Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 14 juin 2021
59 min

Ping Pong : Naïssam Jalal, Arnaud Dolmen, Art Blakey, Leonie Evans and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Naïssam Jalal, © Alexandre Lacombe

Ce soir, notre swing rebondit, fait des flips, des effets. Et nous, on renvoie la balle. Hop ! C'est Banzzaï.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    John ping pong (1999 digital remaster) - LOUIS PRIMA
    Louis Prima

    John Ping Pong

    Louis Prima (voix)
    Album Wild, Cool & Swingin' Label Capitol Année 1999
  • 19h04
    Ping-Pong - WAYNE SHORTER
    Art Blakey, The Jazz Messengers

    Ping-Pong

    Wayne Shorter. : compositeur, Art Blakey (batterie), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Reggie Workman (basse)
    Album Ugetsu Label Riverside (OJC20 090-2)
émission précédente
vendredi 11 juin 2021
59 min
C’est bon pour vous : Rosemary Clooney, Amaury Faye Trio, Art Farmer, The Chakachas and more
émission suivante
mardi 15 juin 2021
59 min
Dans les vagues : Aki Takase & Daniel Erdmann, Charles Lloyd, Jon Hendricks, Stephanie Nilles and more