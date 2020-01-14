Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Mardi 14 janvier 2020
Positifs : Carla Thomas, Stéphane Payen, Wes Montgomery, Tonbruket and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Bill Henderson nous donne une leçon de positivisme, ce soir. Choisir la confiance, choisir la lumière, choisir vraiment, et ne jamais végéter dans l'entre deux. Et si on le prenait au mot ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Bill Henderson
Accentuate the positiveAlbum Bill Henderson His complete Vee Jay recordings vol. 2 Label Vee Jay @ (88438564212) Année 1993
- 19h06Lee MorganTrompette
The mercenaryDavid Fathead Newman : Saxophone ténor, Cedar Walton : Piano, Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Billy Higgins : BatterieAlbum Sonic boom Label Blue Note (5904142) Année 2003
- 19h13Devin Brahja Waldmancompositeur, Devin Brahja WaldmanSaxophone alto, Piano, Synthétiseur, Batterie
In the messIsis Giraldo : Piano, Synthétiseur, Chant, Damon Shadrach Hankoff : Orgue, Piano, Synthétiseur, Martin Heslop : Contrebasse, Daniel Gelinas : Batterie, Synthétiseur, Margaret Morris : ChantAlbum Brahja Label Rr Gems Année 2019
- 19h23Carla Thomas
Something good (is going to happen to you)Album The Queen alone Label Stax (0888072301108) Année 2007
- 19h25Hank Crawfordcompositeur, Hank CrawfordPiano
Bluff city bluesAbdul Baari : Saxophone ténor, Howard Johnson : Saxophone baryton, Marcus Belgrave : Trompette, Jimmy Owens : Trompette, Charles Green : Contrebasse, Milt Turner : BatterieAlbum Dig these blues Label Atlantic (SD1436) Année 1964
