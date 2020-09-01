Perles précieuses : Tineke Postma, Carla Bley, ONJ, Nduduzo Makhathini, Lorez Alexandria and more

Nduduzo Makhathini

Indawu

Nduduzo Makhathini. : compositeur, Nduduzo Makhathini (piano), Ndabo Zulu (trompette), Logan Richardson (saxophone alto), Linda Sikhakhane (saxophone ténor), Zwelakhe-Duma Bell Le Pere (contrebasse), Ayanda Sikade (batterie), Omagugu Makhathini (choeur), Nailah Makhathini (choeur)