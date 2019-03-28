Banzzaï
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h Jazz
Jeudi 28 mars 2019
59 min

Pyromanie : Nanette Natal, Fred Nardin, Snarky Puppy, The New Jazz Orchestra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Pyromanie : Nanette Natal, Fred Nardin, Snarky Puppy, The New Jazz Orchestra and more
LaVern Baker, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, on joue avec le feu. On allume des incendies dans les cœurs, on fait brûler les âmes, on réchauffe les glaces. 

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    The Ink Spots

    « À nous les pubs TV » I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire

    The Ink SpotsALBUM : A NOUS LES PUBS TVLABEL : CARREREANNÉE : 1987
    « À nous les pubs TV » I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire
    19:05
    The New Jazz Orchestra

    « Déjeuner sur l'herbe » Dusk Fire

    The New Jazz Orchestra, Dave Gelly (saxophone Ténor, Clarinette, Clarinette Basse), Jim Philip (saxophone Ténor, Flûte, Clarinette), Dick Heckstall-smith (saxophones Ténor, Soprano), Barbara Thompson (saxophones Ténor Et Soprano, Flûte), Tony Russell (trombone), Michael Gibbs (trombone), John Mumford (trombone), Derek Wadsworth (trombone), Henry Lowther (trompette), Harry Beckett (trompette), Derek Watkins (trompette), Ian Carr (trompette, Bugle), George Smith (tuba), Jack Bruce (basse), Jon Hiseman (batterie), Frank Ricotti (vibraphone, Marimba)LABEL : VerveANNÉE : 2015
    « Déjeuner sur l'herbe » Dusk Fire
