Quatre Lettres : Dorothy Ashby, Emile Parisien, Ziv Ravitz, Thelonious Monk and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Quatre lettres pour définir les notes de ce soir. L pour liberté, O pour originalité, V pour vérité, E pour excellence. Le tout, enrobé d'amour.
Nat King Cole - L-O-V-E
Album L-O-V-E
Capitol
Hugh Coltman - Lovin’ You
Album Shadows, Songs of Nat King Cole and Live at Jazz à Vienne
Okeh
Mammal Hands - Kandaiki
Album Animalia
Gondwana
Thelonious Monk - I’m Confessin’
Album Solo Monk
Columbia
Roy Haynes, Booker Ervin - Dorian
Album Cracklin’
New Jazz
Ronnie Mathews, Freddie Hubbard - The Thang
Album Doin' the Thang!
Prestige
Dorothy Ashby - Feeling Good
Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp Of Dorothy Ashby
Atlantic
For Tet - 0181
Album 0181
Text Records
Ziv Ravitz, Gilad Hekselman - The Dragon
Album No Man Is an Island
Sound Surveyor
Emile Parisien Quartet - Malware Invasion
Album Double Screening
ACT
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration