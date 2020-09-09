Passion Harlem : Anita O’Day, Ibrahim Maalouf, Horace Silver, Ray Barretto and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, nous sommes des loups, et notre terrain de jeu, c'est Harlem. Dans sa faune majestueuse, ses nuits sombres, ses parfums latins, nous trouverons forcément de quoi nous réchauffer.

Programmatin musicale

Anita O’Day - Harlem on Parade (Benny Carter, Redd Evans)

Album BD Music Presents Anita O’Day

Gene Krupa & His Orchestra, Anita O'Day (voix), Roy Elridge (trompette), Jimmy Milione (saxophone ténor),

BD Music

Ibrahim Maalouf, Irving Acao - Harlem (Ibrahim Maalouf)

Album S3NS

Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), Irving Acao (saxophone ténor), Alexis Bourgignon (trompette), Yacha Berdah (trompette), Renaud Gensane (trompette), Michael Joussein (trombone basse), Guillaume Naturel (saxophone baryton)François Delporte (guitare), Frank Woeste (Fender Rhodes), Zachary Ostroff (basse) Stéphane Galland (batterie), Abraham Mansfarroll (percussions)

Mister Ibe

Gary Bartz, Maisha - Harlem to Haarlem

Album Night Dreamer Direct-to-Disc Sessions

Gary Bartz (saxophone soprano), Jake Long (batterie), Axel Kaner-Lidstrom (trompette), Shirley Tetteh (guitare électrique), Al McSween (claviers), Twm Dylan (basse)

Night Dreamer

Gary Bartz Ntu Troop - Celestial Blues (Andy Bey)

Album Harlem Bush Music : Uhuru

Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Andy Bey (voix), Ron Carter (basse), Harold White (batterie), Nat Bettis (percussions)

Milestone

Herbie Hancock - Harlem in Havana (Joni Mitchell)

Album River : The Joni Letters - Expanded Edition

Herbie Hancock (piano), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Dave Holland (basse), Vinnie Colaiuta (batterie)

Verve

Horace Silver - Que Pasa (Horace Silver)

Album Song for My Father

Carmell Jones (trompette, Joe Hernderson (saxophone ténor), Horace Silver (piano), Teddy Smith (basse), Roger Humpries (batterie)

Blue Note

Ray Barretto - O Elefante (Ray Barretto, Roberto Rodríguez)

Compilation El Barrio : Sounds From The Spanish Harlem Streets

Fania

Coleman Hawkins - I Wanna Go Back to Harlem (Jack Bulterman)

Single de 1937

Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), George Van Helvoirt (trompette), Jack Bulterman (trompette), Sal Doof (saxophone alto), Wim Poppink (saxophones), André Van Der Ouderaa (clarinette), Fritz Reinders (guitare), Nico De Rooy (piano), Jack Pet (contrebasse), Kees Kranenburg (batterie)

Decca

Junior Mance - Harlem Lullaby (Junior Mance)

Album Harlem Lullaby

Junior Mance (piano), Bob Cunningham (contrebasse), Alan Dawson (batterie)

Atlantic

Ivie Anderson - It Was a Sad Night in Harlem (Al Lewis, Helmy Kresa)

Album Duke Ellington Presents Ivie Anderson

Ivie Anderson (voix), Duke Ellington & His Famous Orchestra

Columbia