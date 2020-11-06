Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Vendredi 6 novembre 2020
Vendredi 6 novembre 2020
Quiet Temple : Alberta Hunter, Tigran Hamasyan, Lee Konitz, Natacha Atlas and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Banzzai est un temple calme. A l'intérieur, on quitte terre. On s'entoure de vents puissants. On trouve de la douceur et de l'espoir.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Alberta Hunter
Sweet Georgia BrownMaceo Pinkard. : compositeur, Ken Casey. : compositeur, Ben Bernie. : compositeur, Alberta Hunter (voix), Doc Cheatham (trompette), Vic Dickenson (trombone), Norris Turney (saxophone alto), Gerald Cook (piano), Aaron Bell (basse), Jackie Williams (batterie)Album Amtrak Blues Label Cbs (225050)
- 19h07Gene Harris
Sweet LorraineClifford Burwell. : compositeur, Gene Harris (piano), John Heard (contrebasse), Jimmie Smith (batterie)Album Live at Otter Crest Label Concord Jazz (CCD-4945-2) Année 1981
- 19h13Tigran Hamasyan
Levitation 21Tigran Hamasyan. : compositeur, Tigran Hamasyan (piano, voix, sifflements, synthétiseurs, claviers, effets, batterie électronique), Evan Marien (basse électrique), Arthur Hnatek (batterie)Album The Call Within Label Nonesuch (075597920291) Année 2020
- 19h20Natacha Atlas
Out of TimeNatacha Atlas. : compositeur, Samy Bishai. : compositeur, Natacha Atlas (voix), Samy Bishai (violon), Hayden Powell (trompette), Alcyona Mick (piano), Andy Hamill (contrebasse), Asaf Sirkis (batterie)Album Strange Days Label Whirlwind (WR4744) Année 2019
- 19h26Asher Gamedze
AzaniaAsher Gamedze. : compositeur, Robin Fassie-Kock (trompette), Buddy Wells (saxophone ténor), Non Nkoane (voix), Thembikosi Mavimbela (basse), Asher Gamedze (batterie)Album Dialectic Soul Label On The Corner (OTCRCD009) Année 2020
- 19h35Lee Konitz
Native LandCurtis Amy. : compositeur, Leo Wright (arrengeùent). : compositeur, Lee Konitz (saxophone alto), Pony Poindexter (saxophone alto), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), Leo Wright (saxophone alto), Steve Kuhn (piano), Palle Danielsson (basse), Jon Christensen (batterie)Album Alto Summit Label Mps (15192) Année 1968
- 19h41Menahan Street Band
Dancers' MoodAlbum Daptone Records' Rhythm Showcase Label Daptone
- 19h45Kalle Kalima & Knut Reiersrud
Strong Wind ,Deep Water , Tall Trees , Warm FireTradititionel. : compositeur, Kalle Kalima (arrangements). : compositeur, Kalle Kalima (guitare électrique), Knut Reiersrud (guitare électrique, guitare lapsteel), Phil Donkin (basse), Jim Black (batterie)Album Flying Like Eagles Label Act (ACT98882) Année 2019
- 19h50Jordan Rakei
Wind paradeLaurence Mizell.. : compositeur, Jordan Rakei (voix, guitare, claviers), Mike Lesirge (saxophones, flûte, clarinette), Sam Crowe (piano), Jonathan Harvey (basse électrique), Jim McRae (batterie), Ernesto Marichales (cumaco, mina, quitiplás, timbale)Album Blue Note Re:imagined Label Blue Note (0710012) Année 2020
- 19h55Mal Waldron
Quiet TempleMal Waldron. : compositeur, Mal Waldron (piano), George Tucker (basse), Al Dreares (batterie)Album Les Nuits de la Négritude - Reflections in Modern Jazz Label Powertree Année 1965
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration