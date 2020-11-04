Reste à côté : Terry Callier, Shirley Scott, Yves Rousseau, King Crimson and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Chérie, chéri, veux-tu bien nous aimer ? Juste un petit peu. Juste assez pour que l'on reste à côté, le temps d'une émission...

Programmation musicale

Ben E. King - Teeny Weeny Little Bit (Ben E. King)

Single de 1967

Ben E. King (voix)

ATCO

Shirley Scott, The Soul Saxes - Stand By Me (Ben E King, Elmo Glick)

Album Shirley Scott and the Soul Saxes

King Curtis (saxophone ténor), Shirley Scott (orgue), David Newman (saxophone ténor), Hank Crawford (saxophone baryton), Ernie Royal (trompette), Eric Gale (guitare), Richard Tee (piano), Chuck Rainey (basse électrique), Bernard Purdie (batterie)

Atlantic

Pharoah Sanders - Thembi (Pharoah Sanders)

Album Thembi

Pharoah Sanders (saxophone soprano), Michael White (violon), Lonnie Liston Smith (piano électrique), Cecil McBee (basse), James Jordan (cymbales)

Impulse !

Terry Callier - Timepeace

Album Timepeace

Terry Callier (voix, guitare), Pharoah Sanders (saxophone ténor), Dave Onderdonk (guitare), Eric Hochberg (guitare basse), Pennington McGee (percussions), Alferdo Alias (batterie)

Talkin’Loud

Yves Rousseau - Reminiscence, Pt 2 (Yves Rousseau)

Album Fragments

Géraldine Laurent (saxophone alto), Thomas Savy (clarinette basse), Jean-Louis Pommier (trombone), Csaba Palotaï (guitare), Etienne Manchon (Rhodes), Vincent Tortiller (batterie), Yves Rousseau (contrebasse)

Yolk

King Crimson - I Talk to the Wind (Ian McDonalds, Peter Sinfield)

Album In The Court Of The Crimson King (An Observation By King Crimson)

Robert Fripp (guitare), Ian McDonalds (cuivres, vents, claviers), Greg Lake (guitare basse, voix), Michael Giles (batterie, choeurs), Peter Sinfield (mots, illumination)

Atlantic

Norman Connors - Blue (Stanley Clarke)

Album Dance of Magic

Art Webb (flûte), Eddie Henderon (trompette), Gary Bartz (saxophone), Carlos Garnett (saxophone), Herbie Hancock (piano électrique), Stanley Clarke (basse), Norman Connors (batterie), Airto Morira (percussions), Alphonse Mouzon (percussion), Billy Hart (percussions)

Cobblestone

Guy One, Florence Adooni - Estre (Guy One, Florence Adooni, Max Weissenfeldt, Benjamin Spitzmüller)

Single de 2017

Guy One (kologo, voix), Florence Adooni (voix)

Philophon

Elek Bacsik - Work Song (Nat Adderley)

Album Guitar Conceptions

Elek Bacsik (guitare), Guy Pedersen (contrebasse), Daniel Humair (batterie)

Fontana