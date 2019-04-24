Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 24 avril 2019
Pas loin d’Allen : Sharon Jones, Léa Castro, Madeleine Peyroux, George Benson and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Préparez-vous, l'ombre d'Allen Toussaint plane sur cette émission. Elle rôdera chez Madeleine Peyroux, chez Curly Moore, chez Grassella Oliphant... Joli fantôme dont nous acceptons la présence avec sérénité.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
« Single de 1968 » A lover was bornLee Dorsey (voix)LABEL : BBE
19:05
Grassella Oliphant Quartette
« The Grass is Greener » Get out of my life womanHarold Ousley (saxophone Ténor), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Ray Mckinney (contrebasse), Grassella Oliphant (batterie)ALBUM : RIGHT ON! (COMPIL 1999)LABEL : ATLANTICANNÉE : 1999
19:08
Madeleine Peyroux
« Secular Hymns » Everything I do gonna be funkyMadeleine Peyroux (voix, Guitare Acoustique), John Herington (guitare électrique, Voix), Barak Mori (basse, Voix)ALBUM : SECULAR HYMNSLABEL : IMPULSE / UNIVERSALANNÉE : 2016
19:12
Harry Junior Connick
« Oh, My Nola » Working in the coal mineHarry Junior Connick (voix, Piano), Derrick Garnder (trompette), Mark Braud (trompette), Roger Ingram (trompette), James Greene (saxophone Alto), Charles ""ned"" Goold (saxophone Alto), Mike Karn (saxophone Ténor), Jerry Weldron (saxophone Ténor), Dave Schumacher (saxophone Baryton), Mark Mullins (trombone), John Allred (trombone Et Tuba), Lucien Barbarin (trombone), Joe Barati (trombone Basse), Jonathan Dubose Jr. (guitare), Neal Caine (basse), Arthur Latin (percussions)ALBUM : MY NEW ORLEANSLABEL : SONYBMGANNÉE : 2007
19:16
Hannibal
« In Berlin » Swing low sweet chariot (live)Hannibal (trompette), George Adams (saxophone Ténor), Michael Cochrane (piano), Diedre Murray (violoncelle), Steve Neil (contrebasse), Allen Nelson (batterie)LABEL : MPSANNÉE : 1977
19:25
Gil Evans
« Svengali » Zee zeeGil Evans (piano, Arrangement), Hannnibal (trompette), Billy Harper (saxophone Ténor), Ted Dunbar (guitare), Herb Bushler (basse électrique), David Horowitz (syntétiseur), Bruce Ditmas (batterie)LABEL : Atlantic
19:32
Lea Castro Quintet
Here comes the sunLea Castro (voix), Remi Fox (saxophone), Antoine Delprat (piano), Alexandre Perrot (contrebasse), Ariel Tessier (batterie)ALBUM : ROADSLABEL : NEUKLANGANNÉE : 2016
19:38
Sharon Jones & The Dap-kings, Sharon Jones : Chant, Saun & Starr : Voix, The Dap Kings
Matter of timeSharon Jones (chant), Saun & Starr (voix), Cochemea Gaselum (saxophone), Joseph Crispiano (guitare), Binky Griptite (guitare), Bosco Mann (basse), Neal Sugarman (saxophone Ténor), Homer Steinweiss (batteur), Fernando ""bugaloo"" Velez (percussions)ALBUM : Soul of a womanLABEL : DAPTONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:41
George Benson, Benson George Quartet
« The George Benson Cookbook » Benson's riderRonnie Cuber (saxophone Baryton), George Benson (guitare), Lonnie Smith (orgue Hammond), Marion Booker (batterie)LABEL : ColumbiaANNÉE : 1967
19:47
1000 Kings
« Raw Cause » W.Y. september1000 Kings, Shabaka Hutchings (saxophone Ténor), Karl Adedare Rasheed-abel (basse), Kwake Bass (batterie)LABEL : JAZZ REFRESHEDANNÉE : 2018
19:56
Curly Moore
« Single de 1967 » Don't pity meCurly MooreLABEL : SOUL JAZZ RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
