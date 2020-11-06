Banzzaï
Vendredi 6 novembre 2020
59 min

Quiet Temple : Alberta Hunter, Tigran Hamasyan, Lee Konitz, Natacha Atlas and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Alberta Hunter, © Getty / Paul Natkin

Ce soir, Banzzai est un temple calme. A l'intérieur, on quitte terre. On s'entoure de vents puissants. On trouve de la douceur et de l'espoir.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Sweet Georgia Brown - ALBERTA HUNTER
    Alberta Hunter

    Sweet Georgia Brown

    Maceo Pinkard. : compositeur, Ken Casey. : compositeur, Ben Bernie. : compositeur, Alberta Hunter (voix), Doc Cheatham (trompette), Vic Dickenson (trombone), Norris Turney (saxophone alto), Gerald Cook (piano), Aaron Bell (basse), Jackie Williams (batterie)
    Album Amtrak Blues Label Cbs (225050)
  • 19h07
    Sweet Lorraine - GENE HARRIS
    Gene Harris

    Sweet Lorraine

    Clifford Burwell. : compositeur, Gene Harris (piano), John Heard (contrebasse), Jimmie Smith (batterie)
    Album Live at Otter Crest Label Concord Jazz (CCD-4945-2) Année 1981
  • 19h13
    Levitation 21 - TIGRAN HAMASYAN
    Tigran Hamasyan

    Levitation 21

    Tigran Hamasyan. : compositeur, Tigran Hamasyan (piano, voix, sifflements, synthétiseurs, claviers, effets, batterie électronique), Evan Marien (basse électrique), Arthur Hnatek (batterie)
    Album The Call Within Label Nonesuch (075597920291) Année 2020
  • 19h20
    Out of time - NATACHA ATLAS, BISHAI
    Natacha Atlas

    Out of Time

    Natacha Atlas. : compositeur, Samy Bishai. : compositeur, Natacha Atlas (voix), Samy Bishai (violon), Hayden Powell (trompette), Alcyona Mick (piano), Andy Hamill (contrebasse), Asaf Sirkis (batterie)
    Album Strange Days Label Whirlwind (WR4744) Année 2019
  • 19h26
    Azania - ASHER GAMEDZE
    Asher Gamedze

    Azania

    Asher Gamedze. : compositeur, Robin Fassie-Kock (trompette), Buddy Wells (saxophone ténor), Non Nkoane (voix), Thembikosi Mavimbela (basse), Asher Gamedze (batterie)
    Album Dialectic Soul Label On The Corner (OTCRCD009) Année 2020
  • 19h35
    Native land - LEE KONITZ
    Lee Konitz

    Native Land

    Curtis Amy. : compositeur, Leo Wright (arrengeùent). : compositeur, Lee Konitz (saxophone alto), Pony Poindexter (saxophone alto), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Leo Wright (saxophone alto), Steve Kuhn (piano), Palle Danielsson (basse), Jon Christensen (batterie)
    Album Alto Summit Label Mps (15192) Année 1968
  • 19h41
    Dancers' Mood - MENAHAN STREET BAND
    Menahan Street Band

    Dancers' Mood

    Album Daptone Records' Rhythm Showcase Label Daptone
  • 19h45
    Strong wind , deep water , tall trees , warm fire - KALLE KALIMA & KNUT REIERSRUD
    Kalle Kalima & Knut Reiersrud

    Strong Wind ,Deep Water , Tall Trees , Warm Fire

    Tradititionel. : compositeur, Kalle Kalima (arrangements). : compositeur, Kalle Kalima (guitare électrique), Knut Reiersrud (guitare électrique, guitare lapsteel), Phil Donkin (basse), Jim Black (batterie)
    Album Flying Like Eagles Label Act (ACT98882) Année 2019
  • 19h50
    Wind parade - JORDAN RAKEI
    Jordan Rakei

    Wind parade

    Laurence Mizell.. : compositeur, Jordan Rakei (voix, guitare, claviers), Mike Lesirge (saxophones, flûte, clarinette), Sam Crowe (piano), Jonathan Harvey (basse électrique), Jim McRae (batterie), Ernesto Marichales (cumaco, mina, quitiplás, timbale)
    Album Blue Note Re:imagined Label Blue Note (0710012) Année 2020
  • 19h55
    Quiet Temple - Mal Waldron
    Mal Waldron

    Quiet Temple

    Mal Waldron. : compositeur, Mal Waldron (piano), George Tucker (basse), Al Dreares (batterie)
    Album Les Nuits de la Négritude - Reflections in Modern Jazz Label Powertree Année 1965
