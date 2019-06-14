Programmation musicale
Vendredi 14 juin 2019
Passer les frontières : Lou Tavano, Aldo Romano, McCoy Tyner, Philip Catherine and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qu'y a-t'il, de l'autre côté de la frontière ? Des histoires à vivre ? Des fantômes ? Des lendemains meilleurs ? Des regrets, des bleus à l'âme, des espoirs évanouis ? Le seul moyen de le savoir, c'est de traverser.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00The Jonah Jones Quartet
South of the BorderJimmy Kennedy : compositeur, Michael Carr : compositeur, Jonah Jones (trompette, voix), Teddy Brannon (piano), John Brown (contrebasse), George Foster (batterie)Album Swingin' Round The World Label Capitol (T1237) Année 1959
- 19h04Johnny Hammond
It’s Too LateCarole King : compositeur, Toni Stern : compositeur, Johnny Hammond (orgue), Hank Crawford (saxophone alto), Grover Washington Jr. (saxophone ténor), Eric Gale (guitare), Billy Cobham (batterie), Airto Moreira (percussions), Danny Moore (trompette), Johnny Williams (Fender basse)Album Breakout Label Cti Records (5051682) Année 2001
- 19h15Aldo Romano.compositeur
ElsaBex Romano Catherine, Emmanuel Bex (orgue Hammond), Philip Catherine (guitare), Aldo Romano (batterie)Album La Belle Vie Label Sunset (SUN025) Année 2018
- 19h22Philip Catherine
JanetPhilip Catherine. : compositeur, Philip Catherine (guitare), Charlie Mariano (flûte en bambou), Nicolas Fiszman (guitare, basse électrique), Trilok Gurtu (percussions, tabla, cymbales)Album End Of August Label Warner Music (0190295857097/4) Année 2017
- 19h31Lou Tavano
Afro Blue (Bali Hues)Mongo Santamaria : compositeur, Oscar Brown : compositeur, Lou Tavano (voix), Alexey Asantcheeff (piano), Arno De Casanove (trompette), Maxime Berton (saxophones), Alexandre Perrot (contrebasse), Ariel Tessier (batterie)Album For You Label Act (9733-2 ACT) Année 2016
- 19h38Langston Hughes
The weary bluesLangston Hughes. : compositeur, Langston Hughes (voix), Leonard Feather (piano)Album The Poetry And Jazz Of Langston Hughes Label Resurfaced Année 2011
- 19h41Hal Singer, Jef Gilson
Garvey’s StrutHal Singer. : compositeur, Hal Singer (saxophone ténor), Jef Gilson (piano), Jacky Samson (basse), Frank Raholison (batterie)Album Soul Of Africa Label Kindred Spirits (KSRE 3 CD) Année 2008
- 19h48Dwight Trible
Tomorrow Never KnowsJohn Lennon : compositeur, Paul Mccartney : compositeur, Dwight Trible (voix), Kamasi Washington (saxophone ténor), Mark de Clive-Lowe (piano), John B. Williams (contrebasse), Ramses Rodriguez (batterie), Maia (harpe), Miguel Atwood-Ferguson (alto), Derf Reklaw (percussion), Carlos Nino (percussions)Album Mothership Label Gearbox Records (BG1552CD) Année 2019
