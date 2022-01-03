Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 3 janvier 2022
59 min

Qui est là-haut ? : Cecil L. Recchia, Herbie Hancock, Xavier Belin, Orquesta Akokan and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Cecil L. Recchia, © PeurDuLoup

Qui est là haut ? Voilà la question que se pose Woody Herman. On a quelques petites idées, pour lui répondre...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Who dat up there ? - WOODY HERMAN
    Woody Herman & His Orchestra

    Who Dat Up There ?

    Walter Kent. : compositeur, Woody Herman (voix, clarinette), Cappy Lewis (trompette), Bobby Guyer (trompette), Ray Wetzel (trompette), Ben Stabler (trompette), Nick Travis (trompette), Eddie Bert (trombone), Al Mastren (trombone), Ed Kiefer (trombone), Johnny Bothwell (saxophone alto), Chuck DiMaggio (saxophone alto), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Pete Mondello (saxophone ténor), Skippy DeSair (saxophone baryton), Dick Kane (piano), Hy White (guitare), Chubby Jackson (contrebasse), Cliff Leeman (batterie), Francis Wayne (voix), Bob Russell. : auteur
    Album The Complete Decca, Mars & MGM Sessions (1943-1954) / CD 1 & 2 Label Mosaïc (MD7267/1-2) Année 2019
  • 19h05
    Great God - DONALD BYRD
    Donald Byrd

    Great God

    Donald Byrd. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Herbie Hancock (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Eddie Robinson (batterie)
    Album Chant Label Blue Note (GXK 8183) Année 1961
L'équipe de l'émission :
