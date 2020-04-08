Push Out : Ethel Waters, Sun Ra, Thomas de Pourquery, Keith Jarrett and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Ethel Waters chante "Push Out", Louis Bellson tombe amoureux, Sun Ra rêve, Keith Jarrett chante les riches et les pauvres, Gary Bartz écrit des poèmes et Sly and the Family Stone remercient l'Afrique toute entière. Ce soir, c'est Banzzaï !
[première diffusion le 16 mai 2018]
Programmation musicale
Ethel Waters - Push Out
Album Diva
Saga Jazz
Louis Bellson - Amoroso
Album Big Band Jazz from the Summit
Fresh Sound
Sun Ra w/ the Cosmic Rays - Dreaming
Album Sun Ra - The Singles
Evidence
Thomas de Pourquery, Supersonic - Sons of Love
Album Sons of Love
Label Bleu
Benny Carter - Friendly Islands
Album Sax A La Carter !
Capitol
Keith Jarrett - The Rich (And the Poor)
Album Treasure Island
Impulse !
Sly And the Family Stone - Thank You for Talkin’ to Me, Africa
Album There's a Riot Goin' On
Epic
Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra - Family Affair
Album MTO Plays Sly
The Royal Potato Family
Gary Bartz - Nusia’s Poem
Album The Red and Orange Poems
Atlantic
Kenny Wheeler, Norma Winstone, London Vocal Project - Humpty Dumpty
Album Mirrors
Edition Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration