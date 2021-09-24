Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 24 septembre 2021
59 min

Plein air : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Myriam Alter, Alfa Mist, John Coltrane and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Plein air : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Myriam Alter, Alfa Mist, John Coltrane and more
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, © Getty / Chris Wave

Inspirez, expirez. Ce soir dans l'air il y a ... des airs !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Up above my head I hear music in the air - SISTER ROSETTA THARPE
    Sister Rosetta Tharpe

    Up Above my Head I Hear Music in the Air

    Traditionnel. : compositeur, Sister Rosetta Tharpe (voix, guitare, arrangements), Marie Knight (voix), Sam Price Trio, Sam Price (piano), Pops Foster (contrebasse), Wallace Bishop (batterie)
    Album Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe / Intégrale vol. 2 1943-1947 Label Frémaux & Associés (FA 1302)
  • 19h05
    Air dancing - WALLACE RONEY
    Wallace Roney

    Air Dancing

    Buster Williams. : compositeur, Wallace Roney (trompette), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Ben Solomon (saxophones), Patrice Rushen (piano), Buster Williams (contrebasse), Lenny White (batterie)
    Album A Place in Time Label Highnote Records (HCD7295) Année 2016
  • 19h11
    Anikuba : The Heart (feat. Yusef Lateef) - WEB WEB , YUSEF LATEEF
    Web Web & Max Herre

    Anikuba : The Heart

    Max Herre. : compositeur, Roberto di Gioia. : compositeur, Max Herre (wurlitzer, synthétiseurs, percussions), Yusef Lateef (voix), Roberto Di Gioia (claviers), Tony Lakatos (flûte, saxophone ténor), Christian Von Kaphengst (basse), Peter Gall (batterie)
    Album Web Max Label Compost Records Année 2021
  • 19h18
    You leave me breathless - JOHN COLTRANE, RED GARLAND TRIO
    John Coltrane

    You Leave Me Breathless

    Ralph Freed. : compositeur, Friedrich Hollaender. : compositeur, John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Red Garland Trio, Red Garland (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album Ballads 1956 - 1962 Label Chant Du Monde (CMJ874238285) Année 2015
  • 19h25
    Red desert air - MICHEL MEIS QUARTET
    Michel Meis

    Red Desert Air

    Michel Meis. : compositeur, Alisa Klein (trombone), Cédric Hanriot (piano, Rhodes), Stephan Goldbach (contrebasse), Michel Meis (batterie)
    Album Kaboom Label Double Moon (DMCHR71388) Année 2021
  • 19h31
    Sense that you breathe - ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE JAZZ, MARIA LAURA BACCARINI
    Orchestre National De Jazz

    Sense That You Breathe

    Olivier Benoît. : compositeur, Olivier Benoît (guitare), Maria Laura Baccarini (voix), Jean Dousteyssier (clarinettes), Alexandra Grimal (saxophone ténor), Hugues Mayot (saxophone alto), Fidel Fourneyron (trombone), Fabrice Martinez (trompette, bugle), Théo Ceccaldi (violon), Sophie Agnel (piano), Paul Brousseau (Fender Rhodes, synthétiseur basse), Sylvain Daniel (basse électrique), Eric Echampard (batterie, électroniques), Hans Petter Blad. : auteur
    Album Europa Oslo Label Onj Records (545444) Année 2017
  • 19h39
    Luna - WOLFGANG HAFFNER
    Wolfgang Haffner

    Luna

    Wolfgang Haffner. : compositeur, Andrew Lovell. : compositeur, Wolfgang Haffner (batterie, programmation), Bruno Müller (e-guitar), Shovell (voix, percussions), Eythor Gunnarsson (Fender Rhodes), Nicolas Fiszman (basse), Norbert Nagel (flûtes, clarinette), Mark Wyand (saxophone ténor), Sören Fischer (trombone)
    Album Heart of the Matter Label Act (9535-2) Année 2012
  • 19h46
    Breathe (Feat. Kaya Thomas-Dyke) - ALFA MIST
    Alfa Mist

    Breathe

    Alfa Mist (claviers), Kaya Thomas-Dyke (basse électrique, voix), Johnny Woodham (trompette), Tobie Tripp (violon), Rudi Creswick (basse), Jamie Houghton (batterie)
    Album Antiphon
  • 19h53
    Come with me - JAQUES MORELENBAUM
    Myriam Alter

    Come With Me

    Myriam Alter. : compositeur, Jaques Morelenbaum (violoncelle), John Ruocco (clarinette), Pierre Vaiana (saxophone soprano), Salvatore Bonafede (piano), Greg Cohen (basse), Joey Baron (batterie)
    Album Where is There Label Enja (ENJ-9513 2) Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 23 septembre 2021
59 min
Par les rivières : Aretha Franklin, Yaron Herman, Quincy Jones , Léon Phal and more
émission suivante
lundi 27 septembre 2021
59 min
Drôle de Bestiaire : Bumcello, Ibrahim Maalouf, Wayne Shorter, Dexter Gordon and more