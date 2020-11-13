Près de la cascade : Henri Salvador, Perrine Mansuy, Frank Woeste, Miles Davis and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

On est bien, près de la cascade. On se dit des mots d'amour, en regardant l'eau miroiter au soleil... Les notes sont comme des gouttes, et Banzzaï vous éclabousse, ce soir.

Programmation musicale

Gillian Hill, Henri Salvador - Près de la Cascade (Suzanne Flour, Irving Kahal, Sammy Fain)

Single de 1960

Henri Salvador (voix), Gillian Hill (voix), Ramirez Cha-Cha Band

Barclay

Miles Davis - Au bar du petit bac (Miles Davis)

Album Ascenseur pour l’échafaud

Miles Davis (trompette), Barney Wilen (saxophone ténor), René Urtreger (piano), Pierre Michelot (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)

Fontana

Jimmy Heath - Gemini (Jimmy Heath)

Album Triple Thread

Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Julis Watkins (cor), Jimmy Heath (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Percy Heath (contrebasse), Albert Heath (batterie)

Riverside

Aron Ottignon - Waterfalls (Aron Ottignon)

Album Team Aquatic

Aron Ottignon (piano)

Blue Note

Ted Curson - LSD Takes A Holiday

Album Jazz Meeting 1

Ted Curson (trompette), Christer Eklund (saxophone ténor), Jan Schaffer (guitare), Art Lande (piano), Stefan Brolund (basse), Ola Brunkert (batterie), Lee Schipper (vibraphone)

Four Leaf Clover Records

Charles Mingus - Eclipse (Charles Mingus)

Album Pre-Bird

Ted Curson (trompette), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Eric Dolphy (saxophone alto, flûte, clarinette basse), Yusef Lateef (saxophone ténor, flûte), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Joe Farrell (saxophone ténor, flûte), Paul Bley (piano), Charles Mingus (contrebasse), Dannie Richamond (batterie), Lorraine Curson (voix)

Mercury

Levitation Orchestra - Odyssey

Compilation Kaleidoscope : New Spirits Known and Unknown

Axel Kaner-Lidstrom (trompette, direction), Jame Akers (saxophone ténor), Deji Ijishakin (saxophone ténor), Lluis Domenech Plana (flûte), Paris Charles Raine (guitare), Roella Oloro (claviers), Marysia Osuchowska (harpe), Hamish Nockles-Moore (basse), Harry Ling (batterie), Saskia Horton (violon), Tom Oldfield (violonelle), Sophone Plummer (voix), Zakia Sewell (voix)

Souljazz

Frank Woeste, Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine - Mirage (Frank Woeste)

Album Pocket Rhapsody II

Frank Woeste (Rhodes, synthé), Eric Vloeimans (trompette), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Julien Herné (basse), Stéphane Galland (batterie), La Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Gaël Darchen (direction)

ACT

The Dave Brubeck Quartet - Far More Blue (Dave Brubeck)

Album Time Further Out

Paul Desmond (saxophone alto), Dave Brubeck (piano), Eugene Wright (contrebasse), Joe Morello (batterie)

Columbia

Paul Chambers Quintet - What’s New (Bob Haggart, Johnny Burke)

Album Paul Chambers Quintet

Donald Byrd (trompette), Clifford Jordan (saxophone ténor), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)

Blue Note

Perrine Mansuy - Les 4 Vents (Perrine Mansuy)

Album Vertigo Songs

Perrine Mansuy (piano), Rémy Decrouy (guitare électique), Jean-Luc Di Fraya (batterie)

Laborie