Vendredi 6 septembre 2019
Ping Pong : Annie Ross, Daymé Arocena, Henri Texier, Michel Petrucciani, Barney Wilen and more
Ce soir, on rebondit entre les notes d'Ella Fitzgerald, Art Blakey, Daymé Arocena et Michel Petrucciani. A nous de servir, à eux de jouer, à vous de gagner !
- 19h01Annie Ross
TwistedGray. : compositeur, Annie Ross. : compositeur, Annie Ross (voix), Teacho Wiltshire (piano), Ram Ramirez (orgue), Percy Heath (basse), Art Blakey (batterie)Album Bd Music Presents Woody Allen's Movies, Vol. 1 Label Bdmusic (78509) Année 2015
- 19h05Art Blakey, The Jazz Messengers
Ping-PongWayne Shorter. : compositeur, Art Blakey (batterie), Curtis Fuller (trombone), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Cedar Walton (piano), Reggie Workman (basse)Album Ugetsu Label Riverside (OJC20 090-2)
- 19h13Lucky Thompson
This HereBobby Timmons. : compositeur, Lucky Thompson (saxophones), Barney Wilen (saxophones), Helmut Brandt (saxophone baryton), Bent Jaedig (saxophone ténor), Roland Kovac (piano), Larry Atwell (guitare), Jurgen Ehlers (contrebasse), Rudy Pronk (batterie)Album Four Brothers Label Sonorama (C-87)
- 19h21Barney Wilen
Gardenia DevilBarney Wilen. : compositeur, Caroline De Bendern. : compositeur, Barney Wilen (saxophone ténor), Pierre Chaze (guitare électrique), Michel Graillier (piano électrique), Didier Léon (luth), Simon Boissezon (basse), Micheline Pelzer (batterie), Babeth Lamy (choeur), Caroline De Bendern (choeur), Laurence Apithi (choeur), Marva Broome (choeur)Album Moshi Label Mantra (035) Année 1972
- 19h27Michel Petrucciani
Our TuneMichel Petrucciani. : compositeur, Michel Petrucciani (piano), Palle Danielsson (contrebasse), Eliot Zigmund (batterie)Album Pianism Label Blue Note (CDP 7462952) Année 1986
- 19h35Chick Corea, The Spanish Heart Band
Armando’s RhumbaChick Corea. : compositeur, Chick Corea (piano), Marcus Gilmore (batterie), Carlitos Del Puerto (basse), Jorge Pardo (flûte, saxophone), Nino Josele (guitare), Steve Davis (trombone), Michael Rodriguez (trompette), Luisito Quintero (percussions)Album Antidote Label Concord Année 2019
- 19h43Daymé Arocena
Trilogia : OyaDaymé Arocena. : compositeur, Daymé Arocena (voix, choeur), Jorge Luis Lagarza (piano, claviers, vocoder, choeur), Rafael Aldama (basse), Marcos Morales Valdés (batterie), Jose Carlos Sanchez (batterie)Album Sonocardiogram Label Brownswood (BWOOD0203CD) Année 2019
- 19h47Ella Fitzgerald
My Funny ValentineRichard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorenz Hart . : compositeur, Ella Fitzgerald (voix), Buddy Bregman (direction)Album The Rodgers And Hart Songbook Volume 2 Label Verve (821580-2) Année 1985
- 19h51Henri Texier
MâshalaHenri Texier. : compositeur, Henri Texier (contrebasse), Bojan Zulfikarpasic (piano), Tony Rabeson (batterie)Album An Indian's Week Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6558)
