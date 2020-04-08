Push Out : Ethel Waters, Sun Ra, Thomas de Pourquery, Keith Jarrett and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, Ethel Waters chante "Push Out", Louis Bellson tombe amoureux, Sun Ra rêve, Keith Jarrett chante les riches et les pauvres, Gary Bartz écrit des poèmes et Sly and the Family Stone remercient l'Afrique toute entière. Ce soir, c'est Banzzaï !

[première diffusion le 16 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Ethel Waters - Push Out

Album Diva

Saga Jazz

Louis Bellson - Amoroso

Album Big Band Jazz from the Summit

Fresh Sound

Sun Ra w/ the Cosmic Rays - Dreaming

Album Sun Ra - The Singles

Evidence

Thomas de Pourquery, Supersonic - Sons of Love

Album Sons of Love

Label Bleu

Benny Carter - Friendly Islands

Album Sax A La Carter !

Capitol

Keith Jarrett - The Rich (And the Poor)

Album Treasure Island

Impulse !

Sly And the Family Stone - Thank You for Talkin’ to Me, Africa

Album There's a Riot Goin' On

Epic

Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra - Family Affair

Album MTO Plays Sly

The Royal Potato Family

Gary Bartz - Nusia’s Poem

Album The Red and Orange Poems

Atlantic

Kenny Wheeler, Norma Winstone, London Vocal Project - Humpty Dumpty

Album Mirrors

Edition Records