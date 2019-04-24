Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 24 avril 2019
59 min

Pas loin d’Allen : Sharon Jones, Léa Castro, Madeleine Peyroux, George Benson and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Pas loin d’Allen : Sharon Jones, Léa Castro, Madeleine Peyroux, George Benson and more
Sharon Jones, © Getty / Al Pereira

Préparez-vous, l'ombre d'Allen Toussaint plane sur cette émission. Elle rôdera chez Madeleine Peyroux, chez Curly Moore, chez Grassella Oliphant... Joli fantôme dont nous acceptons la présence avec sérénité.

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    « Single de 1968 » A lover was born

    Lee Dorsey (voix)LABEL : BBE
    « Single de 1968 » A lover was born
    19:05
    Grassella Oliphant Quartette

    « The Grass is Greener » Get out of my life woman

    Harold Ousley (saxophone Ténor), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Ray Mckinney (contrebasse), Grassella Oliphant (batterie)ALBUM : RIGHT ON! (COMPIL 1999)LABEL : ATLANTICANNÉE : 1999
    « The Grass is Greener » Get out of my life woman
    19:08
    Madeleine Peyroux

    « Secular Hymns » Everything I do gonna be funky

    Madeleine Peyroux (voix, Guitare Acoustique), John Herington (guitare électrique, Voix), Barak Mori (basse, Voix)ALBUM : SECULAR HYMNSLABEL : IMPULSE / UNIVERSALANNÉE : 2016
    « Secular Hymns » Everything I do gonna be funky
    19:12
    Harry Junior Connick

    « Oh, My Nola » Working in the coal mine

    Harry Junior Connick (voix, Piano), Derrick Garnder (trompette), Mark Braud (trompette), Roger Ingram (trompette), James Greene (saxophone Alto), Charles ""ned"" Goold (saxophone Alto), Mike Karn (saxophone Ténor), Jerry Weldron (saxophone Ténor), Dave Schumacher (saxophone Baryton), Mark Mullins (trombone), John Allred (trombone Et Tuba), Lucien Barbarin (trombone), Joe Barati (trombone Basse), Jonathan Dubose Jr. (guitare), Neal Caine (basse), Arthur Latin (percussions)ALBUM : MY NEW ORLEANSLABEL : SONYBMGANNÉE : 2007
    « Oh, My Nola » Working in the coal mine
    19:16
    Hannibal

    « In Berlin » Swing low sweet chariot (live)

    Hannibal (trompette), George Adams (saxophone Ténor), Michael Cochrane (piano), Diedre Murray (violoncelle), Steve Neil (contrebasse), Allen Nelson (batterie)LABEL : MPSANNÉE : 1977
    « In Berlin » Swing low sweet chariot (live)
    19:25
    Gil Evans

    « Svengali » Zee zee

    Gil Evans (piano, Arrangement), Hannnibal (trompette), Billy Harper (saxophone Ténor), Ted Dunbar (guitare), Herb Bushler (basse électrique), David Horowitz (syntétiseur), Bruce Ditmas (batterie)LABEL : Atlantic
    « Svengali » Zee zee
    19:32
    Lea Castro Quintet

    Here comes the sun

    Lea Castro (voix), Remi Fox (saxophone), Antoine Delprat (piano), Alexandre Perrot (contrebasse), Ariel Tessier (batterie)ALBUM : ROADSLABEL : NEUKLANGANNÉE : 2016
    Here comes the sun
    19:38
    Sharon Jones & The Dap-kings, Sharon Jones : Chant, Saun & Starr : Voix, The Dap Kings

    Matter of time

    Sharon Jones (chant), Saun & Starr (voix), Cochemea Gaselum (saxophone), Joseph Crispiano (guitare), Binky Griptite (guitare), Bosco Mann (basse), Neal Sugarman (saxophone Ténor), Homer Steinweiss (batteur), Fernando ""bugaloo"" Velez (percussions)ALBUM : Soul of a womanLABEL : DAPTONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    Matter of time
    19:41
    George Benson, Benson George Quartet

    « The George Benson Cookbook » Benson's rider

    Ronnie Cuber (saxophone Baryton), George Benson (guitare), Lonnie Smith (orgue Hammond), Marion Booker (batterie)LABEL : ColumbiaANNÉE : 1967
    « The George Benson Cookbook » Benson's rider
    19:47
    1000 Kings

    « Raw Cause » W.Y. september

    1000 Kings, Shabaka Hutchings (saxophone Ténor), Karl Adedare Rasheed-abel (basse), Kwake Bass (batterie)LABEL : JAZZ REFRESHEDANNÉE : 2018
    « Raw Cause » W.Y. september
    19:56
    Curly Moore

    « Single de 1967 » Don't pity me

    Curly MooreLABEL : SOUL JAZZ RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
    « Single de 1967 » Don't pity me
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 23 avril 2019
59 min
Quatre Lettres : Dorothy Ashby, Emile Parisien, Ziv Ravitz, Thelonious Monk and more
émission suivante
jeudi 25 avril 2019
59 min
Everybody Plays the Fool : Violaine Cochard, Cannonball Adderley, Marc Ribot, Cortex and more