Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 3 juin 2020
59 min

Restons cachés : Alice Clarke, Bumcello, Hank Mobley, Terence Blanchard and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Restons cachés : Alice Clarke, Bumcello, Hank Mobley, Terence Blanchard and more
Alice Clarke, © BGP

"Pour vivre heureux, vivons cachés". D'accord, mais seulement si dans notre cachette on emporte plein de musique.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    I keep it hid - ALICE CLARK
    Alice Clark

    I Keep it Hid

    Jimmy Webb. : compositeur, Alice Clark (voix), Charles Fowlkes (saxophone baryton), Joe Newman (trompette), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Paul Griffin (piano), Ernie Hayes (orgue Hammond), Gordon Edwards (basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie), Ernie Wilkins (direction)
    Album Alice Clark Label Wewantsounds (WWSLP19) Année 1972
  • 19h06
    Evil ways
    Ernie Wilkins & His Orchestra

    Evil ways

    Clarence A. Henry. : compositeur, Arthur Btker (guitare), Lionel Chalberland (guitare), Dave Spinosa (guitare), Frank Owens (piano), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor), Chris Wood (saxohone), Hubert Laws (saxophone), Joseph Temperley (saxophone), Benny Powell (trombone), David Bargeron (trombone), J. Billy Ver Planck (trombone), Jack Jeffers (trombone), John Gordon (trombone), Snookie Youg (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Lloyd Michels (trompette), Ray Copeland (trompette), Chuck Rainey (basse), Grady Tate (batterie)
    Album Hard Mother Blues Label Mainstream Année 1970
  • 19h09
    Got to be a love (paul nice remix)
    Quantic, Sharon Jones

    Go to Be a Love

    A. Stevens. : compositeur, Quantic. : compositeur, Sharon Jones (voix), DJ Greyboy (mix, batterie), Quantic (guitare, basse)
    Album Soul mosaic Label Ubiquity (URCD 144) Année 2004
  • 19h15
    The brightness of these days - KYOTO JAZZ MASSIVE
    Kyoto Jazz Massive

    The Brightness of These Days

    Vanessa Freeman. : compositeur, Tomokazu Sugimoto. : compositeur, Vanessa Freemanc(voix), Hajime Yoshizawa (Fender), Yoshihiro Okino (programmation), Tomokazu Sugimoto (basse acoustique)
    Album Spirit of the Sun Label Compost Records (COMPOST 114-2) Année 2002
  • 19h21
    Up a step - HANK MOBLEY
    Hank Mobley

    Up a step

    Hank Mobley. : compositeur, Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Donald Byrd (trompette), Lee Morgan (trompette), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)
    Album Straight no filter Label Blue Note (7844352) Année 1989
