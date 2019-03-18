Banzzaï
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Lundi 18 mars 2019
Que se passe-t-il ? : Rosemary Standley, Marvin Gaye, Awake, Wayne Shorter and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Rosemary Standley, © Getty / David Wolff-Patrick

"What's Going On" dans Banzzaï ce soir ? Du Marvin Gaye, des rues silencieuses, des indiens, des chansons qui ne veulent rien dire mais dont on se souvient éternellement.

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Marvin Gaye

    « The Very Best of Marvin Gaye » Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

    Marvin GayeLABEL : Motown
    19:07
    Placebo

    « Ball of Eyes» Inner City Blues

    Placebo, Guy Theisen (voix), Johnny Dover (flûte), Alex Scorier (flûte), Marc Moulin (piano, Claviers), Nick Kletchkovsky (basse), Freddy Rottier (baterie, Percussions)LABEL : CBSANNÉE : 2018
    19:12
    Frank Strozier

    « What's Goin' On » Chelsea Drugs

    Frank Strozier Quintet, Frank Strozier (saxophone Alto), Harold Mabern (piano), Stafford James (basse), Louis Hayes (batterie)LABEL : Steeple ChaseANNÉE : 1978
    19:19
    Charles Lloyd

    « Lift Every Voice » What's Going On

    Charles Lloyd (saxophone Ténor), Geri Allen (piano), John Abercrombie (guitare), Marc Johnson (contrebasse), Billy Harts (batterie)LABEL : ECMANNÉE : 2002
