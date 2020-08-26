Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Mercredi 26 août 2020
Pas sérieux : Michelle David, Serge Gainsbourg, Alice Coltrane, Etuk Ubong and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Michelle David, © Radio France / Balci / RF /FIP

Des pyramides d'Egypte aux murs de Jéricho, des belles dans la peau aux gospels nouveaux, on se baladera partout où l'on voudra bien de nous. On n'est pas sérieux quand on aime la musique...

Programmation musicale

Serge Gainsbourg "Du Chant à la une !..."
Douze belles dans la peau (Serge Gainsbourg)
Serge Gainsbourg (voix), Alain Goraguer & son Orchestre
Philips

Roger Guérin "Jazz in Paris : Hard Bop"
Not Serious (Roger Guérin)
Roger Guérin (trompette), Martial Solal (piano), Michel Hausser (vibraphone), Pierre Michelot (contrebasse), Christian Garros (batterie)
Decca

Nat Adderley "Sayin' Somethin'"
Walls of Jericho (trad., Nat Adderley)
Nat Adderley (trompette), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), John Asbury (piano), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Bob McCurdy (batterie)
Atlantic

Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions "Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions"
Yes I Am (Onno C. Smit, Paul.W. Willemsen, Michelle T.E. David, Bas Bouma)
Michelle David (voix), Paul Willemsen (guitare, basse, claviers, percussions, choeur), Onno Smit (guitare, basse, percussions, choeur), Bas Bouma (batterie, percussions, choeur), Claus Tofft (percussions), Lucas Van Ee (saxophone ténor), Luc Janssens (trompette), Dirk Zandvliet (saxophone baryton),
MDGS

Alice Coltrane "Ptah, The El Daoud"
Ptah, The El Daoud (Alice Coltrane)
Alice Coltrane (piano), Pharoah Sanders (saxophone ténor), Joe Henderson (saxophone ténor), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Ben Riley (batterie)
Impulse !

Salah Ragab and The Cairo Jazz Band "Present Egyptian Jazz"Egypt Strut (Salah Ragab)
Salah Ragab (piano), Zaky Osman (trompette), Mohammad Abdou (trompette), Ibrahim Wagby (trompette), Khalifa El Samman (trompette), Mammoud Ayoub (trombone), Sadeck Basyoumy (trombone), El Sayeed Dahroug (trombone), Abdel Atey Farag (trombone basse), Mohammad Abdel Rahman (tuba basse), El Saied El Aydy (saxophone alto), Farouk El Sayed (saxophone alto), Saied Salama (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton), Fathy Abdel Salam (saxophone ténor), Abdel Hakim El Zamel (saxophone baryton), Mohammad El-Togby (guitare électrique), Reckardo Kready (piano), Khmis El Khouly (piano), Sayed Sharkawy (batterie), Moohy El Din Osman (basse), Abdel Hamid Abdel Ghaffar (ney, flûte bambou), Sayed Ramadan (bongos, baza)
Art Yard

Etuk Ubong "Africa Today"
Africa Today (Etuk Ubong)
Etuk Ubong (trompette, voix), Nicolò Ricci (saxophone ténor), Giovanni Cigui (saxophone alto), Michael Awosogo (trompette), Alba Pujals Alta (trombone), Jack Stephens Oliver (claviers), Benson Itoe (basse), Robin van Rhijn (batterie), Mamour Seek (percussions), Dra Diarra (percussions), Bahghi Yemane (choeurs)
Night Dreamer

NES "Jazz at Berlin Philarmonic X : East - West"
You Made it Hard For Me (Nesrine Belmokh, Matthieu Saglio)
NES : Nesrine Belmokh (voix, violoncelle), Matthieu Saglio (violoncelle), David Gadea (percussions)
Nguyên Lê (e-guitare)
ACT

