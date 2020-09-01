Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 1 septembre 2020
Perles précieuses : Tineke Postma, Carla Bley, ONJ, Nduduzo Makhathini, Lorez Alexandria and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous sondons les eaux. Dans notre pêche, des perles de Cuba, des chants de sirènes, des notes des profondeurs pour nous rafraîchir le coeur...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Lorez Alexandria
One O’Clock JumpCount Basie. : compositeur, King's Fleming's Quintette, Lorez Alexandria (voix), King Fleming (piano, voix), John Neely (saxophone ténor), Russell Williams (contrebasse), voix), Aubrie Jones (batterie, voix)Album Lorez Alexandria on King 1957-1959 Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD979) Année 2019
- 19h05Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis
Lester Leaps InLester Young. : compositeur, Arthur Edgehill (batterie), Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), Buddy Tate (saxophone ténor), Eddie Davis (saxophone ténor), Arnett Cobb (saxophone ténor), Shirley Scott (orgue), George Duvivier (contrebasse)Album Very Saxy Label Bel-Air (331005) Année 1960
- 19h11Manuel Anoyvega Moracompositeur, Manuel Anoyvega Mora
Cuba Cuba ! Perla PreciosaManuel Anoyvega Mora (piano), Guillaume Naturel (flûte), Pierre Guillemant (contrebasse), Abraham Mansfarroll (batterie), Inor Sotolongo (percussions)Album Cuba Cuba Label Fo Feo Productions (0823309) Année 2019
- 19h19Elvin Jones
La FiestaChick Corea. : compositeur, Elvin Jones (batterie), Chick Corea (piano), Jan Hammer (piano), Gene Perla (basse), Yoshiaki Masuo (guitare), Joe Farrell (saxophone ténor, flûte), Dave Liebman (saxophone soprano), Steve Grossman (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Don Alias (conga)Album Merry-Go-Round Label Blue Note (BST84414) Année 1972
- 19h24Carla Bley
Songs of the Eternal Waiting of CanuteCarla Bley. : compositeur, Lew Soloff (trompette), Jens Winther (trompette), Frank Lacy (bugle), Gary Valente (trombone), Bob Stewart (tuba), Daniel Beaussier (hautbois, flûte), Wolfgang Pushnig (saxophones), Andy Sheppard (saxophones), Christof Lauer (saxophones), Roberto Ottini (saxophones), Karen Mantler (harmonica, orgue, vibraphone, chimes), Carla BLey (piano, direction), Steve Swallow (basse), Buddy Williams (batterie), Don Alias (percussions)Album Fleur carnivore Label Watt Records (839662-2) Année 1999
- 19h35Tineke Postma
FreyaTineke Postma. : compositeur, Tineke Postma (saxophone alto), Ralph Alessi (trompette), Kris Davis (piano), Matt Brewer (basse), Dan Weiss (batterie)Album Freya Label Edition (EDN1150) Année 2020
- 19h40Orchestre National De Jazz
ShipbuildingDeclan McManus. : compositeur, Clive Langer. : compositeur, Vincent Artaud (arrangements). : compositeur, Daniel Yvinec (direction), Yael Naim (voix), Hugues Mayot (saxophone alto, saxophone soprano), Sylvain Bardiau (trompette, bugle), Guillaume Poncelet (trompette, bugle), Rémi Dumoulin (saxophones, clarinette), Antonin-Tri Hoang (saxophones, clarinette), Matthieu Metzger (saxophones, clarinette), Joce Mienniel (flûte), Pierre Perchaud (guitare), Eve Risser (piano, piano préparé), Vincent Lafont (claviers), Sylvain Daniel (basse), Yoann Serra (batterie)Album Concert anniversaire 30 ans Label Onj Records (4644444) Année 2018
- 19h47Orchestre National De Jazz
A Part of Me, Part 2Didier Levallet. : compositeur, Jeanne Lee. : compositeur, Didier Levallet (direction, contrebasse), Jeanne Lee (voix), Richard Foy (saxophone baryton), Harry Beckett (trompette, bugle), Michel Feugère (trompette, bugle), Nicolas Folmer (trompette, bugle), Lionel Surin (cor), Phil Abraham (trombone), Yves Robert (trombone), Chris Biscoe (saxophone alto, clarinette alto), Frédéric Couderc (saxophones, clarinette), Jean-Rémi Guédon (saxophone ténor), Serge Lazarevitcvh (guitare), Sophia Domancich (piano), François Laizeau (batterie, canal gauche), Ramon Lopez (batterie, canal droit)Album Deep feelings Label Evidence (EVCD 2030) Année 2000
- 19h52Nduduzo Makhathini
IndawuNduduzo Makhathini. : compositeur, Nduduzo Makhathini (piano), Ndabo Zulu (trompette), Logan Richardson (saxophone alto), Linda Sikhakhane (saxophone ténor), Zwelakhe-Duma Bell Le Pere (contrebasse), Ayanda Sikade (batterie), Omagugu Makhathini (choeur), Nailah Makhathini (choeur)Album Modes of Communication : Letters From the Underworlds Label Universal Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
