Pyromanie : Nanette Natal, Fred Nardin, Snarky Puppy, The New Jazz Orchestra and more

The New Jazz Orchestra « Déjeuner sur l'herbe » Dusk Fire The New Jazz Orchestra, Dave Gelly (saxophone Ténor, Clarinette, Clarinette Basse), Jim Philip (saxophone Ténor, Flûte, Clarinette), Dick Heckstall-smith (saxophones Ténor, Soprano), Barbara Thompson (saxophones Ténor Et Soprano, Flûte), Tony Russell (trombone), Michael Gibbs (trombone), John Mumford (trombone), Derek Wadsworth (trombone), Henry Lowther (trompette), Harry Beckett (trompette), Derek Watkins (trompette), Ian Carr (trompette, Bugle), George Smith (tuba), Jack Bruce (basse), Jon Hiseman (batterie), Frank Ricotti (vibraphone, Marimba) LABEL : Verve ANNÉE : 2015