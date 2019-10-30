Prières dans l’air : Bessie Jackson, Fats Domino, Kenny Dorham, Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Des prophètes, des trompettes qui prient pour l'Amérique, des anges aux yeux clos, ce soir dans Banzzaï, on se recueille dans la fureur et l'engagement.

Programmation musicale

Fats Domino - Work My Way Up Steady

Single de 1967

Broadmoor

Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Santiago

Album So It Is

2017, Sub Pop

Jaimie Branch - Prayer for amerikkka pt. 1 and 2

Album Fly or Die II: bird dogs of paradise

2019, International Anthem

Miles Davis - On Green Dolphin Street

Album Kind of Blue

1959, Columbia

Neue Grafik Ensemble - Something is Missing

EP Foulden Road

2019, Total Refreshment

Kenny Dorham - The Prophet Live-set 4

Album The Complete 'Round About Midnight At The Cafe Bohemia'

1995, Blue Note (rec 1956)

Kenny Dorham - Angel Eyes

Album This is the Moment, Kenny Dorham Sings and Plays

1958, Riverside

Kit Downes - Sculptor

Single de 2019 (extrait de l’album à paraitre Dreamlife of Debris)

ECM

Bessie Jackson - Shave’ Em Dry

Album Screening the Blues

1968, CBS