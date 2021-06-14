Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Lundi 14 juin 2021
Ping Pong : Naïssam Jalal, Arnaud Dolmen, Art Blakey, Leonie Evans and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, notre swing rebondit, fait des flips, des effets. Et nous, on renvoie la balle. Hop ! C'est Banzzaï.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Louis Prima
John Ping PongLouis Prima (voix)Album Wild, Cool & Swingin' Label Capitol Année 1999
- 19h04Art Blakey, The Jazz Messengers
Ping-PongWayne Shorter. : compositeur, Art Blakey (batterie), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Reggie Workman (basse)Album Ugetsu Label Riverside (OJC20 090-2)
