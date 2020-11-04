Banzzaï
Mercredi 4 novembre 2020
1h

Reste à côté : Terry Callier, Shirley Scott, Yves Rousseau, King Crimson and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Reste à côté : Terry Callier, Shirley Scott, Yves Rousseau, King Crimson and more
Terry Callier, © Getty / Phosohot

Chérie, chéri, veux-tu bien nous aimer ? Juste un petit peu. Juste assez pour que l'on reste à côté, le temps d'une émission...

Ben E. King - Teeny Weeny Little Bit (Ben E. King)
Single de 1967
Ben E. King (voix)
ATCO

Ben E. King - Teeny Weeny Little Bit
Ben E. King - Teeny Weeny Little Bit

Shirley Scott, The Soul Saxes - Stand By Me (Ben E King, Elmo Glick)
Album Shirley Scott and the Soul Saxes
King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Shirley Scott (orgue), David Newman (saxophone ténor), Hank Crawford (saxophone baryton), Ernie Royal (trompette), Eric Gale (guitare), Richard Tee (piano), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Bernard Purdie (batterie)
Atlantic

Shirley Scott and the Soul Saxes
Shirley Scott and the Soul Saxes

Pharoah Sanders - Thembi (Pharoah Sanders)
 Album Thembi
Pharoah Sanders (saxophone soprano), Michael White (violon), Lonnie Liston Smith (piano électrique), Cecil McBee (basse), James Jordan (cymbales)
Impulse !

Thembi
Thembi

Terry Callier - Timepeace
Album Timepeace
Terry Callier (voix, guitare), Pharoah Sanders (saxophone ténor), Dave Onderdonk (guitare), Eric Hochberg (guitare basse), Pennington McGee (percussions), Alferdo Alias (batterie)
Talkin’Loud

Timepeace
Timepeace

Yves Rousseau - Reminiscence, Pt 2 (Yves Rousseau)
Album Fragments
Géraldine Laurent (saxophone alto), Thomas Savy (clarinette basse), Jean-Louis Pommier (trombone), Csaba Palotaï (guitare), Etienne Manchon (Rhodes), Vincent Tortiller (batterie), Yves Rousseau (contrebasse)
Yolk

Fragments
Fragments

King Crimson - I Talk to the Wind (Ian McDonalds, Peter Sinfield)
Album In The Court Of The Crimson King (An Observation By King Crimson)
Robert Fripp (guitare), Ian McDonalds (cuivres, vents, claviers), Greg Lake (guitare basse, voix), Michael Giles (batterie, choeurs), Peter Sinfield (mots, illumination)
Atlantic

In The Court Of The Crimson King (An Observation By King Crimson)
In The Court Of The Crimson King (An Observation By King Crimson)

Norman Connors - Blue (Stanley Clarke)
Album Dance of Magic
Art Webb (flûte), Eddie Henderon (trompette), Gary Bartz (saxophone), Carlos Garnett (saxophone), Herbie Hancock (piano électrique), Stanley Clarke (basse), Norman Connors (batterie), Airto  Morira (percussions), Alphonse Mouzon (percussion), Billy Hart (percussions)
Cobblestone

Dance of Magic
Dance of Magic

Guy One, Florence Adooni -  Estre (Guy One, Florence Adooni, Max Weissenfeldt, Benjamin Spitzmüller)
Single de 2017
Guy One (kologo, voix), Florence Adooni (voix)
Philophon

Philophon
Philophon

Elek Bacsik - Work Song (Nat Adderley)
Album Guitar Conceptions
Elek Bacsik (guitare), Guy Pedersen (contrebasse), Daniel Humair (batterie)
Fontana

Guitar Conceptions
Guitar Conceptions
