Mercredi 21 octobre 2020
59 min

Petit à petit : Sharon Jones, Ahmad Jamal, Sergio Mendes, Tonbruket and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Petit à petit : Sharon Jones, Ahmad Jamal, Sergio Mendes, Tonbruket and more
Sharon Jones, © Getty / C Flanigan

Ce soir dans Banzzai, il y a des menteurs, des voleurs... mais aussi des chants qui petit à petit, rendent les gens meilleurs.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Little by little - SHARON JONES & THE DAP-KINGS
    Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

    Little by Little

    Sharon Jones (voix)
    Album Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Label Daptone
  • 19h05
    The twister - GENE AMMONS
    Mal Waldron.compositeur

    The Twister

    Gene Ammons All Stars, Gene Ammons, Gene Ammons (saxophone ténor), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Idrees Sulieman (trompette), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Mal Waldron (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album Jammin' in Hi-Fi With Gene Ammons Label Prestige Année 1957
  • 19h18
    Mentira - MARCOS VALLE
    Marcos Valle

    Mentira

    Marcos Valle. : compositeur, Paulo Sérgio Valle. : compositeur, Marcos Valle (voix, piano électrique), Jodé Roberto Bertrami (orgue Hammond), Alex Malheiros (basse), Ivan Conti (Mamão) (batterie), Azymuth, Zé Roberto (orchestration)
    Album The Essential Marcos Valle Label Mr Bongo (MRCDD003) Année 1995
  • 19h23
    Superstition - AHMAD JAMAL
    Ahmad Jamal

    Superstition

    Steve Wonder. : compositeur, Richard Evans (arrangement). : compositeur, Ahmad Jamal (claviers), Richard Evans (direction)
    Album Move to Groove / The Best of 1970's Jazz - Funk Label Verve (525 797 2) Année 1995
  • 19h27
    Batucada (the beat) - MENDES SERGIO & BRASIL '66
    Marcos Valle.compositeur, Paulo Sérgio Valle.compositeur

    Batucada (the Beat)

    Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66, Sergio Mendes (piano), John Pisano (guitare), Bob Matthews (contrebasse, voix), José Soares (percussions, voix), João Palma (batterie), Lani Hall (choeurs), Janis Hansen (choeurs)
    Album Look Around Label A&m (543515-2) Année 1967
  • 19h30
    Os grilos (live) - MARCOS VALLE
    Marcos Valle

    Os Grilos (Crickets Sing For Ana Maria)

    Marcos Valle. : compositeur, Paulo Sérgio Valle. : compositeur, Patricia Alvi
    Album Blue Note Trip - Birds / Beats Label Blue Note
  • 19h32
    Sinkadus - TONBRUKET
    Tonbruket

    Sinkadus

    Dan Berglund (contrebasse), Johan Lindström (guitare, claviers), Martin Hederos (synthétiseur), Andreas Werliin (batterie), Ane Brun (voix)
    Album Forevergreens Label Act (98112ACT) Année 2016
  • 19h40
    Melting - BILL CONNORS
    Bill Connors

    Melting

    Bill Connors. : compositeur, Bill Connors (guitare), Jan Garbarek (saxophone soprano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie)
    Album Of Mist and Melting Label Ecm (ECM 1 120) Année 1978
  • 19h51
    The man who took my sunglasses - KHRUANGBIN
    Khruangbin

    The Man Who Took My Sunglasses

    Andrew Wilkins. : compositeur, Laura Lee (basse), Mark Speer (guitare), Donald Johnson Jr. (batterie), Will Van Horn (pedal steel)
    Album The Universe Smiles Upon You Label Nighttimestories (ALNCD40) Année 2015
  • 19h53
    Soul stirrin - BENNIE GREEN
    Bennie Green

    Soul Stirrin’

    Babs Gonzales. : compositeur, Bennie Green (trombone, voix), Gene Ammons (saxophone ténor), Billy Root (saxophone ténor), Sonny Clark (piano), Ike Isaacs (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie), Babs Gonzales (voix)
    Album Soul Stirrin’ Label Blue Note (8593812) Année 1997
L'équipe de l'émission :
