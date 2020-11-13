Banzzaï
Vendredi 13 novembre 2020
1h

Près de la cascade : Henri Salvador, Perrine Mansuy, Frank Woeste, Miles Davis and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Près de la cascade : Henri Salvador, Perrine Mansuy, Frank Woeste, Miles Davis and more
Henri Salvador, © Getty / Micheline Pelletier

On est bien, près de la cascade. On se dit des mots d'amour, en regardant l'eau miroiter au soleil... Les notes sont comme des gouttes, et Banzzaï vous éclabousse, ce soir.

Programmation musicale

Gillian Hill, Henri Salvador - Près de la Cascade (Suzanne Flour, Irving Kahal, Sammy Fain)
Single de 1960
Henri Salvador (voix), Gillian Hill (voix), Ramirez Cha-Cha Band
Barclay

Gillian Hill, Henri Salvador - Près de la Cascade
Gillian Hill, Henri Salvador - Près de la Cascade

Miles Davis - Au bar du petit bac (Miles Davis)
Album Ascenseur pour l’échafaud
Miles Davis (trompette), Barney Wilen (saxophone ténor), René Urtreger (piano), Pierre Michelot (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)
Fontana

Ascenseur pour l’échafaud
Ascenseur pour l’échafaud

Jimmy Heath - Gemini (Jimmy Heath)
 Album Triple Thread
Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Julis Watkins (cor), Jimmy Heath (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Percy Heath (contrebasse), Albert Heath (batterie)
Riverside

Triple Thread
Triple Thread

Aron Ottignon - Waterfalls (Aron Ottignon)
Album Team Aquatic
Aron Ottignon (piano)
Blue Note

Team Aquatic
Team Aquatic

Ted Curson - LSD Takes A Holiday
Album Jazz Meeting 1
Ted Curson (trompette), Christer Eklund (saxophone ténor), Jan Schaffer (guitare), Art Lande (piano), Stefan Brolund (basse), Ola Brunkert (batterie), Lee Schipper (vibraphone)
Four Leaf Clover Records

Jazz Meeting 1
Jazz Meeting 1

Charles Mingus - Eclipse (Charles Mingus)
Album Pre-Bird
Ted Curson (trompette), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto, flûte, clarinette basse), Yusef Lateef (saxophone ténor, flûte), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Joe Farrell (saxophone ténor, flûte), Paul Bley (piano), Charles Mingus (contrebasse), Dannie Richamond (batterie), Lorraine Curson (voix)
Mercury

Pre-Bird
Pre-Bird

Levitation Orchestra - Odyssey
Compilation Kaleidoscope : New Spirits Known and Unknown
Axel Kaner-Lidstrom (trompette, direction), Jame Akers (saxophone ténor), Deji Ijishakin (saxophone ténor), Lluis Domenech Plana (flûte), Paris Charles Raine (guitare), Roella Oloro (claviers), Marysia Osuchowska (harpe), Hamish Nockles-Moore (basse), Harry Ling (batterie), Saskia Horton (violon), Tom Oldfield (violonelle), Sophone Plummer (voix), Zakia Sewell (voix)
Souljazz

Kaleidoscope : New Spirits Known and Unknown
Kaleidoscope : New Spirits Known and Unknown

Frank Woeste, Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine - Mirage (Frank Woeste)
Album Pocket Rhapsody II
Frank Woeste (Rhodes, synthé), Eric Vloeimans (trompette), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Julien Herné (basse), Stéphane Galland (batterie), La Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Gaël Darchen (direction)
ACT

Pocket Rhapsody II
Pocket Rhapsody II

The Dave Brubeck Quartet - Far More Blue (Dave Brubeck)
Album Time Further Out
Paul Desmond (saxophone alto), Dave Brubeck (piano), Eugene Wright (contrebasse), Joe Morello (batterie)
Columbia

Time Further Out
Time Further Out

Paul Chambers Quintet - What’s New (Bob Haggart, Johnny Burke)
Album Paul Chambers Quintet
Donald Byrd (trompette), Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
Blue Note

Paul Chambers Quintet
Paul Chambers Quintet

Perrine Mansuy - Les 4 Vents (Perrine Mansuy)
 Album Vertigo Songs
Perrine Mansuy (piano), Rémy Decrouy (guitare électique), Jean-Luc Di Fraya (batterie)
Laborie

Vertigo Songs
Vertigo Songs
