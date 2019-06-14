Banzzaï
Jazz
Vendredi 14 juin 2019
59 min

Passer les frontières : Lou Tavano, Aldo Romano, McCoy Tyner, Philip Catherine and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Lou Tavano, © Getty / Paul Charbit

Qu'y a-t'il, de l'autre côté de la frontière ? Des histoires à vivre ? Des fantômes ? Des lendemains meilleurs ? Des regrets, des bleus à l'âme, des espoirs évanouis ? Le seul moyen de le savoir, c'est de traverser.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    South of the border - JONAH JONES
    The Jonah Jones Quartet

    South of the Border

    Jimmy Kennedy : compositeur, Michael Carr : compositeur, Jonah Jones (trompette, voix), Teddy Brannon (piano), John Brown (contrebasse), George Foster (batterie)
    Album Swingin' Round The World Label Capitol (T1237) Année 1959
  • 19h04
    It's too late - JOHNNY HAMMOND
    Johnny Hammond

    It’s Too Late

    Carole King : compositeur, Toni Stern : compositeur, Johnny Hammond (orgue), Hank Crawford (saxophone alto), Grover Washington Jr. (saxophone ténor), Eric Gale (guitare), Billy Cobham (batterie), Airto Moreira (percussions), Danny Moore (trompette), Johnny Williams (Fender basse)
    Album Breakout Label Cti Records (5051682) Année 2001
  • 19h15
    Elsa - EMMANUEL BEX
    Aldo Romano.compositeur

    Elsa

    Bex Romano Catherine, Emmanuel Bex (orgue Hammond), Philip Catherine (guitare), Aldo Romano (batterie)
    Album La Belle Vie Label Sunset (SUN025) Année 2018
  • 19h22
    Janet - PHILIP CATHERINE
    Philip Catherine

    Janet

    Philip Catherine. : compositeur, Philip Catherine (guitare), Charlie Mariano (flûte en bambou), Nicolas Fiszman (guitare, basse électrique), Trilok Gurtu (percussions, tabla, cymbales)
    Album End Of August Label Warner Music (0190295857097/4) Année 2017
  • 19h31
    Afro blue (Bali Hues) - LOU TAVANO
    Lou Tavano

    Afro Blue (Bali Hues)

    Mongo Santamaria : compositeur, Oscar Brown : compositeur, Lou Tavano (voix), Alexey Asantcheeff (piano), Arno De Casanove (trompette), Maxime Berton (saxophones), Alexandre Perrot (contrebasse), Ariel Tessier (batterie)
    Album For You Label Act (9733-2 ACT) Année 2016
  • 19h38
    The weary blues - LANGSTON HUGHES
    Langston Hughes

    The weary blues

    Langston Hughes. : compositeur, Langston Hughes (voix), Leonard Feather (piano)
    Album The Poetry And Jazz Of Langston Hughes Label Resurfaced Année 2011
  • 19h41
    Garvey's strut - HAL SINGER
    Hal Singer, Jef Gilson

    Garvey’s Strut

    Hal Singer. : compositeur, Hal Singer (saxophone ténor), Jef Gilson (piano), Jacky Samson (basse), Frank Raholison (batterie)
    Album Soul Of Africa Label Kindred Spirits (KSRE 3 CD) Année 2008
  • 19h48
    Tomorrow never knows - DWIGHT TRIBLE
    Dwight Trible

    Tomorrow Never Knows

    John Lennon : compositeur, Paul Mccartney : compositeur, Dwight Trible (voix), Kamasi Washington (saxophone ténor), Mark de Clive-Lowe (piano), John B. Williams (contrebasse), Ramses Rodriguez (batterie), Maia (harpe), Miguel Atwood-Ferguson (alto), Derf Reklaw (percussion), Carlos Nino (percussions)
    Album Mothership Label Gearbox Records (BG1552CD) Année 2019
