album Welcome home Label Cristal Records (CR253) Année 2016
  • 19h16
    Easy to come home - DOJO CUTS
    Dojo Cuts

    Easy to come home

    Ray Roxie : Voix
    Album Take from me Label Record Kicks Année 2012
  • 19h20
    Gbogbo Omo Ibile (Going home) - SOLOMON ILORI
    Solomon Ilori

    Gbogbo Omo Ibile (Going home)

    Album African High Life Label Blue Note Records Année 2006
  • 19h33
    Home - ALEX STUART
    Alex Stuart

    Home

    Alexander Stuart : compositeur
    Album Aftermath Label Jazz Family (183961) Année 2017
  • 19h35
    I remember - ADAM BALDYCH QUINTET , PAOLO FRESU
    Adam Baldych Quintet & Paolo Fresu

    I remember

    Adam Baldych, Paolo Fresu, Marek Konarski, Krzysztof Dys, Adam Baldych : auteur
    Album Poetry Label Act Music Année 2021
  • 19h42
    Arvo - MATHIAS EICK
    Mathias Eick

    Arvo

    Mathias Eick. : compositeur, Mathias Eick (trompette, claviers, voix), Håkon Aase (violon, percussions), Stian Carstensen (pedal steel guitare), Andreas Ulvo (piano), Audun Erlien (basse), Torstein Lofthus (batterie), Helge Andreas Norbakken (batterie)
    Album When We Leave Label Ecm (ECM2660) Année 2021
  • 19h48
    Derrick - IN THE COUNTRY
    In The Country

    Derrick

    Morten Qvenild : Piano, Roger Arntzen : Basse, Pal Hausken : Tambour
    Album Sunset sunrise Label Actm (ACT 9548-2) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 13 décembre 2021
59 min
Lâchons les chiens : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jutta Hip, PJ5, Itamar Borochov, Ceramic Dog and more
émission suivante
mercredi 15 décembre 2021
59 min
On verra demain : Joachim Kuhn, Zara McFarlane, Adrien Chicot, Michel Portal and more