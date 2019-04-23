Quatre Lettres : Dorothy Ashby, Emile Parisien, Ziv Ravitz, Thelonious Monk and more

Quatre lettres pour définir les notes de ce soir. L pour liberté, O pour originalité, V pour vérité, E pour excellence. Le tout, enrobé d'amour.

Nat King Cole - L-O-V-E

Album L-O-V-E

Capitol

Hugh Coltman - Lovin’ You

Album Shadows, Songs of Nat King Cole and Live at Jazz à Vienne

Okeh

Mammal Hands - Kandaiki

Album Animalia

Gondwana

Thelonious Monk - I’m Confessin’

Album Solo Monk

Columbia

Roy Haynes, Booker Ervin - Dorian

Album Cracklin’

New Jazz

Ronnie Mathews, Freddie Hubbard - The Thang

Album Doin' the Thang!

Prestige

Dorothy Ashby - Feeling Good

Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp Of Dorothy Ashby

Atlantic

For Tet - 0181

Album 0181

Text Records

Ziv Ravitz, Gilad Hekselman - The Dragon

Album No Man Is an Island

Sound Surveyor

Emile Parisien Quartet - Malware Invasion

Album Double Screening

ACT