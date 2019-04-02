Banzzaï
Mardi 2 avril 2019
Pluie d’amour : Camilla George, Brad Mehldau, Lee Morgan, Abdullah Ibrahim and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Pluie d’amour : Camilla George, Brad Mehldau, Lee Morgan, Abdullah Ibrahim and more
Camilla George, © ubuntumanagementgroup.com

Ce soir, pas besoin de parapluie : les gouttes d'eau qui tombent sur nos têtes sont remplies d'amour...

Pluie d’amour
Programmation musicale

Lee Fields and The Expressions - It Rains Love
Single de 2019
Big Crown

Lee Fields and The Expressions - It Rains Love
Brad Mehldau - When It Rains
Album Largo
Warner

Largo
Eddie Gale - The Rain
 Album Ghetto Music
Blue Note

Ghetto Music
Lee Morgan - The Gigolo
Album The Gigolo
Blue Note

The Gigolo
Sarah Tandy - Nursery Rhyme
Album Infection in the Sentence
Jazz Re:freshed

Infection in the Sentence
Johnny Dyani, Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) - Namhanje
Album Echoes From Africa
Enja Records

Echoes From Africa
Camilla George, Cherise Adams-Burnett - Tappin the Land Turtle
Album The People Could Fly
Unbuntu

The People Could Fly
Felbm - Samensmelten
Album Tape1 - Tape 2
Soundway

Tape1 - Tape 2
