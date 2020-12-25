Renaître : Géraldine Laurent, Donald Byrd, Terence Blanchard, Count Basie and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, les villes se reconstruisent après les ouragans, les disparus revivent dans les instruments, les souvenirs se recréent au fil des enregistrements. Ce soir, on renaît.

Programmation musicale

O.C. Smith - Main Street Mission

Album Hickory Holler Revisited

CBS

Count Basie - Basie Straight Ahead

Album Straight Ahaed

Dot

Web Web - Land Of The Arum Flower

Roberto di Gioia (orgue), Tony Lakatos (saxophone ténor), Christian von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie), Majid Bekka (chant)

Album Dance of the Demons

Compost

Alif Tree - Que Tu

Album Compost Jazz Selection Vol.1 - See the Sun

Compost

Sun Ra Arkestra - Satellites Are Spinning / Lights on a Satellite

Album Swirling

Strut

Donald Byrd, Gigi Gryce - Satellite

Donald Byrd (trompette), Gigi Gryce (saxophone), Art Taylor (batterie), Wendell Marshall (contrebasse)

Album Complete Jazz Lab Studio Session Vol.1

Lone Hill Jazz

Géraldine Laurent - Mau Mau

Géraldine Laurent (saxophone alto), Pierre de Bethmann (piano) ,Yoni Zelnik (contrebasse), Franck Agulhon (batterie)

Album Around Gigi

Dreyfus

Aldo Romano, Mauro Negri, Géraldine Laurent - Annobon

Aldo Romano (batterie), Mauro Negri (clarinette), Géraldine Laurent (saxophone), Henri Texier (contrebasse)

Album Reborn

Le Triton

Terence Blanchard - Ghost of Congo Square

Album A Tale Of God's Waill (A Requiem For Katrina)

Blue Note

PJ Morton - Go Thru Your Phone

Album The Piano Album

Morton Records

Stooges Brass Band - Stooges Party

Album It's About Time

Gruve Label