Pluie d’amour : Camilla George, Brad Mehldau, Lee Morgan, Abdullah Ibrahim and more

Ce soir, pas besoin de parapluie : les gouttes d'eau qui tombent sur nos têtes sont remplies d'amour...

Programmation musicale

Lee Fields and The Expressions - It Rains Love

Single de 2019

Big Crown

Brad Mehldau - When It Rains

Album Largo

Warner

Eddie Gale - The Rain

Album Ghetto Music

Blue Note

Lee Morgan - The Gigolo

Album The Gigolo

Blue Note

Sarah Tandy - Nursery Rhyme

Album Infection in the Sentence

Jazz Re:freshed

Johnny Dyani, Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) - Namhanje

Album Echoes From Africa

Enja Records

Camilla George, Cherise Adams-Burnett - Tappin the Land Turtle

Album The People Could Fly

Unbuntu

Felbm - Samensmelten

Album Tape1 - Tape 2

Soundway