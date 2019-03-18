Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 18 mars 2019
Que se passe-t-il ? : Rosemary Standley, Marvin Gaye, Awake, Wayne Shorter and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"What's Going On" dans Banzzaï ce soir ? Du Marvin Gaye, des rues silencieuses, des indiens, des chansons qui ne veulent rien dire mais dont on se souvient éternellement.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Marvin Gaye
« The Very Best of Marvin Gaye » Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)Marvin GayeLABEL : Motown
19:07
Placebo
« Ball of Eyes» Inner City BluesPlacebo, Guy Theisen (voix), Johnny Dover (flûte), Alex Scorier (flûte), Marc Moulin (piano, Claviers), Nick Kletchkovsky (basse), Freddy Rottier (baterie, Percussions)LABEL : CBSANNÉE : 2018
19:12
Frank Strozier
« What's Goin' On » Chelsea DrugsFrank Strozier Quintet, Frank Strozier (saxophone Alto), Harold Mabern (piano), Stafford James (basse), Louis Hayes (batterie)LABEL : Steeple ChaseANNÉE : 1978
19:19
Charles Lloyd
« Lift Every Voice » What's Going OnCharles Lloyd (saxophone Ténor), Geri Allen (piano), John Abercrombie (guitare), Marc Johnson (contrebasse), Billy Harts (batterie)LABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2002
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 15 mars 2019
émission suivantemardi 19 mars 2019