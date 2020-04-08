Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 8 avril 2020
59 min

Push Out : Ethel Waters, Sun Ra, Thomas de Pourquery, Keith Jarrett and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Push Out : Ethel Waters, Sun Ra, Thomas de Pourquery, Keith Jarrett and more
Ethel Waters, © Getty / Steve Larson

Ce soir, Ethel Waters chante "Push Out", Louis Bellson tombe amoureux, Sun Ra rêve, Keith Jarrett chante les riches et les pauvres, Gary Bartz écrit des poèmes et Sly and the Family Stone remercient l'Afrique toute entière. Ce soir, c'est Banzzaï !

[première diffusion le 16 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Ethel Waters - Push Out
Album Diva
Saga Jazz

Diva
Diva

Louis Bellson - Amoroso
Album Big Band Jazz from the Summit
Fresh Sound

Big Band Jazz from the Summit
Big Band Jazz from the Summit

Sun Ra w/ the Cosmic Rays - Dreaming
Album Sun Ra - The Singles
Evidence

Sun Ra - The Singles
Sun Ra - The Singles

Thomas de Pourquery, Supersonic - Sons of Love
Album Sons of Love
Label Bleu

Sons of Love
Sons of Love

Benny Carter - Friendly Islands
Album Sax A La Carter !
Capitol

Sax A La Carter !
Sax A La Carter !

Keith Jarrett - The Rich (And the Poor)
Album Treasure Island
Impulse !

Treasure Island
Treasure Island

Sly And the Family Stone - Thank You for Talkin’ to Me, Africa
Album There's a Riot Goin' On
Epic

There's a Riot Goin' On
There's a Riot Goin' On

Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra - Family Affair
Album MTO Plays Sly
The Royal Potato Family

MTO Plays Sly
MTO Plays Sly

Gary Bartz - Nusia’s Poem
Album The Red and Orange Poems
Atlantic

The Red and Orange Poems
The Red and Orange Poems

Kenny Wheeler, Norma Winstone, London Vocal Project - Humpty Dumpty
Album Mirrors
Edition Records

Mirrors
Mirrors
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 7 avril 2020
59 min
Early In the Morning : Gretchen Parlato, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Hank Mobley and more
émission suivante
jeudi 9 avril 2020
59 min
Orange Colored Sky : Elis Regina, Nat King Cole, Florian Pellissier, Bill Evans and more