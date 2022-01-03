Programmation musicale
Lundi 3 janvier 2022
Qui est là-haut ? : Cecil L. Recchia, Herbie Hancock, Xavier Belin, Orquesta Akokan and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qui est là haut ? Voilà la question que se pose Woody Herman. On a quelques petites idées, pour lui répondre...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Woody Herman & His Orchestra
Who Dat Up There ?Walter Kent. : compositeur, Woody Herman (voix, clarinette), Cappy Lewis (trompette), Bobby Guyer (trompette), Ray Wetzel (trompette), Ben Stabler (trompette), Nick Travis (trompette), Eddie Bert (trombone), Al Mastren (trombone), Ed Kiefer (trombone), Johnny Bothwell (saxophone alto), Chuck DiMaggio (saxophone alto), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Pete Mondello (saxophone ténor), Skippy DeSair (saxophone baryton), Dick Kane (piano), Hy White (guitare), Chubby Jackson (contrebasse), Cliff Leeman (batterie), Francis Wayne (voix), Bob Russell. : auteurAlbum The Complete Decca, Mars & MGM Sessions (1943-1954) / CD 1 & 2 Label Mosaïc (MD7267/1-2) Année 2019
- 19h05Donald Byrd
Great GodDonald Byrd. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Herbie Hancock (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Eddie Robinson (batterie)Album Chant Label Blue Note (GXK 8183) Année 1961
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Hortense Le Blouc'hCollaboration
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration