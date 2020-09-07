Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 7 septembre 2020
Plus fort que toi : Shirley Scott, Naïssam Jalal, Max Roach, Astrud Gilberto and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, c'est plus fort que nous, un rien nous fait basculer. Des chansons jamais chantées, des promesses d'éternité, des rois soudanais. Qu'il est doux parfois de se laisser gouverner.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Mose Allison
The Seventh SonWillie Dixon. : compositeur, Mose Allison (piano, voix), Addison Farmer (contrebasse), Ronnie Free (batterie)Album Mose Allison Sings and Plays Label Prestige (CDJZD 007) Année 1991
- 19h05Stan Getz
It's Allright With MeCole Porter. : compositeur, Stan Getz (saxophone ténor), Steve Kuhn (piano), John Neves (contrebasse), Roy Haynes (batterie)Album Getz at The Gate Label Verve Année 2019
- 19h13Astrud Gilberto
PonteioJose Carlos Capinan. : compositeur, Astrud Gilberto (voix), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Eumir Deodato (piano électrique, arrangements, direction), Sivuca (guitare), Sam Brown (guitare électrique), Toots Thielemans (harmonica), Ron Carter (basse), Emmanuel Green (flûte), George Marge (flûte), Hubert Laws (flûte), Airto Moreira (percussions)Album Astrud Gilberto With Stanley Turrentine Label Epic (EPC 4608372)
- 19h18Max Roach
As Long as You're LivingThomas Turrentine. : compositeur, Julian Priester. : compositeur, Max Roach (batterie), Tommy Turrentine (trompette), Julian Priester (trombone), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Bob Boswel (contrebasse)Album Quiet as it's Kept Label Verve (0602517995758) Année 2009
- 19h23Shirley Scott
ThinkLoman Pauling. : compositeur, Shirley Scott (orgue), Stanley Turrentine (saxophone ténor), Eric Gale (guitare électrique), Specs Powell (batterie)Album Atlantic Jazz : Soul Label Atlantic (781708-2) Année 1986
- 19h33Jesse Harris
Doesn't Matter AnywayJesse Harris. : compositeur, Jesse Harris (voix, guitare), Hideaki Aomori (clarinette), CJ Camerieri (trompette, bugle), Michael Boschen (trombone), Bill Frisell (guitare électrique), Tony Scherr (basse), Kenny Wollesen (batterie)Album Songs never sung Label Secret Sun Année 2019
- 19h35Naïssam Jalal & Rhythms Of Resistance
Parfois c'est plus fort que toiNaïssam Jalal. : compositeur, Naïssam Jalal (flûte, nay, voix), Mehdi Chaïb (saxophones, darbouka), Karsten Hochapfel (guitare), Matyas Szandai (contrebasse), Francesco Pastacaldi (batterie)Album Osloob hayati Label Les Couleurs Du Son
