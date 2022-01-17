Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 17 janvier 2022
Points d’eau : Hannah Williams, Pierrick Pédron, Mitsuaki Katayama, Kenny Burrell and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on apprivoise ses peurs... et on plonge !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Hannah Williams & The Affirmations
Tame in the WaterJames Graham. : compositeur, James Graham (orgue), Adam Holgate (guitare), Adam Newton (guitare basse), Jai Widdowson-Jones (batterie), Nicholas Malcolm (trompette), Liam Treasure (trombone), John Pratt (saxophone baryton), Victoria Klewin (voix), Hannah Nicholson (voix), Hannah Williams (voix)Album Late Nights & Heartbreak Label Records Kicks (RKX063) Année 2016
- 19h07Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
The End of a Love AffairE. C. Redding. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Horace Silver (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)Album The Jazz Messengers / CD 4 Label Columbia (88883735352-04) Année 2013
- 19h14John Lee Hooker
End CreditsJack Nitzsche. : compositeur, John Lee Hooker (guitare), Earl Palmer (batterie), Tim Drummond (basse), Miles Davis (trompette), Roy Rogers (slide guitare), Taj Mahal (guitare acoustique)Album The Hot Spot Label Island Records (261140) Année 1990
- 19h20Donald Byrd
Boom BoomJohn Lee Hooker. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Jimmy Heath (saxophone ténor), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Herbie Hancock (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), The Donald Byrd SingersAlbum Up With Donald Byrd Label Verve (V6 8 609)
- 19h24Mitsuaki Katayama
Unknown PointMitsuaki Katayama. : compositeur, Mitsuaki Katayama (batterie), Kishio Kitahara (contrebasse), Kichiro Sugino (piano)Album J Jazz : Deep Modern Jazz From Japan 1969-1984 Label Bbe Records (BBE434CCD) Année 2018
- 19h32Kenny Burrell
Out of This WorldHarold Alen. : compositeur, Johnny Mercer. : compositeur, Kenny Burrell (guitare), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Major Holley (contrebasse), Eddie Locke (batterie), Ray Barretto (conga)Album Bluesy Burrell Label Concord (0888072306585) Année 2008
- 19h36Mary Lattimore
Wawa by the OceanMary Lattimore. : compositeur, Mary Lattimore (harpe)Album Collected Pieces : 2015-2020 Label Ghostly International Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
