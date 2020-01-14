Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 14 janvier 2020
59 min

Positifs : Carla Thomas, Stéphane Payen, Wes Montgomery, Tonbruket and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Positifs : Carla Thomas, Stéphane Payen, Wes Montgomery, Tonbruket and more
Carla Thomas, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Bill Henderson nous donne une leçon de positivisme, ce soir. Choisir la confiance, choisir la lumière, choisir vraiment, et ne jamais végéter dans l'entre deux. Et si on le prenait au mot ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Accentuate the positive - BILL HENDERSON
    Bill Henderson

    Accentuate the positive

    Album Bill Henderson His complete Vee Jay recordings vol. 2 Label Vee Jay @ (88438564212) Année 1993
  • 19h06
    The mercenary - LEE MORGAN
    Lee MorganTrompette

    The mercenary

    David Fathead Newman : Saxophone ténor, Cedar Walton : Piano, Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Billy Higgins : Batterie
    Album Sonic boom Label Blue Note (5904142) Année 2003
  • 19h13
    In the mess - DEVIN BRAHJA WALDMAN
    Devin Brahja Waldmancompositeur, Devin Brahja WaldmanSaxophone alto, Piano, Synthétiseur, Batterie

    In the mess

    Isis Giraldo : Piano, Synthétiseur, Chant, Damon Shadrach Hankoff : Orgue, Piano, Synthétiseur, Martin Heslop : Contrebasse, Daniel Gelinas : Batterie, Synthétiseur, Margaret Morris : Chant
    Album Brahja Label Rr Gems Année 2019
  • 19h23
    Something good (is going to happen to you) - HAYES , PORTER
    Carla Thomas

    Something good (is going to happen to you)

    Album The Queen alone Label Stax (0888072301108) Année 2007
  • 19h25
    Bluff city blues - HANK CRAWFORD
    Hank Crawfordcompositeur, Hank CrawfordPiano

    Bluff city blues

    Abdul Baari : Saxophone ténor, Howard Johnson : Saxophone baryton, Marcus Belgrave : Trompette, Jimmy Owens : Trompette, Charles Green : Contrebasse, Milt Turner : Batterie
    Album Dig these blues Label Atlantic (SD1436) Année 1964
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 13 janvier 2020
59 min
A la dure : Molly Johnson, Jon Bouteiller, Joshua Redman, Chet Baker and more
émission suivante
mercredi 15 janvier 2020
59 min
Au bout du fil : Brigitte Fontaine, Hanna Paulsberg, Jî Drû, Wadada Leo Smith and more