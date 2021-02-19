Pour le meilleur : Nancy Wilson, Paul Lay, Sonny Clark, The Souljazz Orchestra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Vous allez bien ce soir ? Vous irez encore mieux dans une seconde, puisque le meilleur reste à venir. C'est Nancy Wilson qui l'a dit !

Programmation musical

Nancy Wilson - The Best is Yet to Come (Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh)

Album Yesterday’s Love Songs/Today’s Blues

Nancy Wilson (voix), Al Porcino (trompette), Carmell Jones (trompette), John Ewing (trombone), Paul Horn (saxophone alto), Joe Maini (saxophone alto), Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Harold Land (saxophone ténor), Don Raffell (saxophone baryton), Wild Bill Davis (orgue), Jack Wilson (piano), Joe Pass (guitare), Jimmy Bond (contrebasse), Kenny Dennis (batterie), Gerald Wilson (direction)

Capitol

Teddy Edwards - Eleven Twenty Three (Teddy Edwards)

Album Feelin’s

Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Conte Candoli (trompette), Dolo Coker (piano), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Frank Butler (batterie), Jerry Steinholz (congas, percussions)

Muse

The Souljazz Orchestra - Sorrow Fly Away (Pierre Chrétien)

Album Under Burning Skies

Zakari Frantz (saxophone alto, flûte), Steve Patterson (saxophone ténor), Ray Murray (saxophone baryton), Ed Lister (trompette), Pierre Chrétien (synthétiseur, claviers, guitare, basse), Mariell Rivard (drum machine, agogo, caxixi, claves, cloches, guïra, maracas, shekere), Philippe Lafrenière (batterie, congas)

Strut

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Careless Whisper (George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley)

Album I Told You So

Delvon Lamar (orgue), Jimmy James (guitare), Dan Weiss (batterie)

Colemine

The Sonny Clark Memorial Quartet - Voodoo (Sonny Clark)

Album Voodoo

Wayne Horvitz (piano), John Zorn (saxophone alto), Ray Drummond (contrebasse), Bobby Previte (batterie)

Black Saint

Sonny Clark - Blues in the Night (Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer)

Album Blues in the Night

Sonny Clark (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Wes Landers (batterie)

Blue Note

Paul Lay, Isabelle Sörling - Blue Roses (Paul Lay, Rudyard Kipling)

Album Alcazar Memories

Paul Lay (piano), Isabel Sörling (voix), Simon Tailleu (voix)

Laborie Jazz

Airelle Besson - Après La Neige (Airelle Besson)

Album Try !

Airelle Besson (trompette), Isabel Sörling (voix), Benjamion Moussay (piano), Fabrice Moreau (batterie)

Papillon Jaune

Jakob Bro - Strands (Jakob Bro)

Album Returnings

Jakob Bro (guitare), Palle Mikkelborg (trompette), Thomas Morgan (contrebasse), Jon Christensen (batterie)

ECM