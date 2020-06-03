Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 3 juin 2020
Restons cachés : Alice Clarke, Bumcello, Hank Mobley, Terence Blanchard and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"Pour vivre heureux, vivons cachés". D'accord, mais seulement si dans notre cachette on emporte plein de musique.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Alice Clark
I Keep it HidJimmy Webb. : compositeur, Alice Clark (voix), Charles Fowlkes (saxophone baryton), Joe Newman (trompette), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Paul Griffin (piano), Ernie Hayes (orgue Hammond), Gordon Edwards (basse), Bernard Purdie (batterie), Ernie Wilkins (direction)Album Alice Clark Label Wewantsounds (WWSLP19) Année 1972
- 19h06Ernie Wilkins & His Orchestra
Evil waysClarence A. Henry. : compositeur, Arthur Btker (guitare), Lionel Chalberland (guitare), Dave Spinosa (guitare), Frank Owens (piano), Billy Mitchell (saxophone ténor), Chris Wood (saxohone), Hubert Laws (saxophone), Joseph Temperley (saxophone), Benny Powell (trombone), David Bargeron (trombone), J. Billy Ver Planck (trombone), Jack Jeffers (trombone), John Gordon (trombone), Snookie Youg (trompette), Joe Newman (trompette), Lloyd Michels (trompette), Ray Copeland (trompette), Chuck Rainey (basse), Grady Tate (batterie)Album Hard Mother Blues Label Mainstream Année 1970
- 19h09Quantic, Sharon Jones
Go to Be a LoveA. Stevens. : compositeur, Quantic. : compositeur, Sharon Jones (voix), DJ Greyboy (mix, batterie), Quantic (guitare, basse)Album Soul mosaic Label Ubiquity (URCD 144) Année 2004
- 19h15Kyoto Jazz Massive
The Brightness of These DaysVanessa Freeman. : compositeur, Tomokazu Sugimoto. : compositeur, Vanessa Freemanc(voix), Hajime Yoshizawa (Fender), Yoshihiro Okino (programmation), Tomokazu Sugimoto (basse acoustique)Album Spirit of the Sun Label Compost Records (COMPOST 114-2) Année 2002
- 19h21Hank Mobley
Up a stepHank Mobley. : compositeur, Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Donald Byrd (trompette), Lee Morgan (trompette), Herbie Hancock (piano), Butch Warren (basse), Philly Joe Jones (batterie)Album Straight no filter Label Blue Note (7844352) Année 1989
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration