Vendredi 6 septembre 2019
59 min

Ping Pong : Annie Ross, Daymé Arocena, Henri Texier, Michel Petrucciani, Barney Wilen and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ping Pong : Annie Ross, Daymé Arocena, Henri Texier, Michel Petrucciani, Barney Wilen and more
Annie Ross, © Getty / Metronome

Ce soir, on rebondit entre les notes d'Ella Fitzgerald, Art Blakey, Daymé Arocena et Michel Petrucciani. A nous de servir, à eux de jouer, à vous de gagner !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Deconstructing Harry : Twisted - GRAY , ANNIE ROSS
    Annie Ross

    Twisted

    Gray. : compositeur, Annie Ross. : compositeur, Annie Ross (voix), Teacho Wiltshire (piano), Ram Ramirez (orgue), Percy Heath (basse), Art Blakey (batterie)
    Album Bd Music Presents Woody Allen's Movies, Vol. 1 Label Bdmusic (78509) Année 2015
  • 19h05
    Ping-Pong - WAYNE SHORTER
    Art Blakey, The Jazz Messengers

    Ping-Pong

    Wayne Shorter. : compositeur, Art Blakey (batterie), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Reggie Workman (basse)
    Album Ugetsu Label Riverside (OJC20 090-2)
  • 19h13
    This here - BOBBY TIMMONS
    Lucky Thompson

    This Here

    Bobby Timmons. : compositeur, Lucky Thompson (saxophones), Barney Wilen (saxophones), Helmut Brandt (saxophone baryton), Bent Jaedig (saxophone ténor), Roland Kovac (piano), Larry Atwell (guitare), Jurgen Ehlers (contrebasse), Rudy Pronk (batterie)
    Album Four Brothers Label Sonorama (C-87)
  • 19h21
    Gardenia devil - BARNEY WILEN
    Barney Wilen

    Gardenia Devil

    Barney Wilen. : compositeur, Caroline De Bendern. : compositeur, Barney Wilen (saxophone ténor), Pierre Chaze (guitare électrique), Michel Graillier (piano électrique), Didier Léon (luth), Simon Boissezon (basse), Micheline Pelzer (batterie), Babeth Lamy (choeur), Caroline De Bendern (choeur), Laurence Apithi (choeur), Marva Broome (choeur)
    Album Moshi Label Mantra (035) Année 1972
  • 19h27
    Our tune - MICHEL PETRUCCIANI
    Michel Petrucciani

    Our Tune

    Michel Petrucciani. : compositeur, Michel Petrucciani (piano), Palle Danielsson (contrebasse), Eliot Zigmund (batterie)
    Album Pianism Label Blue Note (CDP 7462952) Année 1986
  • 19h35
    Armando's rhumba - CHICK COREA
    Chick Corea, The Spanish Heart Band

    Armando’s Rhumba

    Chick Corea. : compositeur, Chick Corea (piano), Marcus Gilmore (batterie), Carlitos Del Puerto (basse), Jorge Pardo (flûte, saxophone), Nino Josele (guitare), Steve Davis (trombone), Michael Rodriguez (trompette), Luisito Quintero (percussions)
    Album Antidote Label Concord Année 2019
  • 19h43
    Trilogia : Oya - DAYME AROCENA
    Daymé Arocena

    Trilogia : Oya

    Daymé Arocena. : compositeur, Daymé Arocena (voix, choeur), Jorge Luis Lagarza (piano, claviers, vocoder, choeur), Rafael Aldama (basse), Marcos Morales Valdés (batterie), Jose Carlos Sanchez (batterie)
    Album Sonocardiogram Label Brownswood (BWOOD0203CD) Année 2019
  • 19h47
    My funny valentine - RODGERS, HART
    Ella Fitzgerald

    My Funny Valentine

    Richard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorenz Hart . : compositeur, Ella Fitzgerald (voix), Buddy Bregman (direction)
    Album The Rodgers And Hart Songbook Volume 2 Label Verve (821580-2) Année 1985
  • 19h51
    Mâshala - BOJAN ZULFIKARPASIC
    Henri Texier

    Mâshala

    Henri Texier. : compositeur, Henri Texier (contrebasse), Bojan Zulfikarpasic (piano), Tony Rabeson (batterie)
    Album An Indian's Week Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6558)
