Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 2 avril 2019
Pluie d’amour : Camilla George, Brad Mehldau, Lee Morgan, Abdullah Ibrahim and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, pas besoin de parapluie : les gouttes d'eau qui tombent sur nos têtes sont remplies d'amour...
Lee Fields and The Expressions - It Rains Love
Single de 2019
Big Crown
Brad Mehldau - When It Rains
Album Largo
Warner
Eddie Gale - The Rain
Album Ghetto Music
Blue Note
Lee Morgan - The Gigolo
Album The Gigolo
Blue Note
Sarah Tandy - Nursery Rhyme
Album Infection in the Sentence
Jazz Re:freshed
Johnny Dyani, Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) - Namhanje
Album Echoes From Africa
Enja Records
Camilla George, Cherise Adams-Burnett - Tappin the Land Turtle
Album The People Could Fly
Unbuntu
Felbm - Samensmelten
Album Tape1 - Tape 2
Soundway
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
