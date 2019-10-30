Prières dans l’air : Bessie Jackson, Fats Domino, Kenny Dorham, Preservation Hall Jazz Band
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Des prophètes, des trompettes qui prient pour l'Amérique, des anges aux yeux clos, ce soir dans Banzzaï, on se recueille dans la fureur et l'engagement.
Programmation musicale
Fats Domino - Work My Way Up Steady
Single de 1967
Broadmoor
Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Santiago
Album So It Is
2017, Sub Pop
Jaimie Branch - Prayer for amerikkka pt. 1 and 2
Album Fly or Die II: bird dogs of paradise
2019, International Anthem
Miles Davis - On Green Dolphin Street
Album Kind of Blue
1959, Columbia
Neue Grafik Ensemble - Something is Missing
EP Foulden Road
2019, Total Refreshment
Kenny Dorham - The Prophet Live-set 4
Album The Complete 'Round About Midnight At The Cafe Bohemia'
1995, Blue Note (rec 1956)
Kenny Dorham - Angel Eyes
Album This is the Moment, Kenny Dorham Sings and Plays
1958, Riverside
Kit Downes - Sculptor
Single de 2019 (extrait de l’album à paraitre Dreamlife of Debris)
ECM
Bessie Jackson - Shave’ Em Dry
Album Screening the Blues
1968, CBS
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation