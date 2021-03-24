Rester confiants : Ashley Henry, Little Ann, Shai Maestro, Fats Waller and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Vous y croyez, vous ? En l'humanité ? En l'autre ? En vous-même ? Nous oui. Et on compte bien rester confiants.
Programmation musicale
Little Ann - Sweep It Out in the Shed (Dave Hamilton, Rony Darrell)
Album Detroit’s Secret Soul
Little Ann (voix)
Kent
Fats Waller - I Believe in Miracles (Sam M. Lewis, Pete Wending, George W. Meyer)
Album The Essential Fats Waller
Fats Waller (orgue, voix), Fats Waller & His Rhythm
RCA
The Cookers - Free for All (Wayne Shorter)
Album Believe
Eddie Henderson (trompette), David Weiss (trompette), Craig Handy (saxophone alto), Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), George Cables (piano), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Billy Hart (batterie)
Motéma
Idris Muhammad - I’m a Believer (Sakinah Muhammad)
Album Peace and Rhythm
Idris M uhammad (batterie, cloches), Virgil Jones (trompette), Clarence Thomas (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano, flûte), Melvin Sparks (guitare), Alan Fontaine (guitare), Jimmy Lewis (Fender basse), Ron Carter (basse), Buddy Caldwell (conga), Sakinah Muhammad (voix)
Prestige
Shai Maestro - GG (Shai Maestro)
Album Human
Shai Maestro (piano), Philip Dizack (trompette), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse), Ofri Nehemya (batterie)
ECM
William Parker - I Plan To Stay A Believer (Curtis Mayfield, William Parker)
Album I Plan To Stay A Believer : The Inside Songs Of Curtis Mayfield
William Parker (basse), Lewis Barnes (trompette), Darryl Foster (saxophone), Sabir Mateen (saxophones), Lafayette Gilchrist (piano), Hamid Drake (batterie), Leena Conquest (voix)
AUM
Ashley Henry, Milton Suggs - I Still Believe (Ashley Henry, Milton Suggs)
Album Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Ashley Henry (piano), Milton Suggs (voix), Ferg Ireland (basse), Eddie Hick (batterie), Roman Lytwyniw (violon), Jamie Perry (violon), Laura Armstrong (alto), Siobhan Clough (violoncelle)
Sony
Art Farmer - Soulsides (Erich Kleinschuster)
Album Gentle Eyes
Art Farmer (bugle), Robert Demmer (trompette), Robert Politzer (trompette), Garney Hicks (trombone), Hans Low (flûte alto), Leszek Zadlo (saxophones), Hans Salomon (saxophone alto, clarinette basse), Julius Scheybal (guitare), Rudolf Hansen (basse), Erich Bachtragl (batterie), Hans Grotzer (direction), Wladi Cermac (violon), Paul Fickl (violon), Johann Fuchs (violon), Herbert Heide (violon), Erich Koritschoner (violon), Bruno Mayr (violon), Kurt Plaschka (violon), Wolfgang Reichert (violon), Walter Topf (violon), Heinz Fussganger (violoncelle), Bruno Schimann (violoncelle), Dagmar Sothje (violoncelle), Gerahard Zatschek (violoncelle), Fritz Pauer (piano), Richard Oesterreicher (guitare), James B Woode (basse), Jula Loch, Toni Stricker (direction)
Mainstream
James Carpenter - (Marriage Is Only) a State of Mind (Dave Hamilton)
Album The Detroit Funk Vaults 1968-1979, The Funk and Soul of Dave Hamilton
BGP
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration