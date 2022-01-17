Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 17 janvier 2022
59 min

Points d’eau : Hannah Williams, Pierrick Pédron, Mitsuaki Katayama, Kenny Burrell and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Points d’eau : Hannah Williams, Pierrick Pédron, Mitsuaki Katayama, Kenny Burrell and more
Hannah Williams, © Getty / Isaiah Trickey

Ce soir, on apprivoise ses peurs... et on plonge !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Tame in the water - HANNAH WILLIAMS & THE AFFIRMATIONS
    Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

    Tame in the Water

    James Graham. : compositeur, James Graham (orgue), Adam Holgate (guitare), Adam Newton (guitare basse), Jai Widdowson-Jones (batterie), Nicholas Malcolm (trompette), Liam Treasure (trombone), John Pratt (saxophone baryton), Victoria Klewin (voix), Hannah Nicholson (voix), Hannah Williams (voix)
    Album Late Nights & Heartbreak Label Records Kicks (RKX063) Année 2016
  • 19h07
    The end of a love affair - ART BLAKEY
    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

    The End of a Love Affair

    E. C. Redding. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Horace Silver (piano), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
    Album The Jazz Messengers / CD 4 Label Columbia (88883735352-04) Année 2013
  • 19h14
    End credits - JOHN LEE HOOKER
    John Lee Hooker

    End Credits

    Jack Nitzsche. : compositeur, John Lee Hooker (guitare), Earl Palmer (batterie), Tim Drummond (basse), Miles Davis (trompette), Roy Rogers (slide guitare), Taj Mahal (guitare acoustique)
    Album The Hot Spot Label Island Records (261140) Année 1990
  • 19h20
    Boom boom - DONALD BYRD
    Donald Byrd

    Boom Boom

    John Lee Hooker. : compositeur, Donald Byrd (trompette), Jimmy Heath (saxophone ténor), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Herbie Hancock (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), The Donald Byrd Singers
    Album Up With Donald Byrd Label Verve (V6 8 609)
  • 19h24
    Unknown point - MITSUAKI KATAYAMA
    Mitsuaki Katayama

    Unknown Point

    Mitsuaki Katayama. : compositeur, Mitsuaki Katayama (batterie), Kishio Kitahara (contrebasse), Kichiro Sugino (piano)
    Album J Jazz : Deep Modern Jazz From Japan 1969-1984 Label Bbe Records (BBE434CCD) Année 2018
  • 19h32
    Out of this world - KENNY BURRELL
    Kenny Burrell

    Out of This World

    Harold Alen. : compositeur, Johnny Mercer. : compositeur, Kenny Burrell (guitare), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Major Holley (contrebasse), Eddie Locke (batterie), Ray Barretto (conga)
    Album Bluesy Burrell Label Concord (0888072306585) Année 2008
  • 19h36
    Wawa by the Ocean - MARY LATTIMORE
    Mary Lattimore

    Wawa by the Ocean

    Mary Lattimore. : compositeur, Mary Lattimore (harpe)
    Album Collected Pieces : 2015-2020 Label Ghostly International Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 14 janvier 2022
59 min
Kiss : Billie Holiday, Clark Terry, Julien Tassin, Roy Haynes and more
émission suivante
mardi 18 janvier 2022
59 min
Rêveries : Josephine Baker, Sonny Rollins, Julien Brunetaud, Girls in Airports and more