Mardi 2 février 2021
Personne à aimer : Elise Caron, Jackie McLean, Laurent Coulondre, Rymden and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"Got Nobody to Love" chante Terry Timmons. En est-elle certaine ? A t-elle regardé en l'air ? A t-elle écouté le saxophone de Jackie McLean ? Senti les fleurs d'Andrew Ashong ? On va lui en trouver, de l'amour, à Terry Timmons.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Terry Timmons
Got Nobody to LoveHenry Jones. : compositeur, Terry Timmons (voix)Album Nova : Danse 1930-2020 Label Nova (3596973184825) Année 2014
- 19h06Jackie McLean
I Love YouCole Porter. : compositeur, Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Walter Jr Bishop Jr. (piano), Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)Album Swing, Swang, Swingin' Label Blue Note (8565822) Année 1997
- 19h10Andrew Ashong
FlowersTheo Parrish, Andrew Ashong (voix)Album Flowers Label Sound Signature
- 19h21The Awakening
MirageFrank Gordon. : compositeur, Frank Gordon (trompette), Steve Galloway (trombone), Richard (Ari) Brown (saxophone ténor), Ken Chaney (piano électrique), Reggie Willis (basse), Arlington Davis Jr. (batterie), Drasheer Khalid (percussions)Album Theo Parrish's Black Jazz Signature Label Blackjazz (SDGBJ1303) Année 1972
- 19h29Rymden
Terminal OneRymden. : compositeur, Rymden, Bugge Wesseltoft (piano), Dan Berglund (contrebasse, électroniques), Magnus Oström (batterie, percussions)Album Space Sailors Label Jazzland Année 2020
- 19h36Esbjörn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.)
Tide of TrepidationEsbjörn Svensson Trio (e.s.t.). : compositeur, Esbjörn Svensson (piano), Dan Berglund (contrebasse), Magnus Öström (batterie)Album e.s.t. Live in London Label Act (ACT9042-2) Année 2018
- 19h45Laurent Coulondre
Looking UpMichel Petrucciani. : compositeur, Laurent Coulondre (arrangements). : compositeur, Laurent Coulondre (piano, orgue), Jérémy Bruyère (contrebasse), André Ceccarelli (batterie)Album Michel on My Mind Label Neworld Année 2019
