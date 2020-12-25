Renaître : Géraldine Laurent, Donald Byrd, Terence Blanchard, Count Basie and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, les villes se reconstruisent après les ouragans, les disparus revivent dans les instruments, les souvenirs se recréent au fil des enregistrements. Ce soir, on renaît.
Programmation musicale
O.C. Smith - Main Street Mission
Album Hickory Holler Revisited
CBS
Count Basie - Basie Straight Ahead
Album Straight Ahaed
Dot
Web Web - Land Of The Arum Flower
Roberto di Gioia (orgue), Tony Lakatos (saxophone ténor), Christian von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie), Majid Bekka (chant)
Album Dance of the Demons
Compost
Alif Tree - Que Tu
Album Compost Jazz Selection Vol.1 - See the Sun
Compost
Sun Ra Arkestra - Satellites Are Spinning / Lights on a Satellite
Album Swirling
Strut
Donald Byrd, Gigi Gryce - Satellite
Donald Byrd (trompette), Gigi Gryce (saxophone), Art Taylor (batterie), Wendell Marshall (contrebasse)
Album Complete Jazz Lab Studio Session Vol.1
Lone Hill Jazz
Géraldine Laurent - Mau Mau
Géraldine Laurent (saxophone alto), Pierre de Bethmann (piano) ,Yoni Zelnik (contrebasse), Franck Agulhon (batterie)
Album Around Gigi
Dreyfus
Aldo Romano, Mauro Negri, Géraldine Laurent - Annobon
Aldo Romano (batterie), Mauro Negri (clarinette), Géraldine Laurent (saxophone), Henri Texier (contrebasse)
Album Reborn
Le Triton
Terence Blanchard - Ghost of Congo Square
Album A Tale Of God's Waill (A Requiem For Katrina)
Blue Note
PJ Morton - Go Thru Your Phone
Album The Piano Album
Morton Records
Stooges Brass Band - Stooges Party
Album It's About Time
Gruve Label
- 19h00O.c. Smith
Main street missionAlbum Hickory holler revisted Label Columbia Legacy Année 1968
- 19h04Count Basie And His Orchestre
Basie - Straight AheadAlbum Straight Ahead Label Grp Records (GRD-822) Année 2008
- 19h08Web Web
Land of the arum flowerRoberto Di Gioia : Piano, Orgue, Percussions, Tony Lakatos : Saxophone ténor, Saxophone soprano, Christian Von Kaphengst : Basse, Peter Gall : Batterie, Majid Bekkas : ChantAlbum Dance of the Demons Label Compost Records (CPT5162) Année 2018
- 19h14Alif Tree
Que tuAlbum Clockwork Label Compost Records (304-2) Année 2009
- 19h19Sun Ra Arkestra
Satellites are spinning / Lights on a satelliteMarshall Allen : chef d'orchestre, Marshall Allen : Saxophone alto, Knoel Scott : Saxophone alto, James Stewart : Saxophone ténor, Flûte traversière, Danny Ray Thompson : Saxophone baryton, Flûte traversière, Michael Ray : Trompette, Cecil Brooks : Trompette, Vincent Chancey : Cor, Dave Davis : Trombone, Chant, Tara Middleton : Chant, Violon, Dave Hotep : Guitare, Farid Barron : Piano, Tyler Mitchell : Contrebasse, Wayne Anthony Smith Junior : Batterie, Elson Nascimento : Percussions, Stanley Atakatune Morgan : Conga (tambour)Album Swirling Label Strut Année 2020
- 19h29Donald ByrdTrompette
SatelliteGigi Gryce : SaxophoneAlbum Complete Jazz Lab studio sessions volume 1 Label Lone Hill Jazz (LONEH LHJ10253)
- 19h33Géraldine Laurent
Mau mauPierre de Bethmann : Piano, Yoni Zelnik : Contrebasse, Franck Agulhon : BatterieAlbum Around Gigi Année 2010
- 19h41Aldo Romano
AnnobonAldo Romano. : compositeur, Aldo Romano (batterie), Mauro Negri (clarinette), Géraldine Laurent (saxophone alto), Henri Texier (contrebasse)Album Reborn Label Le Triton Année 2020
- 19h44Terence BlanchardTrompette
Ghost of Congo squareAlbum A tale of god's will Label Blue Note (3915322) Année 2007
- 19h49Pj Morton
Go thru your phone (acoustic version)Album The piano album Label Morton Année 2000
- 19h52Stooges Brass Band
Stooges partyAlbum It's about time Label Gruve Label Année 2003
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuel BenitoRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Taïssia FroidureCollaboration