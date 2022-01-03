Qui est là-haut ? : Cecil L. Recchia, Herbie Hancock, Xavier Belin, Orquesta Akokan and more

Woody Herman & His Orchestra

Who Dat Up There ?

Walter Kent. : compositeur, Woody Herman (voix, clarinette), Cappy Lewis (trompette), Bobby Guyer (trompette), Ray Wetzel (trompette), Ben Stabler (trompette), Nick Travis (trompette), Eddie Bert (trombone), Al Mastren (trombone), Ed Kiefer (trombone), Johnny Bothwell (saxophone alto), Chuck DiMaggio (saxophone alto), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Pete Mondello (saxophone ténor), Skippy DeSair (saxophone baryton), Dick Kane (piano), Hy White (guitare), Chubby Jackson (contrebasse), Cliff Leeman (batterie), Francis Wayne (voix), Bob Russell. : auteur