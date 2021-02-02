Banzzaï
Mardi 2 février 2021
59 min

Personne à aimer : Elise Caron, Jackie McLean, Laurent Coulondre, Rymden and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Edward Perraud & Elise Caron, © Edward Perraud

"Got Nobody to Love" chante Terry Timmons. En est-elle certaine ? A t-elle regardé en l'air ? A t-elle écouté le saxophone de Jackie McLean ? Senti les fleurs d'Andrew Ashong ? On va lui en trouver, de l'amour, à Terry Timmons.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Got nobody to love - TERRY TIMMONS
    Terry Timmons

    Got Nobody to Love

    Henry Jones. : compositeur, Terry Timmons (voix)
    Album Nova : Danse 1930-2020 Label Nova (3596973184825) Année 2014
  • 19h06
    I love you - JACKIE Mc LEAN
    Jackie McLean

    I Love You

    Cole Porter. : compositeur, Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Walter Jr Bishop Jr. (piano), Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
    Album Swing, Swang, Swingin' Label Blue Note (8565822) Année 1997
  • 19h10
    Flowers - ANDREW ASHONG , THEO PARRISH
    Andrew Ashong

    Flowers

    Theo Parrish, Andrew Ashong (voix)
    Album Flowers Label Sound Signature
  • 19h21
    Mirage - THE AWAKENING
    The Awakening

    Mirage

    Frank Gordon. : compositeur, Frank Gordon (trompette), Steve Galloway (trombone), Richard (Ari) Brown (saxophone ténor), Ken Chaney (piano électrique), Reggie Willis (basse), Arlington Davis Jr. (batterie), Drasheer Khalid (percussions)
    Album Theo Parrish's Black Jazz Signature Label Blackjazz (SDGBJ1303) Année 1972
  • 19h29
    Terminal one - RYMDEN
    Rymden

    Terminal One

    Rymden. : compositeur, Rymden, Bugge Wesseltoft (piano), Dan Berglund (contrebasse, électroniques), Magnus Oström (batterie, percussions)
    Album Space Sailors Label Jazzland Année 2020
  • 19h36
    Tide of trepidation - ESBJORN SVENSSON TRIO (E.S.T.)
    Esbjörn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.)

    Tide of Trepidation

    Esbjörn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.). : compositeur, Esbjörn Svensson (piano), Dan Berglund (contrebasse), Magnus Öström (batterie)
    Album e.s.t. Live in London Label Act (ACT9042-2) Année 2018
  • 19h45
    Looking up - LAURENT COULONDRE
    Laurent Coulondre

    Looking Up

    Michel Petrucciani. : compositeur, Laurent Coulondre (arrangements). : compositeur, Laurent Coulondre (piano, orgue), Jérémy Bruyère (contrebasse), André Ceccarelli (batterie)
    Album Michel on My Mind Label Neworld Année 2019
