Vendredi 24 septembre 2021
Plein air : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Myriam Alter, Alfa Mist, John Coltrane and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Inspirez, expirez. Ce soir dans l'air il y a ... des airs !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Up Above my Head I Hear Music in the AirTraditionnel. : compositeur, Sister Rosetta Tharpe (voix, guitare, arrangements), Marie Knight (voix), Sam Price Trio, Sam Price (piano), Pops Foster (contrebasse), Wallace Bishop (batterie)Album Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe / Intégrale vol. 2 1943-1947 Label Frémaux & Associés (FA 1302)
- 19h05Wallace Roney
Air DancingBuster Williams. : compositeur, Wallace Roney (trompette), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Ben Solomon (saxophones), Patrice Rushen (piano), Buster Williams (contrebasse), Lenny White (batterie)Album A Place in Time Label Highnote Records (HCD7295) Année 2016
- 19h11Web Web & Max Herre
Anikuba : The HeartMax Herre. : compositeur, Roberto di Gioia. : compositeur, Max Herre (wurlitzer, synthétiseurs, percussions), Yusef Lateef (voix), Roberto Di Gioia (claviers), Tony Lakatos (flûte, saxophone ténor), Christian Von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie)Album Web Max Label Compost Records Année 2021
- 19h18John Coltrane
You Leave Me BreathlessRalph Freed. : compositeur, Friedrich Hollaender. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Red Garland Trio, Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album Ballads 1956 - 1962 Label Chant Du Monde (CMJ874238285) Année 2015
- 19h25Michel Meis
Red Desert AirMichel Meis. : compositeur, Alisa Klein (trombone), Cédric Hanriot (piano, Rhodes), Stephan Goldbach (contrebasse), Michel Meis (batterie)Album Kaboom Label Double Moon (DMCHR71388) Année 2021
- 19h31Orchestre National De Jazz
Sense That You BreatheOlivier Benoît. : compositeur, Olivier Benoît (guitare), Maria Laura Baccarini (voix), Jean Dousteyssier (clarinettes), Alexandra Grimal (saxophone ténor), Hugues Mayot (saxophone alto), Fidel Fourneyron (trombone), Fabrice Martinez (trompette, bugle), Théo Ceccaldi (violon), Sophie Agnel (piano), Paul Brousseau (Fender Rhodes, synthétiseur basse), Sylvain Daniel (basse électrique), Eric Echampard (batterie, électroniques), Hans Petter Blad. : auteurAlbum Europa Oslo Label Onj Records (545444) Année 2017
- 19h39Wolfgang Haffner
LunaWolfgang Haffner. : compositeur, Andrew Lovell. : compositeur, Wolfgang Haffner (batterie, programmation), Bruno Müller (e-guitar), Shovell (voix, percussions), Eythor Gunnarsson (Fender Rhodes), Nicolas Fiszman (basse), Norbert Nagel (flûtes, clarinette), Mark Wyand (saxophone ténor), Sören Fischer (trombone)Album Heart of the Matter Label Act (9535-2) Année 2012
- 19h46Alfa Mist
BreatheAlfa Mist (claviers), Kaya Thomas-Dyke (basse électrique, voix), Johnny Woodham (trompette), Tobie Tripp (violon), Rudi Creswick (basse), Jamie Houghton (batterie)Album Antiphon
- 19h53Myriam Alter
Come With MeMyriam Alter. : compositeur, Jaques Morelenbaum (violoncelle), John Ruocco (clarinette), Pierre Vaiana (saxophone soprano), Salvatore Bonafede (piano), Greg Cohen (basse), Joey Baron (batterie)Album Where is There Label Enja (ENJ-9513 2) Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
