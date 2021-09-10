Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 10 septembre 2021
Perdus : Derya Yildirim, Charlie Haden, Horace Silver, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qu'on soit perdu ou qu'on ait le blues, qu'on soit triste ou paniqué, la musique est toujours là, prête à aider...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Anita O' Day
Boogie BluesGene Krupa. : compositeur, Ray Biondi. : compositeur, Anita O'Day (voix), The Gary McFarland Orchestra, Bernie Glow (trompette), Herb Pomeroy (trompette), Doc Severinsen (trompette), Bob Brookmeyer (trombone), Billy Byers (trombone), Willie Dennis (trombone), Walter Levinsky (saxophone alto, clarinette), Phil Woods (saxophone alto, clarinette), Jerome Richardson (saxophone ténor), Zoot Sims (saxophone ténor), Hank Jones (piano), Barry Galbraith (guitare), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Mel Lewis (batterie)Album All the Sad Young Men Label Verve (517 065-2) Année 1961
- 19h06Horace Silver Quintet
Señor BluesHorace Silver. : compositeur, Horace Silver (piano), Donald Byrd (trompette), Hank Mobley (saxophone ténor), Doug Watkins (contrebasse), Louis Hayes (batterie)Album Six Pieces of Silver Label Blue Note (BLP 1 539) Année 1956
- 19h13Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp
BeginningVincent Bertholet. : compositeur, Vincent Bertholet (contrebasse, voix), Aida Diop (marimba, voix), Giff (trombone), Guillaume Lantonnet (percussions, batterie, voix), Thomas Levier (alto), Naomi Mabanda (violoncelle, voix), Liz Moscarola (violon, voix), Gilles Poizat (buggle), Maël Salètes (guitare, voix), Titi (guitare, voix), Gabriel Valtchev (batterie)Album We're Ok But We're Lost Anyway Label Bongo Joe (BJR073) Année 2021
- 19h20Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek
The TripDerya Yildirim & Grup Simsek. : compositeur, Derya Yildirim (baglama), Greta Eacott (batterie, percussions), Antonin Voyant (guitare, guitare basse, flûte), Graham Mushnik (orgue, synthétiseuràAlbum Dost 1 Label Bongo Joe Année 2021
- 19h24Misc
Une chiéeMisc. : compositeur, Jérôme Beaulieu (piano, synthétiseurs), Simon Pagé (contrebasse, basse électrique), William Côté (batterie), Philippe Beaudin (percussions), Jérémi Roy (baglama)Album Partager l'ambulance Label Bonsound Année 2021
- 19h33Charlie Haden & Egberto Gismonti
MaracatúEgberto Gismonti. : compositeur, Egberto Gismonti (piano), Charlie Haden (contrebasse)Album In Montreal Label Ecm (543813-2) Année 2001
- 19h42Big In Jazz Collective
Global (Live Extended)Big In Jazz Collective. : compositeur, Jowee Omicil (saxophones), Ludovic Louis (trompette, voix), Ralph Lavital (guitare électrique), Yann Négrit (guitare, voix), Maher Beauroy (piano, voix), Stéphane Castry (basse), Tilo Bertholo (batterie), Sonny Troupé (batterie)Album Global Label Autoproduction Année 2021
- 19h50Eugène Mona
La chandelleEugène Mona. : compositeur, Eugène Mona (voix, flûte)Album Eugène Mona/1975-1978/Vol 1 Label Hibiscus (88050-2)
- 19h55Cal Tjader
Descarga cubanaOsvaldo Estivill. : compositeur, Cal Tjader (vibraphone), Jerry Dodgion (flûte), Seldon Powell (flûte), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Chick Corea (piano), Attila Zoller (guitare électrique), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Bobby Rodriguez (contrebasse), Calos 'Patato' Valdez (conga), José Mangual (timbales), Victor Pantoja (percussions), Grady Tate (batterie)Album Soul Burst Label Verve (557446 2) Année 1966
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 9 septembre 2021