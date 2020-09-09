Passion Harlem : Anita O’Day, Ibrahim Maalouf, Horace Silver, Ray Barretto and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous sommes des loups, et notre terrain de jeu, c'est Harlem. Dans sa faune majestueuse, ses nuits sombres, ses parfums latins, nous trouverons forcément de quoi nous réchauffer.
Programmatin musicale
Anita O’Day - Harlem on Parade (Benny Carter, Redd Evans)
Album BD Music Presents Anita O’Day
Gene Krupa & His Orchestra, Anita O'Day (voix), Roy Elridge (trompette), Jimmy Milione (saxophone ténor),
BD Music
Ibrahim Maalouf, Irving Acao - Harlem (Ibrahim Maalouf)
Album S3NS
Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette), Irving Acao (saxophone ténor), Alexis Bourgignon (trompette), Yacha Berdah (trompette), Renaud Gensane (trompette), Michael Joussein (trombone basse), Guillaume Naturel (saxophone baryton)François Delporte (guitare), Frank Woeste (Fender Rhodes), Zachary Ostroff (basse) Stéphane Galland (batterie), Abraham Mansfarroll (percussions)
Mister Ibe
Gary Bartz, Maisha - Harlem to Haarlem
Album Night Dreamer Direct-to-Disc Sessions
Gary Bartz (saxophone soprano), Jake Long (batterie), Axel Kaner-Lidstrom (trompette), Shirley Tetteh (guitare électrique), Al McSween (claviers), Twm Dylan (basse)
Night Dreamer
Gary Bartz Ntu Troop - Celestial Blues (Andy Bey)
Album Harlem Bush Music : Uhuru
Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Andy Bey (voix), Ron Carter (basse), Harold White (batterie), Nat Bettis (percussions)
Milestone
Herbie Hancock - Harlem in Havana (Joni Mitchell)
Album River : The Joni Letters - Expanded Edition
Herbie Hancock (piano), Wayne Shorter (saxophone ténor), Dave Holland (basse), Vinnie Colaiuta (batterie)
Verve
Horace Silver - Que Pasa (Horace Silver)
Album Song for My Father
Carmell Jones (trompette, Joe Hernderson (saxophone ténor), Horace Silver (piano), Teddy Smith (basse), Roger Humpries (batterie)
Blue Note
Ray Barretto - O Elefante (Ray Barretto, Roberto Rodríguez)
Compilation El Barrio : Sounds From The Spanish Harlem Streets
Fania
Coleman Hawkins - I Wanna Go Back to Harlem (Jack Bulterman)
Single de 1937
Coleman Hawkins (saxophone ténor), George Van Helvoirt (trompette), Jack Bulterman (trompette), Sal Doof (saxophone alto), Wim Poppink (saxophones), André Van Der Ouderaa (clarinette), Fritz Reinders (guitare), Nico De Rooy (piano), Jack Pet (contrebasse), Kees Kranenburg (batterie)
Decca
Junior Mance - Harlem Lullaby (Junior Mance)
Album Harlem Lullaby
Junior Mance (piano), Bob Cunningham (contrebasse), Alan Dawson (batterie)
Atlantic
Ivie Anderson - It Was a Sad Night in Harlem (Al Lewis, Helmy Kresa)
Album Duke Ellington Presents Ivie Anderson
Ivie Anderson (voix), Duke Ellington & His Famous Orchestra
Columbia
