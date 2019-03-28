Programmation musicale
Jeudi 28 mars 2019
Pyromanie : Nanette Natal, Fred Nardin, Snarky Puppy, The New Jazz Orchestra and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on joue avec le feu. On allume des incendies dans les cœurs, on fait brûler les âmes, on réchauffe les glaces.
19:00
The Ink Spots
« À nous les pubs TV » I Don't Want to Set the World on FireThe Ink SpotsALBUM : A NOUS LES PUBS TVLABEL : CARREREANNÉE : 1987
19:05
The New Jazz Orchestra
« Déjeuner sur l'herbe » Dusk FireThe New Jazz Orchestra, Dave Gelly (saxophone Ténor, Clarinette, Clarinette Basse), Jim Philip (saxophone Ténor, Flûte, Clarinette), Dick Heckstall-smith (saxophones Ténor, Soprano), Barbara Thompson (saxophones Ténor Et Soprano, Flûte), Tony Russell (trombone), Michael Gibbs (trombone), John Mumford (trombone), Derek Wadsworth (trombone), Henry Lowther (trompette), Harry Beckett (trompette), Derek Watkins (trompette), Ian Carr (trompette, Bugle), George Smith (tuba), Jack Bruce (basse), Jon Hiseman (batterie), Frank Ricotti (vibraphone, Marimba)LABEL : VerveANNÉE : 2015
