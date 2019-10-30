Banzzaï
Mercredi 30 octobre 2019
59 min

Prières dans l’air : Bessie Jackson, Fats Domino, Kenny Dorham, Preservation Hall Jazz Band

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Des prophètes, des trompettes qui prient pour l'Amérique, des anges aux yeux clos, ce soir dans Banzzaï, on se recueille dans la fureur et l'engagement.

Fats Domino - Work My Way Up Steady
Single de 1967
Broadmoor 

Preservation Hall Jazz Band - Santiago
Album So It Is
2017, Sub Pop

Jaimie Branch - Prayer for amerikkka pt. 1 and 2
Album Fly or Die II: bird dogs of paradise
2019, International Anthem 

Miles Davis - On Green Dolphin Street
Album Kind of Blue
1959, Columbia 

Neue Grafik Ensemble - Something is Missing
EP Foulden Road   
2019, Total Refreshment

Kenny Dorham - The Prophet Live-set 4  
Album The Complete 'Round About Midnight At The Cafe Bohemia'
1995, Blue Note (rec 1956)

Kenny Dorham - Angel Eyes
Album This is the Moment, Kenny Dorham Sings and Plays
1958, Riverside 

Kit Downes - Sculptor
Single de 2019 (extrait de l’album à paraitre Dreamlife of Debris)
ECM 

Bessie Jackson - Shave’ Em Dry
Album Screening the Blues
1968, CBS

