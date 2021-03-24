Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 24 mars 2021
59 min

Rester confiants : Ashley Henry, Little Ann, Shai Maestro, Fats Waller and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Rester confiants : Ashley Henry, Little Ann, Shai Maestro, Fats Waller and more
Ashley Henry, © ashleyhenrymusic.com

Vous y croyez, vous ? En l'humanité ? En l'autre ? En vous-même ? Nous oui. Et on compte bien rester confiants.

Programmation musicale

Little Ann - Sweep It Out in the Shed (Dave Hamilton, Rony Darrell)
Album Detroit’s Secret Soul
Little Ann (voix)
Kent

Detroit’s Secret Soul
Detroit’s Secret Soul

Fats Waller - I Believe in Miracles (Sam M. Lewis, Pete Wending, George W. Meyer)
Album The Essential Fats Waller
Fats Waller (orgue, voix), Fats Waller & His Rhythm
RCA

The Essential Fats Waller
The Essential Fats Waller

The Cookers - Free for All (Wayne Shorter)
 Album Believe
Eddie Henderson (trompette), David Weiss (trompette), Craig Handy (saxophone alto), Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), George Cables (piano), Cecil McBee (contrebasse), Billy Hart (batterie)
Motéma

Believe
Believe

Idris Muhammad - I’m a Believer (Sakinah Muhammad)
Album Peace and Rhythm
Idris M uhammad (batterie, cloches), Virgil Jones (trompette), Clarence Thomas (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano, flûte), Melvin Sparks (guitare), Alan Fontaine (guitare), Jimmy Lewis (Fender basse), Ron Carter (basse), Buddy Caldwell (conga), Sakinah Muhammad (voix)
Prestige

Peace and Rhythm
Peace and Rhythm

Shai Maestro - GG (Shai Maestro)
Album Human
Shai Maestro (piano), Philip Dizack (trompette), Jorge Roeder (contrebasse), Ofri Nehemya (batterie)
ECM

Human
Human

William Parker - I Plan To Stay A Believer (Curtis Mayfield, William Parker)
Album I Plan To Stay A Believer : The Inside Songs Of Curtis Mayfield
William Parker (basse), Lewis Barnes (trompette), Darryl Foster (saxophone), Sabir Mateen (saxophones), Lafayette Gilchrist (piano), Hamid Drake (batterie), Leena Conquest (voix)
AUM

I Plan To Stay A Believer : The Inside Songs Of Curtis Mayfield
I Plan To Stay A Believer : The Inside Songs Of Curtis Mayfield

Ashley Henry, Milton Suggs - I Still Believe (Ashley Henry, Milton Suggs)
Album Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Ashley Henry (piano), Milton Suggs (voix), Ferg Ireland (basse), Eddie Hick (batterie), Roman Lytwyniw (violon), Jamie Perry (violon), Laura Armstrong (alto), Siobhan Clough (violoncelle)
Sony

Beautiful Vinyl Hunter
Beautiful Vinyl Hunter

Art Farmer - Soulsides (Erich Kleinschuster)
Album Gentle Eyes
Art Farmer (bugle), Robert Demmer (trompette), Robert Politzer (trompette), Garney Hicks (trombone), Hans Low (flûte alto), Leszek Zadlo (saxophones), Hans Salomon (saxophone alto, clarinette basse), Julius Scheybal (guitare), Rudolf Hansen (basse), Erich Bachtragl (batterie), Hans Grotzer (direction), Wladi Cermac (violon), Paul Fickl (violon), Johann Fuchs (violon), Herbert Heide (violon), Erich Koritschoner (violon),  Bruno Mayr (violon), Kurt Plaschka (violon), Wolfgang Reichert (violon), Walter Topf (violon), Heinz Fussganger (violoncelle), Bruno Schimann (violoncelle),  Dagmar Sothje (violoncelle), Gerahard Zatschek (violoncelle), Fritz Pauer (piano), Richard Oesterreicher (guitare),  James B Woode (basse), Jula Loch, Toni Stricker (direction)
Mainstream

Gentle Eyes
Gentle Eyes

James Carpenter - (Marriage Is Only) a State of Mind (Dave Hamilton)
Album The Detroit Funk Vaults 1968-1979, The Funk and Soul of Dave Hamilton
BGP

he Detroit funk vaults
he Detroit funk vaults
