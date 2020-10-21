Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 21 octobre 2020
Petit à petit : Sharon Jones, Ahmad Jamal, Sergio Mendes, Tonbruket and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzai, il y a des menteurs, des voleurs... mais aussi des chants qui petit à petit, rendent les gens meilleurs.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Little by LittleSharon Jones (voix)Album Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Label Daptone
- 19h05Mal Waldron.compositeur
The TwisterGene Ammons All Stars, Gene Ammons, Gene Ammons (saxophone ténor), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Idrees Sulieman (trompette), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Mal Waldron (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album Jammin' in Hi-Fi With Gene Ammons Label Prestige Année 1957
- 19h18Marcos Valle
MentiraMarcos Valle. : compositeur, Paulo Sérgio Valle. : compositeur, Marcos Valle (voix, piano électrique), Jodé Roberto Bertrami (orgue Hammond), Alex Malheiros (basse), Ivan Conti (Mamão) (batterie), Azymuth, Zé Roberto (orchestration)Album The Essential Marcos Valle Label Mr Bongo (MRCDD003) Année 1995
- 19h23Ahmad Jamal
SuperstitionSteve Wonder. : compositeur, Richard Evans (arrangement). : compositeur, Ahmad Jamal (claviers), Richard Evans (direction)Album Move to Groove / The Best of 1970's Jazz - Funk Label Verve (525 797 2) Année 1995
- 19h27Marcos Valle.compositeur, Paulo Sérgio Valle.compositeur
Batucada (the Beat)Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66, Sergio Mendes (piano), John Pisano (guitare), Bob Matthews (contrebasse, voix), José Soares (percussions, voix), João Palma (batterie), Lani Hall (choeurs), Janis Hansen (choeurs)Album Look Around Label A&m (543515-2) Année 1967
- 19h30Marcos Valle
Os Grilos (Crickets Sing For Ana Maria)Marcos Valle. : compositeur, Paulo Sérgio Valle. : compositeur, Patricia AlviAlbum Blue Note Trip - Birds / Beats Label Blue Note
- 19h32Tonbruket
SinkadusDan Berglund (contrebasse), Johan Lindström (guitare, claviers), Martin Hederos (synthétiseur), Andreas Werliin (batterie), Ane Brun (voix)Album Forevergreens Label Act (98112ACT) Année 2016
- 19h40Bill Connors
MeltingBill Connors. : compositeur, Bill Connors (guitare), Jan Garbarek (saxophone soprano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie)Album Of Mist and Melting Label Ecm (ECM 1 120) Année 1978
- 19h51Khruangbin
The Man Who Took My SunglassesAndrew Wilkins. : compositeur, Laura Lee (basse), Mark Speer (guitare), Donald Johnson Jr. (batterie), Will Van Horn (pedal steel)Album The Universe Smiles Upon You Label Nighttimestories (ALNCD40) Année 2015
- 19h53Bennie Green
Soul Stirrin’Babs Gonzales. : compositeur, Bennie Green (trombone, voix), Gene Ammons (saxophone ténor), Billy Root (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Ike Isaacs (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie), Babs Gonzales (voix)Album Soul Stirrin’ Label Blue Note (8593812) Année 1997
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration