Mardi 23 avril 2019
59 min

Quatre Lettres : Dorothy Ashby, Emile Parisien, Ziv Ravitz, Thelonious Monk and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Dorothy Ashby, © Capture youtube

Quatre lettres pour définir les notes de ce soir. L pour liberté, O pour originalité, V pour vérité, E pour excellence. Le tout, enrobé d'amour. 

Quatre Lettres
Nat King Cole - L-O-V-E
Album L-O-V-E
Capitol

L-O-V-E
Hugh Coltman - Lovin’ You
Album Shadows, Songs of Nat King Cole and Live at Jazz à Vienne
Okeh

Shadows, Songs of Nat King Cole and Live at Jazz à Vienne
Mammal Hands - Kandaiki
Album Animalia
Gondwana

Animalia
Thelonious Monk - I’m Confessin’
Album Solo Monk
Columbia

Solo Monk
Roy Haynes, Booker Ervin - Dorian
Album Cracklin’
New Jazz

Cracklin’
Ronnie Mathews, Freddie Hubbard - The Thang
Album Doin' the Thang!
Prestige

Doin' the Thang!
Dorothy Ashby - Feeling Good
Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp Of Dorothy Ashby
Atlantic

The Fantastic Jazz Harp Of Dorothy Ashby
For Tet - 0181
Album 0181
Text Records

0181
Ziv Ravitz, Gilad Hekselman - The Dragon
Album No Man Is an Island
Sound Surveyor

0181
Emile Parisien Quartet - Malware Invasion
Album Double Screening
ACT

Double Screening
