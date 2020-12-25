Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 25 décembre 2020
59 min

Renaître : Géraldine Laurent, Donald Byrd, Terence Blanchard, Count Basie and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Renaître : Géraldine Laurent, Donald Byrd, Terence Blanchard, Count Basie and more
Géraldine Laurent, © Steve Welles

Ce soir, les villes se reconstruisent après les ouragans, les disparus revivent dans les instruments, les souvenirs se recréent au fil des enregistrements. Ce soir, on renaît.

Programmation musicale

O.C. Smith - Main Street Mission
Album Hickory Holler Revisited
CBS

Hickory Holler Revisited
Hickory Holler Revisited

Count Basie - Basie Straight Ahead
Album Straight Ahaed
Dot

Straight Ahaed
Straight Ahaed

Web Web - Land Of The Arum Flower
Roberto di Gioia (orgue), Tony Lakatos (saxophone ténor), Christian von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie), Majid Bekka (chant)
Album Dance of the Demons
Compost

Dance of the Demons
Dance of the Demons

Alif Tree - Que Tu
Album Compost Jazz Selection Vol.1 - See the Sun
Compost

Compost Jazz Selection Vol.1 - See the Sun
Compost Jazz Selection Vol.1 - See the Sun

Sun Ra Arkestra - Satellites Are Spinning / Lights on a Satellite
Album Swirling
Strut

Swirling
Swirling

Donald Byrd, Gigi Gryce - Satellite
Donald Byrd (trompette), Gigi Gryce (saxophone), Art Taylor (batterie), Wendell Marshall (contrebasse)
Album Complete Jazz Lab Studio Session Vol.1
Lone Hill Jazz

Complete Jazz Lab Studio Session Vol.1
Complete Jazz Lab Studio Session Vol.1

Géraldine Laurent - Mau Mau
Géraldine Laurent (saxophone alto), Pierre de Bethmann (piano) ,Yoni Zelnik (contrebasse), Franck Agulhon (batterie)
Album Around Gigi
Dreyfus

Around Gigi
Around Gigi

Aldo Romano, Mauro Negri, Géraldine Laurent - Annobon
Aldo Romano (batterie), Mauro Negri (clarinette), Géraldine Laurent (saxophone), Henri Texier (contrebasse)
Album Reborn
Le Triton

Reborn
Reborn

Terence Blanchard - Ghost of Congo Square
Album A Tale Of God's Waill (A Requiem For Katrina)
Blue Note

A Tale Of God's Waill (A Requiem For Katrina)
A Tale Of God's Waill (A Requiem For Katrina)

PJ Morton - Go Thru Your Phone
Album The Piano Album
Morton Records

The Piano Album
The Piano Album

Stooges Brass Band - Stooges Party
Album It's About Time
Gruve Label

It's About Time
It's About Time
La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Main street mission - O.C. SMITH
    O.c. Smith

    Main street mission

    Album Hickory holler revisted Label Columbia Legacy Année 1968
  • 19h04
    Basie - Straight Ahead - COUNT BASIE AND HIS ORCHESTRE
    Count Basie And His Orchestre

    Basie - Straight Ahead

    Album Straight Ahead Label Grp Records (GRD-822) Année 2008
  • 19h08
    Land of the arum flower - WEB WEB
    Web Web

    Land of the arum flower

    Roberto Di Gioia : Piano, Orgue, Percussions, Tony Lakatos : Saxophone ténor, Saxophone soprano, Christian Von Kaphengst : Basse, Peter Gall : Batterie, Majid Bekkas : Chant
    Album Dance of the Demons Label Compost Records (CPT5162) Année 2018
  • 19h14
    Que tu - ALIF TREE
    Alif Tree

    Que tu

    Album Clockwork Label Compost Records (304-2) Année 2009
  • 19h19
    Satellites are spinning / Lights on a satellite - SUN RA ARKESTRA
    Sun Ra Arkestra

    Satellites are spinning / Lights on a satellite

    Marshall Allen : chef d'orchestre, Marshall Allen : Saxophone alto, Knoel Scott : Saxophone alto, James Stewart : Saxophone ténor, Flûte traversière, Danny Ray Thompson : Saxophone baryton, Flûte traversière, Michael Ray : Trompette, Cecil Brooks : Trompette, Vincent Chancey : Cor, Dave Davis : Trombone, Chant, Tara Middleton : Chant, Violon, Dave Hotep : Guitare, Farid Barron : Piano, Tyler Mitchell : Contrebasse, Wayne Anthony Smith Junior : Batterie, Elson Nascimento : Percussions, Stanley Atakatune Morgan : Conga (tambour)
    Album Swirling Label Strut Année 2020
  • 19h29
    Satellite - DONALD BYRD
    Donald ByrdTrompette

    Satellite

    Gigi Gryce : Saxophone
    Album Complete Jazz Lab studio sessions volume 1 Label Lone Hill Jazz (LONEH LHJ10253)
  • 19h33
    Mau mau - GERALDINE LAURENT
    Géraldine Laurent

    Mau mau

    Pierre de Bethmann : Piano, Yoni Zelnik : Contrebasse, Franck Agulhon : Batterie
    Album Around Gigi Année 2010
  • 19h41
    Annobon - ALDO ROMANO
    Aldo Romano

    Annobon

    Aldo Romano. : compositeur, Aldo Romano (batterie), Mauro Negri (clarinette), Géraldine Laurent (saxophone alto), Henri Texier (contrebasse)
    Album Reborn Label Le Triton Année 2020
  • 19h44
    Ghost of Congo square - Terence Blanchard
    Terence BlanchardTrompette

    Ghost of Congo square

    Album A tale of god's will Label Blue Note (3915322) Année 2007
  • 19h49
    Go thru your phone (acoustic version) - PJ MORTON
    Pj Morton

    Go thru your phone (acoustic version)

    Album The piano album Label Morton Année 2000
  • 19h52
    Stooges party - STOOGES BRASS BAND
    Stooges Brass Band

    Stooges party

    Album It's about time Label Gruve Label Année 2003
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 24 décembre 2020
1h
Banzzaï Noël : Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Eartha Kitt, Ellis Marsalis and more
émission suivante
mercredi 30 décembre 2020
1h
MADE IN 2020 - air : Lakecia Benjamin, Keith Jarrett, Vincent Peirani, Matthew Halsall and more