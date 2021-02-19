Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 19 février 2021
59 min

Pour le meilleur : Nancy Wilson, Paul Lay, Sonny Clark, The Souljazz Orchestra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Pour le meilleur : Nancy Wilson, Paul Lay, Sonny Clark, The Souljazz Orchestra and more
Nancy Wilson, © Getty / Education Images

Vous allez bien ce soir ? Vous irez encore mieux dans une seconde, puisque le meilleur reste à venir. C'est Nancy Wilson qui l'a dit !

Programmation musical

Nancy Wilson - The Best is Yet to Come (Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh)
Album Yesterday’s Love Songs/Today’s Blues
Nancy Wilson (voix), Al Porcino (trompette), Carmell Jones (trompette), John Ewing (trombone), Paul Horn (saxophone alto), Joe Maini (saxophone alto), Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Don Raffell (saxophone baryton), Wild Bill Davis (orgue), Jack Wilson (piano), Joe Pass (guitare), Jimmy Bond (contrebasse), Kenny Dennis (batterie), Gerald Wilson (direction)
Capitol

Yesterday’s Love Songs/Today’s Blues
Yesterday’s Love Songs/Today’s Blues

Teddy Edwards - Eleven Twenty Three (Teddy Edwards)
Album Feelin’s
Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Conte Candoli (trompette), Dolo Coker (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Frank Butler (batterie), Jerry Steinholz (congas, percussions)
Muse

Feelin’s
Feelin’s

The Souljazz Orchestra - Sorrow Fly Away (Pierre Chrétien)
Album Under Burning Skies
Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto, flûte), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton), Ed Lister (trompette), Pierre Chrétien (synthétiseur, claviers, guitare, basse), Mariell Rivard (drum machine, agogo, caxixi, claves, cloches, guïra, maracas, shekere), Philippe Lafrenière (batterie, congas)
Strut

Under Burning Skies
Under Burning Skies

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Careless Whisper (George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley)
 Album I Told You So
Delvon Lamar (orgue), Jimmy James (guitare), Dan Weiss (batterie)
Colemine 

I Told You So
I Told You So

The Sonny Clark Memorial Quartet - Voodoo (Sonny Clark)
Album Voodoo
Wayne Horvitz (piano), John Zorn (saxophone alto), Ray Drummond (contrebasse), Bobby Previte (batterie)
Black Saint

Voodoo
Voodoo

Sonny Clark - Blues in the Night (Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer)
Album Blues in the Night
Sonny Clark (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Wes Landers (batterie)
Blue Note

Blues in the Night
Blues in the Night

Paul Lay, Isabelle Sörling - Blue Roses (Paul Lay, Rudyard Kipling)
Album Alcazar Memories
Paul Lay (piano), Isabel Sörling (voix), Simon Tailleu (voix)
Laborie Jazz

Alcazar Memories
Alcazar Memories

Airelle Besson - Après La Neige (Airelle Besson)
Album Try !
Airelle Besson (trompette), Isabel Sörling (voix), Benjamion Moussay (piano), Fabrice Moreau (batterie)
Papillon Jaune

Try !
Try !

Jakob Bro - Strands (Jakob Bro)
Album Returnings
Jakob Bro (guitare), Palle Mikkelborg (trompette), Thomas Morgan (contrebasse), Jon Christensen (batterie)
ECM

Returnings
Returnings
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 18 février 2021
59 min
Soyons fous : June Tyson, Eric Legnini, Gilberto Gil, Oded Tzur and more
émission suivante
lundi 22 février 2021
59 min
Treat Me Right : Bobby Darin, Jeanne Lee, Kora Jazz Trio, Grachan Moncur III and more