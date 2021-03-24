Rester confiants : Ashley Henry, Little Ann, Shai Maestro, Fats Waller and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Vous y croyez, vous ? En l'humanité ? En l'autre ? En vous-même ? Nous oui. Et on compte bien rester confiants.

Programmation musicale

Little Ann - Sweep It Out in the Shed (Dave Hamilton, Rony Darrell)

Album Detroit’s Secret Soul

Little Ann (voix)

Kent

Fats Waller - I Believe in Miracles (Sam M. Lewis, Pete Wending, George W. Meyer)

Album The Essential Fats Waller

Fats Waller (orgue, voix), Fats Waller & His Rhythm

RCA

The Cookers - Free for All (Wayne Shorter)

Album Believe

Eddie Henderson (trompette), David Weiss (trompette), Craig Handy (saxophone alto), Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), George Cables (piano), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Billy Hart (batterie)

Motéma

Idris Muhammad - I’m a Believer (Sakinah Muhammad)

Album Peace and Rhythm

Idris M uhammad (batterie, cloches), Virgil Jones (trompette), Clarence Thomas (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano, flûte), Melvin Sparks (guitare), Alan Fontaine (guitare), Jimmy Lewis (Fender basse), Ron Carter (basse), Buddy Caldwell (conga), Sakinah Muhammad (voix)

Prestige

Shai Maestro - GG (Shai Maestro)

Album Human

Shai Maestro (piano), Philip Dizack (trompette), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse), Ofri Nehemya (batterie)

ECM

William Parker - I Plan To Stay A Believer (Curtis Mayfield, William Parker)

Album I Plan To Stay A Believer : The Inside Songs Of Curtis Mayfield

William Parker (basse), Lewis Barnes (trompette), Darryl Foster (saxophone), Sabir Mateen (saxophones), Lafayette Gilchrist (piano), Hamid Drake (batterie), Leena Conquest (voix)

AUM

Ashley Henry, Milton Suggs - I Still Believe (Ashley Henry, Milton Suggs)

Album Beautiful Vinyl Hunter

Ashley Henry (piano), Milton Suggs (voix), Ferg Ireland (basse), Eddie Hick (batterie), Roman Lytwyniw (violon), Jamie Perry (violon), Laura Armstrong (alto), Siobhan Clough (violoncelle)

Sony

Art Farmer - Soulsides (Erich Kleinschuster)

Album Gentle Eyes

Art Farmer (bugle), Robert Demmer (trompette), Robert Politzer (trompette), Garney Hicks (trombone), Hans Low (flûte alto), Leszek Zadlo (saxophones), Hans Salomon (saxophone alto, clarinette basse), Julius Scheybal (guitare), Rudolf Hansen (basse), Erich Bachtragl (batterie), Hans Grotzer (direction), Wladi Cermac (violon), Paul Fickl (violon), Johann Fuchs (violon), Herbert Heide (violon), Erich Koritschoner (violon), Bruno Mayr (violon), Kurt Plaschka (violon), Wolfgang Reichert (violon), Walter Topf (violon), Heinz Fussganger (violoncelle), Bruno Schimann (violoncelle), Dagmar Sothje (violoncelle), Gerahard Zatschek (violoncelle), Fritz Pauer (piano), Richard Oesterreicher (guitare), James B Woode (basse), Jula Loch, Toni Stricker (direction)

Mainstream

James Carpenter - (Marriage Is Only) a State of Mind (Dave Hamilton)

Album The Detroit Funk Vaults 1968-1979, The Funk and Soul of Dave Hamilton

BGP