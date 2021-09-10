Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 10 septembre 2021
59 min

Perdus : Derya Yildirim, Charlie Haden, Horace Silver, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Perdus : Derya Yildirim, Charlie Haden, Horace Silver, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp and more
Derya Yildirim, © Getty / Burak Cingi

Qu'on soit perdu ou qu'on ait le blues, qu'on soit triste ou paniqué, la musique est toujours là, prête à aider...

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Boogie blues - ANITA O' DAY, THE GARY McFARLAND ORCHESTRA
    Anita O' Day

    Boogie Blues

    Gene Krupa. : compositeur, Ray Biondi. : compositeur, Anita O'Day (voix), The Gary McFarland Orchestra, Bernie Glow (trompette), Herb Pomeroy (trompette), Doc Severinsen (trompette), Bob Brookmeyer (trombone), Billy Byers (trombone), Willie Dennis (trombone), Walter Levinsky (saxophone alto, clarinette), Phil Woods (saxophone alto, clarinette), Jerome Richardson (saxophone ténor), Zoot Sims (saxophone ténor), Hank Jones (piano), Barry Galbraith (guitare), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie)
    Album All the Sad Young Men Label Verve (517 065-2) Année 1961
  • 19h06
    Senor blues - HORACE SILVER QUINTET
    Horace Silver Quintet

    Señor Blues

    Horace Silver. : compositeur, Horace Silver (piano), Donald Byrd (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)
    Album Six Pieces of Silver Label Blue Note (BLP 1 539) Année 1956
  • 19h13
    Beginning - ORCHESTRE TOUT PUISSANT MARCEL DUCHAMP
    Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp

    Beginning

    Vincent Bertholet. : compositeur, Vincent Bertholet (contrebasse, voix), Aida Diop (marimba, voix), Giff (trombone), Guillaume Lantonnet (percussions, batterie, voix), Thomas Levier (alto), Naomi Mabanda (violoncelle, voix), Liz Moscarola (violon, voix), Gilles Poizat (buggle), Maël Salètes (guitare, voix), Titi (guitare, voix), Gabriel Valtchev (batterie)
    Album We're Ok But We're Lost Anyway Label Bongo Joe (BJR073) Année 2021
  • 19h20
    The trip - DERYA YILDIRIM , GRUP SIMSEK
    Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek

    The Trip

    Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek. : compositeur, Derya Yildirim (baglama), Greta Eacott (batterie, percussions), Antonin Voyant (guitare, guitare basse, flûte), Graham Mushnik (orgue, synthétiseurà
    Album Dost 1 Label Bongo Joe Année 2021
  • 19h24
    Une chiée (feat. Philippe Beaudin & Jérémi Roy) - MISC
    Misc

    Une chiée

    Misc. : compositeur, Jérôme Beaulieu (piano, synthétiseurs), Simon Pagé (contrebasse, basse électrique), William Côté (batterie), Philippe Beaudin (percussions), Jérémi Roy (baglama)
    Album Partager l'ambulance Label Bonsound Année 2021
  • 19h33
    Maracatu - CHARLIE HADEN, EGBERTO GISMONTI
    Charlie Haden & Egberto Gismonti

    Maracatú

    Egberto Gismonti. : compositeur, Egberto Gismonti (piano), Charlie Haden (contrebasse)
    Album In Montreal Label Ecm (543813-2) Année 2001
  • 19h42
    Global (live extended) - BIG IN JAZZ COLLECTIVE
    Big In Jazz Collective

    Global (Live Extended)

    Big In Jazz Collective. : compositeur, Jowee Omicil (saxophones), Ludovic Louis (trompette, voix), Ralph Lavital (guitare électrique), Yann Négrit (guitare, voix), Maher Beauroy (piano, voix), Stéphane Castry (basse), Tilo Bertholo (batterie), Sonny Troupé (batterie)
    Album Global Label Autoproduction Année 2021
  • 19h50
    La chandelle - EUGENE MONA
    Eugène Mona

    La chandelle

    Eugène Mona. : compositeur, Eugène Mona (voix, flûte)
    Album Eugène Mona/1975-1978/Vol 1 Label Hibiscus (88050-2)
  • 19h55
    Descarga cubana - CAL TJADER
    Cal Tjader

    Descarga cubana

    Osvaldo Estivill. : compositeur, Cal Tjader (vibraphone), Jerry Dodgion (flûte), Seldon Powell (flûte), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Chick Corea (piano), Attila Zoller (guitare électrique), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Bobby Rodriguez (contrebasse), Calos 'Patato' Valdez (conga), José Mangual (timbales), Victor Pantoja (percussions), Grady Tate (batterie)
    Album Soul Burst Label Verve (557446 2) Année 1966
L'équipe de l'émission :
