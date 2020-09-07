Banzzaï
Lundi 7 septembre 2020
59 min

Plus fort que toi : Shirley Scott, Naïssam Jalal, Max Roach, Astrud Gilberto and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Plus fort que toi : Shirley Scott, Naïssam Jalal, Max Roach, Astrud Gilberto and more
Shirley Scott, © kuvo.org

Ce soir, c'est plus fort que nous, un rien nous fait basculer. Des chansons jamais chantées, des promesses d'éternité, des rois soudanais. Qu'il est doux parfois de se laisser gouverner.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    The seventh son - MOSE ALLISON
    Mose Allison

    The Seventh Son

    Willie Dixon. : compositeur, Mose Allison (piano, voix), Addison Farmer (contrebasse), Ronnie Free (batterie)
    Album Mose Allison Sings and Plays Label Prestige (CDJZD 007) Année 1991
  • 19h05
    It's alright with me - COLE PORTER
    Stan Getz

    It's Allright With Me

    Cole Porter. : compositeur, Stan Getz (saxophone ténor), Steve Kuhn (piano), John Neves (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)
    Album Getz at The Gate Label Verve Année 2019
  • 19h13
    Ponteio - ASTRUD GILBERTO
    Astrud Gilberto

    Ponteio

    Jose Carlos Capinan. : compositeur, Astrud Gilberto (voix), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Eumir Deodato (piano électrique, arrangements, direction), Sivuca (guitare), Sam Brown (guitare électrique), Toots Thielemans (harmonica), Ron Carter (basse), Emmanuel Green (flûte), George Marge (flûte), Hubert Laws (flûte), Airto Moreira (percussions)
    Album Astrud Gilberto With Stanley Turrentine Label Epic (EPC 4608372)
  • 19h18
    As long as you're living - MAX ROACH
    Max Roach

    As Long as You're Living

    Thomas Turrentine. : compositeur, Julian Priester. : compositeur, Max Roach (batterie), Tommy Turrentine (trompette), Julian Priester (trombone), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Bob Boswel (contrebasse)
    Album Quiet as it's Kept Label Verve (0602517995758) Année 2009
  • 19h23
    Think - SHIRLEY SCOTT
    Shirley Scott

    Think

    Loman Pauling. : compositeur, Shirley Scott (orgue), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Eric Gale (guitare électrique), Specs Powell (batterie)
    Album Atlantic Jazz : Soul Label Atlantic (781708-2) Année 1986
  • 19h33
    Doesn't matter anyway - JESSE HARRIS
    Jesse Harris

    Doesn't Matter Anyway

    Jesse Harris. : compositeur, Jesse Harris (voix, guitare), Hideaki Aomori (clarinette), CJ Camerieri (trompette, bugle), Michael Boschen (trombone), Bill Frisell (guitare électrique), Tony Scherr (basse), Kenny Wollesen (batterie)
    Album Songs never sung Label Secret Sun Année 2019
  • 19h35
    Parfois c'est plus fort que toi - NAISSAM JALAL & RHYTHMS OF RESISTANCE
    Naïssam Jalal & Rhythms Of Resistance

    Parfois c'est plus fort que toi

    Naïssam Jalal. : compositeur, Naïssam Jalal (flûte, nay, voix), Mehdi Chaïb (saxophones, darbouka), Karsten Hochapfel (guitare), Matyas Szandai (contrebasse), Francesco Pastacaldi (batterie)
    Album Osloob hayati Label Les Couleurs Du Son
L'équipe de l'émission :
